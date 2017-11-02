Ferne McCann Reportedly Won't Cut Acid Attack Ex Arthur Collins Out Of Their Daughter's Life

The Only Way Is Essex star Ferne McCann reportedly has no plans to exclude ex-boyfriend Arthur Collins from having some kind of input in their daughter's upbringing.

The 25-year-old has only recently been found guilty of carrying out an acid attack in London that injured twenty-two people - with the verdict coming weeks after Ferne gave birth to their child, Sunday.

According to a source at Heat Magazine, Ferne has adjusted to parenthood in no time. "It's been quite daunting since leaving the hospital, but Ferne's been lucky - so far, Sunday is a calm baby and she's had loads of support," an insider said.

"Obviously, [her mum] Gilly has been wonderful, as have the staff at The Wise Hippo [the private birthing company she used], but also good friends like Vicky Pattison, who has been popping round and helping out 0 she says Sunday has been making her broody!"

The same source goes on to describe how Arthur's mum is eager to play a part in the baby's upbringing, with Ferne being a little more concerned about his side of the family "muscling in" on her experience.

"She can never cut him off completely, as that could only serve to spite her one day. She also knows that Sunday may want to know her dad and have a relationship with him when she's older, and she doesn't want to deny her that, however much it pains her. She adores her own father, Simon," the insider claimed.

Judging by the cute set-up at her home and the adorable pictures on her Instagram, it sounds like she's taking to motherhood like a duck to water. We're glad to hear everything has finally fallen into place for Ferne.