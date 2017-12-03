Ferne McCann's Acid Attack Ex Arthur Collins Could Win Access To Baby Sunday

Last week former The Only Way Is Essex star Ferne McCann took her baby daughter Sunday to visit her dad, Arthur Collins, in prison.

At the time Ferne told her ex, who was found guilty of committing an acid attack, that he would never see either of them again - however it may not be as simple as that.

While the TOWIE star doesn't plan on seeing him again, family legal lawyer, Kim Aucott told Heat magazine that Arthur could demand "parental responsibility."

"If Ferne has put Arthur's name on Sunday's birth certificate, he will automatically have parental responsibility," said Kim.

That means that Ferne may have to discuss things like Sunday's school and medical issues with him, and she would need to go to the court to remove his responsibility.

Even if Ferne goes down that road, Arthur can still apply to the court for "access", but Kim said: "The very fact that he's in prison is clearly going to have a huge impact on the decision."

"I could imagine the court saying no to direct contact, but that's not to say he couldn't have contact at all - Ferne may be ordered to send photos and updates a few times a year," she added.

While Arthur has been told to expect a "very substantial," sentence for the acid attack he committed in April, his family may also petition for access to Sunday.

Kim added it may not be easy for them to gain rights to her: "ultimately, it depends on what's in both the child's and Ferne's interests, but you can never say no."