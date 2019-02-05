Ferne McCann

Ferne McCann's Way Of Supporting Vicky Pattison Is What Everyone Needs After A Breakup

The TOWIE star is fully supportive of the former Geordie Shore lass.

Tuesday, February 5, 2019 - 13:47

‘First Time Mum’ star Ferne McCann wants the world to know that she’s just as supportive of former Geordie Shore lass Vicky Pattison as her gal pal is of her.

With Vicky going through a very public breakup with ex-fiancé John Noble, a situation that Ferne herself is quite familiar with, the lass has been turning to her friend Ferne for advice and comfort.

Now Ferne has opened up about her friendship with Vicky in an interview with new! magazine, saying: “We need to set up a night out to go on the pull, 100 per cent!”

That might be a little difficult now that Vicky has confirmed she’s in a brand-new romance, but Ferne went on to add that the pair are fully “supportive” of one another and touched on how difficult a breakup can be. Tbf though, taking your friend on a night out after a breakup is the kind of support every friend needs. Like they say, the best way to get over someone is get under someone else. 

“Going through the breakup so publicly must have been so tough for her, so I wanted to be there for her as much as I could,” she said. “I love spending time with Vicky because we’ve got such a special bond.”

Instagram

The reality TV star then went on to add that their time in the ‘I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here’ jungle helped them bond, saying: “We went through such a unique experience being in the jungle. She was there for me with everything I went through.”

“I’m as supportive of her as she is of me,” Ferne finished with.

Just as friends should be.

