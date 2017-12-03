Ferne McCann

Ferne McCann's Acid Attack Ex Arthur Collins Could Win Access To Baby Sunday

After the TOWIE star vowed never to let him see his daughter again.

Rachel Davies-Day
Tuesday, December 5, 2017 - 12:38

Last week former The Only Way Is Essex star Ferne McCann took her baby daughter Sunday to visit her dad, Arthur Collins, in prison.

At the time Ferne told her ex, who was found guilty of committing an acid attack, that he would never see either of them again - however it may not be as simple as that.

Hit play on the video to see the reality star pregnancies we didn't see coming...

While the TOWIE star doesn't plan on seeing him again, family legal lawyer, Kim Aucott told Heat magazine that Arthur could demand "parental responsibility." 

"If Ferne has put Arthur's name on Sunday's birth certificate, he will automatically have parental responsibility," said Kim.

Instagram

That means that Ferne may have to discuss things like Sunday's school and medical issues with him, and she would need to go to the court to remove his responsibility.

Even if Ferne goes down that road, Arthur can still apply to the court for "access", but Kim said: "The very fact that he's in prison is clearly going to have a huge impact on the decision."

"I could imagine the court saying no to direct contact, but that's not to say he couldn't have contact at all - Ferne may be ordered to send photos and updates a few times a year," she added.

Evening All From My Little Munchkin 💗👶🏼

Evening All From My Little Munchkin 💗👶🏼

A post shared by Ferne (@fernemccann) on

While Arthur has been told to expect a "very substantial," sentence for the acid attack he committed in April, his family may also petition for access to Sunday.

Kim added it may not be easy for them to gain rights to her: "ultimately, it depends on what's in both the child's and Ferne's interests, but you can never say no."

 

 

More From Ferne McCann

Ferne McCann's Acid Attack Ex Arthur Collins Could Win Access To Baby Sunday
Ferne McCann And Vicky Pattison Reunite As Baby Sunday Makes Her Television Debut
Ferne McCann On The Emotional Moment Vicky Pattison Asked Her To Be A Bridesmaid
Ferne McCann Admits The Last Six Months Have Been "Hell" As She Introduces Baby Sunday
Ferne McCann Shows Off Her Phenomenal Post-Baby Body Two Weeks After Giving Birth
New Mum Ferne McCann Has Reportedly Been Suffering From 'Constant Stress'
Ferne McCann Breaks Her Silence After Arthur Collins Is Found Guilty Of Acid Attack
Ferne McCann Reportedly Won't Cut Acid Attack Ex Arthur Collins Out Of Their Daughter's Life
Ferne McCann's Ex Arthur Collins Has Been Found Guilty Of Acid Attack
Ferne McCann Has Finally Shared The Name Of Her Adorable Baby Daughter
Ferne McCann Shares First Picture Of Baby Girl After Giving Birth A Week Early
This Is Why Ferne McCann Didn't Attend Vicky Pattison's Engagement Party

Trending Articles

Geordie Shore Series 16: New Housemates Sam Gowland And Stephanie Snowdon Talk Past Worldies And Getting Mortal As Start Date Is Confirmed
Celebs who fell out with the rest of their cast
From Holly Hagan To Ariana Grande: 9 Celebrities That Fell Out With The Rest Of Their TV Cast
Ferne McCann And Vicky Pattison Reunite As Baby Sunday Makes Her Television Debut
Kylie Jenner and Khloe Kardashian will announce pregnancies on Keeping Up With The Kardashians
Are Kylie Jenner And Khloe Kardashian Set To Reveal Pregnancy News in KUWTK Mid-Season Finale?
Charlotte Crosby is &#039;great&#039; after splitting from Stephen Bear reveals Olivia Attwood
Charlotte Crosby Clears Up Inaccurate Reports About Her Personal Life
Charlotte Dawson Backs Marnie Simpson
Charlotte Dawson Backs Marnie Simpson's Rant As She Hits Out At 'Pathetic' Snobbery
TV Shows
Who Is Stephanie Snowdon? Everything You Need To Know About The New Geordie Shore Lass
Just Tattoo Of Us Spoiler Video: Ex On The Beach Star Chet Johnson Rages As He Sees His 'Horrible' Jesus Sandal Tattoo For The First Time
TV Shows
Who Is Sam Gowland? Everything You Need To Know About The New Geordie Shore Lad And Chloe Ferry's Boyfriend
Just Tattoo Of Us Spoiler Video: Love Island’s Alex Bowen And Olivia Buckland Reveal They Visited A Strip Club After Alex’s Cute New York Proposal
Home alone christmas gif
A Six Year Old Sent This Absolutely Savage Letter To Santa
Marnie Simpson Admits She's 'Punching' With Casey Johnson As They Tease Secret Project