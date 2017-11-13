Ferne McCann

Ferne McCann's Ex Arthur Collins Has Been Found Guilty Of Acid Attack

The attack left two people partially blind and a total of 14 injured.

Monday, November 13, 2017 - 15:11

TOWIE star Ferne McCann's ex-boyfriend Arthur Collins has been found guilty of launching an acid attack at a Hackney nightclub back in April.

The incident, which burned 14 people, happened at Mangle nightclub on April 17 and now Wood Green Crown Court has ruled that the 25-year-old did throw the corrosive substance.

Hit play on the video to watch the latest update from MTV News...

Collins pleaded not guilty to nine counts of assault occasioning actual bodily harm (ABH) and five counts of causing grievous bodily harm (GBH).

Jurors heard how the attack, which left two people partially blind, was planned by Collins and his co-defendant Andre Phoenix but he was found not-guilty of all charges after three days of deliberation.

Arthur Collins has been found guilty of launching an acid attack. / Instagram

Collins admitted to throwing the liquid but said he believed it was a date rape drug.

The guilty verdict comes just less than two weeks after reality star Ferne gave birth to his daughter, Sunday. He told the court he was at the club celebrating his then-girlfriends pregnancy, which she announced to her family just one day before the incident.

It was revealed in court that the new dad sent his sister a text a week before the attack, which read: "Tell mum to mind that little hand wash in my car - acid."

Ferne McCann reportedly announced her pregnancy to her family just hours before the attack. / Instagram

The jury was shown CCTV of him throwing acid over Andre's shoulder, hitting one of his victims in the face and footage that showed him throw the substance at clubbers a further two times.

Our thoughts are with the victims of the attack.

More From Ferne McCann

Ferne McCann's Ex Arthur Collins Has Been Found Guilty Of Acid Attack

Ferne McCann Has Finally Shared The Name Of Her Adorable Baby Daughter

Ferne McCann Shares First Picture Of Baby Girl After Giving Birth A Week Early

This Is Why Ferne McCann Didn't Attend Vicky Pattison's Engagement Party

Ferne McCann Reportedly In Talks To Film Birth For 'Warts And All' Reality Show

Vicky Pattison Cradles Ferne McCann's Baby Bump After Learning She Won't Be Godmother

Ferne McCann Gets Remarkably Candid About Giving Birth Without Ex-Partner Arthur Collins

Celebrity

Shocking Reality Star Pregnancies We Just Didn't See Coming

Ferne McCann Insists There's 'Absolutely No Way' Her Baby Will Ever Appear On TOWIE

Ferne McCann Shows Off Baby Bump Like Never Before As She Reveals Pregnancy Side Effect

Celebrity

Besties Vicky Pattison and Ferne McCann Are An Absolute Vision At Anne Summers Launch

Ferne McCann shows off her ever growing baby bump.
Celebrity

Is Ferne McCann Getting Her Own Reality Show Documenting Her Pregnancy And Birth?

Trending Articles

U2 Performing At MTV Presents Trafalgar Square In London

MTV Presents Trafalgar Square: U2 & David Guetta Play Once-In-A-Lifetime Show In London

The MTV EMA Nominees Incredible Transformations Since Their First Time At The Awards

Throwing It Back To When Just Tattoo Of Us Star Chloe Khan Auditioned For The X Factor

2017 MTV EMA: Craziest Outfits On The Red Carpet

Rita Ora Hosts the 2017 MTV EMAs in London

2017 EMA: All The Ways To Watch On MTV!

2017 MTV EMA: Best Dressed On The Red Carpet

Kylie Jenner is said to be tired of hiding her pregnancy, not that she&#039;s actually confirmed her pregnancy

Kylie Jenner Rumoured To Be ‘Tired’ Of Hiding Her Rumoured Pregnancy

2017 MTV EMA: Celeb After Party Pics

Sophie Kasaei Appears To Confirm Split From Joel Corry After Five Years

Eminem performs on stage during the MTV EMAs 2017 held at The SSE Arena, Wembley on November 12, 2017 in London, England
Music

2017 MTV EMA: Eminem Blows Us Away With Powerful 'Walk On Water' Performance

Just Tattoo Of Us Spoiler Video: Ex On The Beach Star Chet Johnson Rages As He Sees His 'Horrible' Jesus Sandal Tattoo For The First Time

Gary Beadle and Emma McVey plan to give their son a &#039;traditional&#039; baby name

Gaz Beadle And Emma McVey Have Picked A Baby Name And They’re Going For Something ‘Traditional’