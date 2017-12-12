Ferne McCann Totally Shuts Down Lorraine Kelly Over Arthur Collins Questions

Ahead of tonight's premiere of Ferne McCann: First Time Mum, the former TOWIE star swung by Lorraine Kelly's show to chat about, well, being a first-time mum.

But when Lorraine tried to shift the conversation to Ferne's ex Arthur Collins, who was recently convicted of carrying out an acid attack, Ferne swiftly shut the topic down.

Take a look at the video to see the reality star pregnancies we just didn't see coming...

It’s completely understandable that Ferne is over talking about Sunday’s dad’s conviction, so when Lorraine brought up the ‘tough time’ the Essex babe expertly swerved the question.

"It has been a tough time but I can't dwell on that anymore. I'm feeling positive now and I'm just looking forward to the future."

Instagram

Lorraine pressed on, but it was obvious that Ferne wasn't up for discussing it: "Of course it's not what you plan but how much of your life can you plan? I just had to go with it," said Ferne before shutting the topic down.

"I don't want to talk about it anymore. I can't dwell on it and I just need to look forward to the future," she said.

Totally understandable! Despite everything, it's clear that Ferne has taken motherhood in her stride and she's got plenty of incredible friends and fam around her.

The new mum has been super busy lately promoting her documentary which followed her pregnancy, and judging by some of the teasers, it’s going to be literally hilarious with everything from belly button bogeys to major VPL issues.

We can't wait!