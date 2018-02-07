Ferne McCann

Ferne McCann Has Reportedly 'Found Love Again' With A Mystery Older Man

The TOWIE star is doing her best to keep their new romance on the DL.

It looks like Ferne McCann could be back on the dating scene amid reports that she's found love with a non-famous older man. 

The TOWIE star had previously insisted that her love-life would fall by the wayside now that she's a mum, but it would seem that cupid has thrown a major curveball into the mix.

Insiders at The Sun have claimed that the 27-year-old is keen to their romance on the DL for now but has a good feeling that their relationship could stand the test of time. 

The source said: "He's quite a bit older than her and she seems the happiest she's been in a long time. She's had a terrible time of things so she's being realistic.

"She's keen to keep the romance out of the spotlight as he's not a celebrity and it's early days. But she's the happiest she's been in ages."

🐵🍌. ________________________________________ Snow day 3. It’s too cold to venture out me & my baby girl have been in for 3 days keeping warm. Has everyone been playing out in the snow? 💗 slippers from @sheepers

Ferne - who became a mum to Sunday in November - separated from Arthur Collins after he was accused and later charged with conducting an acid attack in a Dalston nightclub.   

This comes amid reports that Ferne's reality show First Time Mum is coming back for a second series, and that viewers will receive more of an insight into how she's negotiating parenthood without her ex-boyfriend.

I see that tongue Munchkinette 😋. ___________________________________ Fab day being a judge at the #mfma18 @madeformums 🤗 Sunday is in her @doonauk car seat 👶🏼. Glam by @makeupbymikey styled by @ellisransonx wearing all @prettylittlething 💚

A source teased the potential return: "Ferne's already told producers that she's happy to speak about Arthur again following his jail sentence - and her plans of making a life without him."

Well, we're bound to be hooked. 

 

