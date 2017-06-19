Ferne McCann’s Ex Arthur Collins Denies Involvement In London Nightclub Acid Attack

Ferne McCann’s ex boyfriend Arthur Collins has denied carrying out an acid attack at a London nightclub in April.

The 25-year-old pleaded not guilty to five counts of causing GBH with intent, and 11 counts of assault occasioning actual bodily harm.

The alleged attack saw acid flung at those inside the Dalston venue, leaving two people blind in one eye and 22 injured, 18 of which needed treatment at a specialist burns unit.

This comes after Ferne revealed she was pregnant with Collins’ child, vowing on ITV’s This Morning to raise the baby as a single mum after discovering what had happened.

Back in April when Ferne spoke to Holly and Phil, she explained: “That first scan is the most amazing... It's where you bond with your baby for the very first time.

"And seeing it with my own eyes, I thought, 'OK, this is really happening'. So I got over the initial shock. My mum, my family got over the initial shock and I'm just so excited, I feel like this is a blessing."

The trial date has been set for October 9 and is expected to last two weeks.