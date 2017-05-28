Ferne McCann Shows Off Her Teeny Baby Bump In Bright Orange Outfit

Ferne McCann has shown off her fast-growing baby bump in style.

The former The Only Way Is Essex babe stepped out in a bright orange outfit on Saturday as she embraced the Bank Holiday Weekend heat.

Instagram

And she looked absolutely stunning in her choice of orange top and shorts – with her cute bump peeping through the gap between her top and bottoms.

“Tangerine Dream” the TV star wrote as she uploaded a photo on Instagram.

“I don’t think I’ll be able to wear this kind of outfit much longer. Lil bump is growing fast,” she added - also sharing a second photo of herself with a male friend.

Instagram

Ferne revealed she was expecting her first ever baby in April – having fallen pregnant with her on-off boyfriend Arthur Collins.

The TV star recently broke off her engagement with Arthur after he was arrested over his involvement in an alleged acid attack in a London club in the same month, and Ferne has since vowed to take care of her child as a solo parent.

We think Ferne looks blooming marvelous in her cute orange summer outfit.

Want some reality star sauce? Check out 7 Of The Cheekiest Reality Star Belfies...