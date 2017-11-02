Ferne McCann

Ferne McCann Reportedly Won't Cut Acid Attack Ex Arthur Collins Out Of Their Daughter's Life

The former TOWIE star is said to be keeping a cool head when it comes to raising baby Sunday.

Tuesday, November 14, 2017 - 11:22

The Only Way Is Essex star Ferne McCann reportedly has no plans to exclude ex-boyfriend Arthur Collins from having some kind of input in their daughter's upbringing. 

The 25-year-old has only recently been found guilty of carrying out an acid attack in London that injured twenty-two people - with the verdict coming weeks after Ferne gave birth to their child, Sunday. 

Let's all get checking out a bunch of reality star pregnancies we literally never saw coming...

According to a source at Heat Magazine, Ferne has adjusted to parenthood in no time. "It's been quite daunting since leaving the hospital, but Ferne's been lucky - so far, Sunday is a calm baby and she's had loads of support," an insider said. 

"Obviously, [her mum] Gilly has been wonderful, as have the staff at The Wise Hippo [the private birthing company she used], but also good friends like Vicky Pattison, who has been popping round and helping out 0 she says Sunday has been making her broody!"

Wellcome to the world my darling. Didn’t expect to see you a week early 🙂. I’m so in love & bursting with pride. It’s a girl 👶🏼💗💗💗

The same source goes on to describe how Arthur's mum is eager to play a part in the baby's upbringing, with Ferne being a little more concerned about his side of the family "muscling in" on her experience. 

"She can never cut him off completely, as that could only serve to spite her one day. She also knows that Sunday may want to know her dad and have a relationship with him when she's older, and she doesn't want to deny her that, however much it pains her. She adores her own father, Simon," the insider claimed. 

I thought today would be the perfect day to tell you all her name...meet Sunday 💗💗💗

I thought today would be the perfect day to tell you all her name...meet Sunday 💗💗💗

A post shared by Ferne (@fernemccann) on

Judging by the cute set-up at her home and the adorable pictures on her Instagram, it sounds like she's taking to motherhood like a duck to water. We're glad to hear everything has finally fallen into place for Ferne.

 

 

 

 

 

 

More From Ferne McCann

Ferne McCann Reportedly Won't Cut Acid Attack Ex Arthur Collins Out Of Their Daughter's Life

Ferne McCann's Ex Arthur Collins Has Been Found Guilty Of Acid Attack

Ferne McCann Has Finally Shared The Name Of Her Adorable Baby Daughter

Ferne McCann Shares First Picture Of Baby Girl After Giving Birth A Week Early

This Is Why Ferne McCann Didn't Attend Vicky Pattison's Engagement Party

Ferne McCann Reportedly In Talks To Film Birth For 'Warts And All' Reality Show

Vicky Pattison Cradles Ferne McCann's Baby Bump After Learning She Won't Be Godmother

Ferne McCann Gets Remarkably Candid About Giving Birth Without Ex-Partner Arthur Collins

Celebrity

Shocking Reality Star Pregnancies We Just Didn't See Coming

Ferne McCann Insists There's 'Absolutely No Way' Her Baby Will Ever Appear On TOWIE

Ferne McCann Shows Off Baby Bump Like Never Before As She Reveals Pregnancy Side Effect

Celebrity

Besties Vicky Pattison and Ferne McCann Are An Absolute Vision At Anne Summers Launch

Trending Articles

2017 MTV EMA: Craziest Outfits On The Red Carpet

Eminem performs on stage during the MTV EMAs 2017 held at The SSE Arena, Wembley on November 12, 2017 in London, England
Music

2017 MTV EMA: Eminem Blows Us Away With Powerful 'Walk On Water' Performance

The MTV EMA Nominees Incredible Transformations Since Their First Time At The Awards

Throwing It Back To When Just Tattoo Of Us Star Chloe Khan Auditioned For The X Factor

2017 MTV EMA: Best Dressed On The Red Carpet

Scotty T Completely Changes Up His Look With This Striking New Haircut

Just Tattoo Of Us Host Charlotte Crosby Admits She 'Felt Sorry' For Teen Mom UK's Naomi Konickova And Her 'Saggy Boobs' Tattoo - EXCLUSIVE

2017 MTV EMA: Celeb After Party Pics

U2 Performing At MTV Presents Trafalgar Square In London

MTV Presents Trafalgar Square: U2 & David Guetta Play Once-In-A-Lifetime Show In London

Harry Styles 'Confirmed' To Perform At Victoria's Secret Fashion Show And Fans Are Freaking Out

DJ Khaled Posted A Video Of Sophie Kasaei And She Responded With An Incredible Suggestion

All The Geordie Lasses' Incredible Transformations