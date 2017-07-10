Ferne McCann

Is Ferne McCann Getting Her Own Reality Show Documenting Her Pregnancy And Birth?

The former TOWIE star could reportedly bank a cool £250,000 for the reality show.

Thursday, July 27, 2017 - 14:54

It only takes a quick sneak peek at Ferne McCann's Instagram to discover that she is seriously rocking her pregnancy, but now the star has reportedly been offerred a huge six figure sum to star in a show following her journey into parenthood. 

According to reports the TOWIE star is in the midst of considering a deal for a six-part series on Quest TV, which could see her bank a decent £250,000 - that covers a whole lot of nappies, just saying!

Bikini & Bump 💚. ____________________ My bump is coming along nicely...baby is fluttering away, these moments make me so happs 😌. Bikini from @st.luciabay 💚

A source (who is allegedly close to the star) told the Mirror: "Ferne has been offered a reported £250,000 deal for a new six-part series on the same network as Katie Price's My Crazy Life."

"The network reportedly want to follow her throughout the pregnancy while she looks at a whole load of different birthing options." added the unnamed source.

Feels ❤️ pregnancy holiday fashion ❤️ skirt from @versus_versace only just zipped up 😬 (I had to unzip it after dinner mind) 🙊 #pregnancystyle #pregnant #versus #lotd

Before you start to get excited it's worth noting that nothing has been confirmed by Ferne or any of her reps at this point, but the Essex gal is no stranger to a bit of reality telly having appeared on I'm A Celebrity Get Me Out Of Here and Celebs Go Dating since her departure from TOWIE.

The source continued: "While she's trying to keep things under wraps, this kind of show really appeals to Ferne but she still hasn't committed to anything yet."

Missing Majorca 🌞. _____________________ Take me back to living in my bikini for a week 🙌🏽 however I'm back & feeling revived. This holiday was the perfect time to bond with my bump 🙏🏽 & relax. 💜😎👶🏼

In November, Ferne is due to give birth to her first child with ex Arthur Collins, who is awaiting trial over an alleged acid attack that took place in April at a London Nightclub.

Tbh we are ALL OVER a Ferne reality show, but with nothing confirmed yet we guess we will just have to stick to stalking her Instagram daily.

Talk about pregnancy style goals.

