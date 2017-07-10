Ferne McCann

Ferne McCann Gives Fans A Glimpse Of Her Sizeable Baby Bump In Holiday Snaps

She's blooming. And she looks incredible.

Wednesday, July 12, 2017 - 12:40

For anyone wondering how Ferne McCann's pregnancy has been proceeding, her latest holiday uploads prove that she is the definition definition of the term 'blooming.' And boy, does she look positively glorious or what? 

Enjoying a bit of downtime in the sun before nappies, gurgles, and lullabies take over her life, the TOWIE star has embarked on a casual mini-photoshoot to put that sizeable bump on full display.

You literally can't miss it. 

Missing Majorca 🌞. _____________________ Take me back to living in my bikini for a week 🙌🏽 however I'm back & feeling revived. This holiday was the perfect time to bond with my bump 🙏🏽 & relax. 💜😎👶🏼

Jetting off to Mallorca to spend some time "bonding" with her new bod, Ferne explained that the trip came at just the right time to leave her feeling more refreshed and "revived" than ever about the future. 

In an interview with OK! Magazine, Ferne recently opened up about how pregnancy hormones have affected her mood and had some powerful talk about she intends to fully embrace single-motherhood for all it's worth.

Bikini & Bump 💚. ____________________ My bump is coming along nicely...baby is fluttering away, these moments make me so happs 😌. Bikini from @st.luciabay 💚

While the pregnancy news was initially tarred by the reports of then-boyfriend Arthur Collins being arrested over an acid attack, Ferne pointed out that she and her unborn child are going to do just fine on their own from here on out. Hear, hear.  

"There are times I feel emotional. Not in a negative way, like I'm feeling really sad, but my hormones are all over the place. But I never feel lonely as I have my baby. I thoroughly intend to bring up my baby as a single mum like many other women have done in the past. And I will do my best for this baby as a single mum."

Looking wonderful as ever, Ferne. 

