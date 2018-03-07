Festivals

All The 2018 UK Festivals You Need To Know About

Gagging to get to a festival this year but don't know where to start? Flip through our trusty UK and Ireland festival guide...

Wednesday, March 7, 2018 - 16:46

If you're anything like us, you've been longingly looking out of the window wishing festival season would hurry the F up. The good news is, it's nearly time to chip off the crusty mud from your wellies and start thinking about whether it's a good idea to check if your tent is in a fit state for 2018.

With Glasto having a year off, some festivals upping sticks to new sites and even more brand new festivals popping up, the choice is, once again, almost intimidating. Thankfully though we've pulled together a huge list of what's going on all summer long, up and down the UK and Ireland, in our festival guide here...

MTV's Ultimate 2018 UK Festival Guide

  • We Are FSTVL - Upminster, London - 25th - 27th May 2018
  • Alfresco Festival - Hop Farm, Paddock Wood, Kent - 25th - 27th May 2018
  • BBC Music's The Biggest Weekend - Various Locations - 25th - 28th May 2018
  • All Points East - Victoria Park, London - 25th - 27th May 2018
  • Mutiny Festival - King V Fields, Portsmouth - 26th - 27th May 2018
  • Mighty Hoopla - Brockwell Park, London - 3rd June 2018
  • Gottwood - Anglesey, Wales - 7th-10th June 2018
  • Parklife Festival - Heaton Park, Manchester - 9th - 10th June 2018
  • Download Festival - Donnington Park, Leicestershire - 8th - 10th June 2018
  • Isle Of Wight Festival - Isle Of Wight - 21st - 24th June 2018
  • TRNSMT - Glasgow Green - 29th June - 1st July 2018
  • Farr Festival - Bygrave Woods, Hertfordshire - 5th-7th July 2018
  • NASS - Bristol - 5th-8th July
  • Wireless Festival - Finsbury Park, London - 6th - 8th July 2018
  • Back Of Beyond Festival - Frogmore Hill, Hertfordshire - 7th July 2018
  • Latitude Festival - Henham Park, Suffolk - 12th - 15th July 2018
  • Longitude Festival - Marlay Park, Dublin - 13th - 15th July 2018
  • Lovebox Festival - Gunnersbury Park, London, 13th - 14th July 2018
  • BST Hyde Park w/Bruno Mars - London - 14th July 2018
  • Citadel Festival - Gunnersbury Park, London - 15th July 2018
  • Truck Festival - Hill Farm, Oxfordshire - 20th -22nd July 2018
  • Liverpool International Music Festival - Sefton Park, Liverpool - 21st - 22nd July 2018
  • Y Not Festival - Derbyshire - 26th - 29th July 2018
  • Standon Calling - Hertfordshire - 26th-29th July 2018
  • MTV Presents Ocean City Sounds - Plymouth - 26th - 27th July 2018
  • Kendal Calling - Lowther Deer Park, Lake District - 26th - 29th July 2018
  • Neverworld - Hever, Kent - 2nd - 5th August 2018
  • Bestival - Lulworth Estate, Dorset - 2nd - 5th August 2018
  • Wilderness Festival - Cornbury Park, Oxfordshire - 2nd - 5th August 2018
  • 51st State Festival - Trent Country Park, London - 4th August 2018
  • Eastern Electrics - Morden Park, London - 4th August 2018
  • Boardmasters - Watergate Bay, Cornwall - 8th - 12th August 2018
  • Boomtown - Hampshire - 9th - 12th August 2018
  • Green Man - Brecon Beacons, Wales - 16th -19th August 2018
  • RiZE Festival - Hylands Park, Chelmsford - 17th - 18th August 2018
  • Creamfields, Daresbury, Cheshire - 23rd - 26th August 2018
  • Reading & Leeds Festival - Richfield Avenue, Reading / Bramham Park, Leeds - 24th - 26th August 2018
  • South West Four Weekender - Clapham Common, London - 25th - 26th August 2018
  • Sundown - Norfolk Showground, Norfolk - 31st Aug - 2nd Sept 2018
  • Festival No, 6 - Portmeirion - 6th - 9th September 2018
