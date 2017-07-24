Ferne McCann

Ferne McCann Poses Up A Storm With Her Growing Baby Bump

The former TOWIE star proves neon bikinis aren't just for Ibiza pool parties.

Tuesday, July 25, 2017 - 12:51

As if Ferne McCann hadn’t already absolutely nailed the whole glam pregnancy look, the former TOWIE star’s latest Insta is NEXT. LEVEL.

We’re still not entirely sure whether she’s doing some sort of tricep dip or just finds wicker side tables super comfy, but either way the pose is working for both her and bump.

Bronzing my bump in this midnight @bahimibeachwear bikini 👙❤️👶🏼 #bahimi #bikini #barethebump #pregnant

Ferne even used the hashtag #BareTheBump, because she knows that her little one already wants to be front and centre of her Insta account, though we can’t imagine it will be long before he or she has one of their own.

While currently enjoying a baby moon to rival all others, Ferne could be back on our TV screens really quite soon with it reported that she could be starring in her very own reality show.

To love & be loved is everything 💙. ______________________________ Loved wearing this show stopping @soukibelair two piece in Espana last night. Polka dot dreams ☁️💙. (I'm not trying to disguise my bump, you can't see it as much from the front in a pic 😙)

'She’s in a good place and has made a fresh start for herself by moving into a new flat and getting her life back on track,’ a source told The Sun.

'Several TV companies have been in touch and are keen to document her journey as a new mum. Ferne will return to work once the baby is born and is definitely considering her options.' 

