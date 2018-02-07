Ferne McCann Has Reportedly 'Found Love Again' With A Mystery Older Man

It looks like Ferne McCann could be back on the dating scene amid reports that she's found love with a non-famous older man.

The TOWIE star had previously insisted that her love-life would fall by the wayside now that she's a mum, but it would seem that cupid has thrown a major curveball into the mix.

Let's get checking out a bunch of reality star pregnancies we literally never saw coming...

Insiders at The Sun have claimed that the 27-year-old is keen to their romance on the DL for now but has a good feeling that their relationship could stand the test of time.

The source said: "He's quite a bit older than her and she seems the happiest she's been in a long time. She's had a terrible time of things so she's being realistic.

"She's keen to keep the romance out of the spotlight as he's not a celebrity and it's early days. But she's the happiest she's been in ages."

Ferne - who became a mum to Sunday in November - separated from Arthur Collins after he was accused and later charged with conducting an acid attack in a Dalston nightclub.

This comes amid reports that Ferne's reality show First Time Mum is coming back for a second series, and that viewers will receive more of an insight into how she's negotiating parenthood without her ex-boyfriend.

A source teased the potential return: "Ferne's already told producers that she's happy to speak about Arthur again following his jail sentence - and her plans of making a life without him."

Well, we're bound to be hooked.