19 Things You Need To Survive Any Summer Music Festival

Festivals can be amazing and transformative experiences, but they can also be absolutely awful.

If you want to avoid the latter then here's a list of kit to chuck in your bag to make sure you're covered for every eventuality that a weekend in the middle of nature can chuck your way.

Your ticket, ID and cards

You won’t be getting in/home without any of them.

Glitter

Everything is just 4838382 times better with sparkles in every crevice of your body. That’s just science.

Face and body glitter - £5.50 from NYX.

Bin bags

They are just goddamn useful, be that as something to sit on when the grass is muddy, an impromptu poncho, something to keep you dry in your leaky tent or to pack up all your rubbish and empties at the end of the weekend.

Ear plugs

As useful for drowning out the thumping bass of your campsite’s 5am party crowd as it is your mates get lucky in the tent next to you.

Be Quiet ear plugs - £2.70 from the Finnish Design Shop.

Condoms

Y’know, just in case you’re the one getting lucky. As if STIs and pregnancy aren’t alarming enough, you don’t want to go condom free when neither of you have washed in forever.

Your toothbrush and toothpaste

There’s just honestly nothing more likely to help you feel a bit more human after a heavy night than freshening up.

Nivea Visage Cleansing Wipes - £2.99 from Superdrug.

Wet wipes and loo roll

Inevitably the festival loos will run out of toilet roll on day one so loo roll is a must while wet wipes are a live saver when there’s no showers on offer.

Dry shampoo

For revitalising your equally inevitably greasy locks.

Active Dry Shampoo - £3.35 from COLAB at Feel Unique.

Tampons

If there’s any chance of your period turning up then having pads and tampons in your ruckie is wise. Because you and your mates won’t want to waste time hunting down somewhere to buy them when you could be seeing your fave bands.

Sun tan lotion and after sun

There’s never enough shade at festivals so do your skin a favour and stock up on something with a high SPF. There’s nothing less fun than hot, bothered and burnt skin when you have to sleep in a sweaty tent.

SPF 30 Sun Tan Lotion - £15.30 from NUXE at Feel Unique.

Wellies and a waterproof

If you live in Western Europe, the chances of rain at some point in the weekend are high. And you don’t want to get trench foot from soaked trainers, do you?

Waterproof mascara

Put it on on your way and take it off when you get home on Monday for a stress-free makeup approach to the weekend’s festivities. Sorted.

Cannonball Ultra-Waterproof Mascara - £14.85 from Urban Decay.

Warm clothes

Not to sound like your mum but even if the forecast is for sunshine, it can get chilly after the sun goes down.

A reusable water bottle

Keep your environmental imprint to a minimum with a reusable bottle for the whole festival. One that clips onto your bag is a genius idea.

9 oz Waikiki Palm Water Bottle - £25 from Urban Outfitters.

Spare tent pegs

For when someone trips over your tent in the middle of the night, squashes it and the pegs go missing.

Deodorant or body spray that smells nice

It’ll keep you fresh and double as a way to hide the smell of cow poo.

Private Blend Mandarino di Amalfi All Over Body Spray - £44 from Tom Ford.

A head torch

Is there any more genius invention for midnight loo trips? It means you can wee hands free and won’t trip over someone’s tent (see above) on the way back to your own.

A Shewee

If you cba to queue for the ladies, these mean you can use the women’s urinals. All we will say is good luck and god speed to you.

The Original Shewee - £6.50 from Shewee.

An emergency phone charger

One of those little ones you charge up in advance and can plug into in your pocket will save time and help you out when you lose everyone.