Vicky Pattison Just Had The Most Emotional Reunion With Pregnant Ferne McCann

Ferne McCann and Vicky Pattison have proved that their friendship is unshakeable after the BFFs rocked up to celebrate Ferne's first red-carpet appearance since confirming her pregnancy.

Debuting her bump at the Pride Of The North East awards, Ferne and Viks marked the occasion by sharing a couple of selfies before gushing about how great it is to catch up with each other.

In first public appearance since splitting with acid-attack suspect ex, Ferne wrote: "Lovely evening with this one @vickypattison at the Pride of the North East awards. All these people are so inspiring, truly humbling."

Never one to be outdone, Vik responded by sharing her love and pride for the way Ferne's handled what can only be a supremely tough situation: "I love her... And that is all there is to say. My @fernemccann and I are finally reunited... And it feels so goooodddd! 🍑💕"

This all comes after Ferne opened up about how challenging the last few months have been on her: "It had been such a stressful, surreal situation to be in but I'm actually feeling good, feeling positive because I'm pregnant.

Revealing that she's nothing but hopeful for the future, she told This Morning: "I think that has given me strength and hope to get through this."

You've got this, Ferne.

