Vicky Pattison Just Had The Most Emotional Reunion With Pregnant Ferne McCann

Friday, May 19, 2017 - 11:44

Ferne McCann and Vicky Pattison have proved that their friendship is unshakeable after the BFFs rocked up to celebrate Ferne's first red-carpet appearance since confirming her pregnancy.

Debuting her bump at the Pride Of The North East awards, Ferne and Viks marked the occasion by sharing a couple of selfies before gushing about how great it is to catch up with each other. 

In first public appearance since splitting with acid-attack suspect ex, Ferne wrote: "Lovely evening with this one @vickypattison at the Pride of the North East awards. All these people are so inspiring, truly humbling."

Lovely evening with this one @vickypattison at the Pride of the North East awards. All these people are so inspiring, truly humbling 💜

Never one to be outdone, Vik responded by sharing her love and pride for the way Ferne's handled what can only be a supremely tough situation: "I love her... And that is all there is to say. My @fernemccann and I are finally reunited... And it feels so goooodddd! 🍑💕"

I love her... And that is all there is to say. My @fernemccann and I are finally reunited... And it feels so goooodddd! 🍑💕

This all comes after Ferne opened up about how challenging the last few months have been on her: "It had been such a stressful, surreal situation to be in but I'm actually feeling good, feeling positive because I'm pregnant.

Revealing that she's nothing but hopeful for the future, she told This Morning: "I think that has given me strength and hope to get through this."

You've got this, Ferne. 

