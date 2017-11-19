New Mum Ferne McCann Has Reportedly Been Suffering From 'Constant Stress'

Former The Only Way Is Essex star Ferne McCann has reportedly been in a state of 'constant stress' since her ex-boyfriend, Arthur Collins, committed a violent acid attack back in April.

Last week Ferne Broke her silence after the father of her newborn daughter, Sunday, was found guilty, and it looks like the incident has put her under a lot of strain despite her 'brave face'.

A supposed friend of the reality star told The Sun: "The last six months have been so tough on Ferne. There have been times when we’ve all been so worried about her because of the constant stress she’s under."

They added: "Obviously she knows people are - rightly - focusing on Arthur’s victims and she’s not looking for or wanting sympathy."

It seems Ferne is in two minds about how to handle the guilty verdict: "She feels she’s damned if she talks about what happened because people think she’s trying to make money from it, and she’s damned if she doesn’t because people think she’s ignoring it," added the source.

"In fact, nothing could be further from the truth, because everything has also affected her," they continued, before adding: "She’s putting on a brave face for everyone else, that’s why we’re worried about her."

Ferne gave birth to her daughter just three weeks ago, but the source said that Ferne has a difficult time cutting back on work.

"We’re also worried that Ferne has been pushing herself too hard, she was even working the day she gave birth... In her head she knows she’s the sole provider for Sunday and she’s determined to make their life as secure as possible," they said.

It certainly looks like Ferne is doing an absolutely phenomenal job at being a mum to Sunday, but apparently, the people around the reality star think she needs a bit of me-time as well.

"Everyone around her is telling her to slow down and take time for herself too.”