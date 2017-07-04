Festivals

19 Things You Need To Survive Any Summer Music Festival

Bin bags, condoms and more essentials you shouldn't forget to pack.

Tuesday, July 4, 2017 - 17:34

Get your first look at the ASOS x MTV collaboration below...

Festivals can be amazing and transformative experiences, but they can also be absolutely awful.

If you want to avoid the latter then here's a list of kit to chuck in your bag to make sure you're covered for every eventuality that a weekend in the middle of nature can chuck your way.

Your ticket, ID and cards

You won’t be getting in/home without any of them. 

Glitter

Everything is just 4838382 times better with sparkles in every crevice of your body. That’s just science.

Face and body glitter - £5.50 from NYX.

Bin bags

They are just goddamn useful, be that as something to sit on when the grass is muddy, an impromptu poncho, something to keep you dry in your leaky tent or to pack up all your rubbish and empties at the end of the weekend.

Ear plugs

As useful for drowning out the thumping bass of your campsite’s 5am party crowd as it is your mates get lucky in the tent next to you.

Be Quiet ear plugs - £2.70 from the Finnish Design Shop

Condoms

Y’know, just in case you’re the one getting lucky. As if STIs and pregnancy aren’t alarming enough, you don’t want to go condom free when neither of you have washed in forever.

Your toothbrush and toothpaste

There’s just honestly nothing more likely to help you feel a bit more human after a heavy night than freshening up. 

Nivea Visage Cleansing Wipes - £2.99 from Superdrug.

Wet wipes and loo roll

Inevitably the festival loos will run out of toilet roll on day one so loo roll is a must while wet wipes are a live saver when there’s no showers on offer.

Dry shampoo

For revitalising your equally inevitably greasy locks. 

Active Dry Shampoo - £3.35 from COLAB at Feel Unique. 

Tampons

If there’s any chance of your period turning up then having pads and tampons in your ruckie is wise. Because you and your mates won’t want to waste time hunting down somewhere to buy them when you could be seeing your fave bands. 

Sun tan lotion and after sun

There’s never enough shade at festivals so do your skin a favour and stock up on something with a high SPF. There’s nothing less fun than hot, bothered and burnt skin when you have to sleep in a sweaty tent. 

SPF 30 Sun Tan Lotion - £15.30 from NUXE at Feel Unique

Wellies and a waterproof 

If you live in Western Europe, the chances of rain at some point in the weekend are high. And you don’t want to get trench foot from soaked trainers, do you? 

Waterproof mascara

Put it on on your way and take it off when you get home on Monday for a stress-free makeup approach to the weekend’s festivities. Sorted. 

 

Cannonball Ultra-Waterproof Mascara - £14.85 from Urban Decay.

Warm clothes

Not to sound like your mum but even if the forecast is for sunshine, it can get chilly after the sun goes down.

A reusable water bottle

Keep your environmental imprint to a minimum with a reusable bottle for the whole festival. One that clips onto your bag is a genius idea. 

9 oz Waikiki Palm Water Bottle - £25 from Urban Outfitters.

Spare tent pegs

For when someone trips over your tent in the middle of the night, squashes it and the pegs go missing. 

Deodorant or body spray that smells nice

It’ll keep you fresh and double as a way to hide the smell of cow poo. 

Private Blend Mandarino di Amalfi All Over Body Spray - £44 from Tom Ford.

A head torch

Is there any more genius invention for midnight loo trips? It means you can wee hands free and won’t trip over someone’s tent (see above) on the way back to your own. 

A Shewee

If you cba to queue for the ladies, these mean you can use the women’s urinals. All we will say is good luck and god speed to you. 

The Original Shewee - £6.50 from Shewee.

An emergency phone charger

One of those little ones you charge up in advance and can plug into in your pocket will save time and help you out when you lose everyone. 

Latest News

Ex On The Beach’s Che McSorley Admits She Would Sh*g Aaron Chalmers Because He Looks Like A ‘Good Bang’– Exclusive

Ex On The Beach's Max Morley Reckons THIS Is The Real Reason Why Aaron Chalmers Stuck Up For ZaraLena Jackson In Series Six – EXCLUSIVE

Bebe Rexha

Bebe Rexha Shows You How To Dance Like Her In Just Dance 2018!

Future Responds to JAY-Z's 4:44 Disses

Does This Mean Jesy Nelson Is Dating Musician Harry James?

How To Make Friends On An Airplane

Bebe Rexha

Let's Go Speed Dating With Bebe Rexha!

19 Things You Need To Survive Any Summer Music Festival

People Are Losing Their Minds Over Avocado Oreos Becoming A Reality

15 Unmissable Moments From Episode 25 Of Teen Mom OG Season 6

The X Factor Is About to Go Through Some Major Changes People

The Ex On The Beach 7 cast play Most Likely To

Ex On The Beach Cast Brand Geordies Marty McKenna And Chloe Ferry The Most Likely To Kick Off In The Villa - EXCLUSIVE

Niall Horan’s Reception At A Japanese Airport Brings Back Serious One Direction Memories

Kendall Jenner And Bella Hadid's Paris Fashion Wins Will Give You Serious Style Inspo

Marnie Simpson Reveals She's Rooting For This Love Island 2017 Couple

First Time Festival Fails That You Can Avoid This Summer

Kimye Take North And Saint To A BBQ Bash And Kanye West Can't Stop Smiling

Marnie Simpson Gets Real About The Type Of Girl She'd Like To Date

Little Mix's Jade Thirlwall and Charli XCX Hang Out Together at Wimbledon

Single AF’s Marnie Simpson Fumes At Casey Johnson’s Kiss

More From Festivals

19 Things You Need To Survive Any Summer Music Festival

Life

First Time Festival Fails That You Can Avoid This Summer

5 Things We Loved About Justin Bieber At BST Hyde Park

13 Reasons Why Sónar Festival 2017 Was So Damn Hot

Glitter Boobs Might Just Be The Best Festival Beauty Trend Yet

This Is The Music Festival You Are Most Likely To Get It On At

Music

10 Things We Learned At Primavera Sound 2017

Becca Dudley
Music

Becca Dudley Picks Her Strawberries & Creem Festival Fave Tunes - Listen!

Style

Loads of Festival Hair Ideas That Don't Involve Flower Crowns, Thank F***

Style

All The Crazy Colourful Festival Beauty Products You Need

Music

Mabel Picks Out Her Top 10 Tunes Right Now - Listen!

Music

Music Festivals, Including Reading & Leeds, Want To Let Fans Test Their Drugs

Trending Articles

Love Island 2017: Alex Bowen and Olivia Buckland Brand Love Island’s Olivia Attwood A ‘Psycho’

Love Island 2017: Alex Bowen and Olivia Buckland Think Jonny Has Been ‘Stuck’ With Camilla And Name Her The ‘Hardest Person To Get Along With’

Sean Pratt's To-Do List Gets Graphic About His Sex Life With Zahida Allen

Charlotte Crosby And Stephen Bear Have Decided The Name Of Their Future Baby

Sophie Kasaei has blocked Joel Corry from her social media accounts

Sophie Kasaei Brands Bikini Pictures "Awful" And Talks Battle With Body Confidence

gaz beadle

Gaz Beadle And Emma McVey Break Their Silence After Confirming Reunion

Celebrity

Alex Bowen And Olivia Buckland Just Threw Major Shade At Love Island’s Malin Andersson

Love Island 2017: Alex Bowen and Olivia Buckland Think Love Island’s Chris Hughes Should ‘Shut Up’ And Want To See Him GONE

I.Marlene King Revealed The Identity Of A.D. Years Ago And Pretty Little Liars Fans Everywhere Missed It

My Chemical Romance Win MTV’s Greatest Video Of The Century!

Ex On The Beach&#039;s Marty McKenna kicks off after fight with Chloe Ferry

Ex On The Beach Spoiler Video: Marty McKenna Kicks Off Big Time After Fighting With Chloe Ferry Over His Savannah Kemplay Snog

Marnie Simpson Reveals She's Rooting For This Love Island 2017 Couple