All The 2018 UK Festivals You Need To Know About
Gagging to get to a festival this year but don't know where to start? Flip through our trusty UK and Ireland festival guide...
Wednesday, March 7, 2018 - 16:46
If you're anything like us, you've been longingly looking out of the window wishing festival season would hurry the F up. The good news is, it's nearly time to chip off the crusty mud from your wellies and start thinking about whether it's a good idea to check if your tent is in a fit state for 2018.
With Glasto having a year off, some festivals upping sticks to new sites and even more brand new festivals popping up, the choice is, once again, almost intimidating. Thankfully though we've pulled together a huge list of what's going on all summer long, up and down the UK and Ireland, in our festival guide here...
MTV's Ultimate 2018 UK Festival Guide
-
1 of 40
-
2 of 40
-
3 of 40
-
4 of 40
-
5 of 40
-
6 of 40
-
7 of 40
-
8 of 40
-
9 of 40
-
10 of 40
-
11 of 40
-
12 of 40
-
13 of 40
-
14 of 40
-
15 of 40
-
16 of 40
-
17 of 40
-
18 of 40
-
19 of 40
-
20 of 40
-
21 of 40
-
22 of 40
-
23 of 40
-
24 of 40
-
25 of 40
-
26 of 40
-
27 of 40
-
28 of 40
-
29 of 40
-
30 of 40
-
31 of 40
-
32 of 40
-
33 of 40
-
34 of 40
-
35 of 40
-
36 of 40
-
37 of 40
-
38 of 40
-
39 of 40
-
40 of 40
Latest News
Years & Years Return with Stunning 'Sanctify' Music Video
All The 2018 UK Festivals You Need To Know About
Who Is Zach Tull? Everything You Need To Know About The Ex On The Beach OG
Jess Impiazzi Opens Up About Battle With Depression After Baby Nephew Tragically Died While In Her Care
Here Are 5 New Things We Just Learned About Detective Pikachu
What Is Lucid Dreaming And How Can You Control It?
Christina Aguilera Seems to Confirm Demi Lovato Duet Rumours
Is Rihanna Gearing Up To Drop A Lingerie Line?
Geordie Shore's Charlotte Crosby Admits She's 'Broody' And Fans Couldn't Be More Excited
Here's When You'll Be Able To Play Scribblenauts Showdown
The Creators Of The Viral Pimple Popping Toy On What Makes The Perfect Pus
The Best Feminist Clapbacks Of All Time Ever by Moxie Author Jennifer Mathieu
Chris Hughes Has His Say On Whether He And Olivia Attwood Might Get Back Together
Pharrell Showers Ariana Grande with Praise in Ask Anything Chat
David Beckham Side Eyeing Bella Hadid Is The Awkward Celeb Moment We Never Saw Coming
Kendall Jenner Was Reportedly Hospitalised Before Attending The Oscars After-Party
Kim Kardashian Goes Topless At Dinner Before Causing Outrage Over Shocking Pet Snake
Will Smith Just Accepted The Ultimate YouTube Challenge And No One Can Believe He Said Yes
Is Kourtney Kardashian's Romance With Boyfriend Younes Bendjima On The Rocks?
Teen Mom UK Series 3 First Look: Amber Butler Admits She’s ‘Nervous’ To Meet Ex Ste Rankine’s New Girlfriend As She Prepares For House-Warming Party
More From Festivals
All The 2018 UK Festivals You Need To Know About
MTV's Ultimate 2018 UK Festival Guide
RiZE Festival Announced To Replace V Festival
The Arcadia Spider Is Coming To London’s Queen Elizabeth Olympic Park Next Year!
All Points East Festival Line Up Lorde, LCD Soundsystem, Rex Orange County & More
10 Artists That Made Reading Festival 2017
Music
10 Things That Went Down At Wilderness Festival 2017
10 Reasons Why Tomorrowland Is The Greatest Place On Earth
Music
Our 10 Fave Things About 2017's Lovebox Weekender
Music
RAYE Picks Our Her Festival Faves Playlist - Listen!
Five Things We Learned At Kings of Leon's BST Hyde Park Show
This Swedish Music Festival Is Banning All Men In Response To Mass Sexual Assaults
Trending Articles
Geordie Shore's Charlotte Crosby's Long-Term Plans With Stephen Bear 'Terrified' Her Mum
Sophie Kasaei, Olivia Buckland And Lateysha Grace Talk Relationships In That's What She Said Episode 2
Kim Kardashian Goes Topless At Dinner Before Causing Outrage Over Shocking Pet Snake
Kim Kardashian Gets Rinsed For Sexy New Picture
Teen Mom UK Series 3 First Look: Amber Butler Admits She’s ‘Nervous’ To Meet Ex Ste Rankine’s New Girlfriend As She Prepares For House-Warming Party
Geordie Shore’s Abbie Holborn Admits She Was ‘Really Angry’ That Stephanie Snowdon ‘Lied’ As The Lasses React To Their Radge Fight - EXCLUSIVE
Geordie Shore's Charlotte Crosby Gushes About 'Very Sexy' Josh Ritchie As They Strip Down To Their Underwear
David Beckham Side Eyeing Bella Hadid Is The Awkward Celeb Moment We Never Saw Coming
Life
12 Awkward AF Boners All Guys Have Had
The Creators Of The Viral Pimple Popping Toy On What Makes The Perfect Pus
Jess Impiazzi Opens Up About Battle With Depression After Baby Nephew Tragically Died While In Her Care
Geordie Shore's Charlotte Crosby Admits She's 'Broody' And Fans Couldn't Be More Excited