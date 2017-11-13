Ferne McCann's Ex Arthur Collins Has Been Found Guilty Of Acid Attack

TOWIE star Ferne McCann's ex-boyfriend Arthur Collins has been found guilty of launching an acid attack at a Hackney nightclub back in April.

The incident, which burned 14 people, happened at Mangle nightclub on April 17 and now Wood Green Crown Court has ruled that the 25-year-old did throw the corrosive substance.

Hit play on the video to watch the latest update from MTV News...

Collins pleaded not guilty to nine counts of assault occasioning actual bodily harm (ABH) and five counts of causing grievous bodily harm (GBH).

Jurors heard how the attack, which left two people partially blind, was planned by Collins and his co-defendant Andre Phoenix but he was found not-guilty of all charges after three days of deliberation.

Arthur Collins has been found guilty of launching an acid attack. / Instagram

Collins admitted to throwing the liquid but said he believed it was a date rape drug.

The guilty verdict comes just less than two weeks after reality star Ferne gave birth to his daughter, Sunday. He told the court he was at the club celebrating his then-girlfriends pregnancy, which she announced to her family just one day before the incident.

It was revealed in court that the new dad sent his sister a text a week before the attack, which read: "Tell mum to mind that little hand wash in my car - acid."

Ferne McCann reportedly announced her pregnancy to her family just hours before the attack. / Instagram

The jury was shown CCTV of him throwing acid over Andre's shoulder, hitting one of his victims in the face and footage that showed him throw the substance at clubbers a further two times.

Our thoughts are with the victims of the attack.