All Points East Festival Line Up Lorde, LCD Soundsystem, Rex Orange County & More

View the lyrics

I do my makeup in somebody else's car

We order different drinks at the same bars

I know about what you did and I wanna scream the truth

She thinks you love the beach, you're such a damn liar



Those great whites, they have big teeth

Hope they bite you

Thought you said that you would always be in love

But you're not in love no more

Did it frighten you

How we kissed when we danced on the light up floor?

On the light up floor



But I hear sounds in my mind

Brand new sounds in my mind

But honey I'll be seein' you 'ever I go

But honey I'll be seein' you down every road

I'm waiting for it, that green light, I want it



'Cause honey I'll come get my things, but I can't let go

I'm waiting for it, that green light, I want it

Oh, I wish I could get my things and just let go

I'm waiting for it, that green light, I want it



Sometimes I wake up in a different bedroom

I whisper things, the city sings 'em back to you



All those rumors, they have big teeth

Hope they bite you

Thought you said that you would always be in love

But you're not in love no more

Did it frighten you

How we kissed when we danced on the light up floor?

On the light up floor



But I hear sounds in my mind

Brand new sounds in my mind

But honey I'll be seein' you 'ever I go

But honey I'll be seein' you down every road

I'm waiting for it, that green light, I want it



'Cause honey I'll come get my things, but I can't let go

I'm waiting for it, that green light, I want it

Oh, honey I'll come get my things, but I can't let go

I'm waiting for it, that green light, I want it

Yes, honey I'll come get my things, but I can't let go

I'm waiting for it, that green light, I want it

Oh, I wish I could get my things and just let go

I'm waiting for it, that green light, I want it



I'm waiting for it, that green light, I want it

I'm waiting for it, that green light, I want it

I'm waiting for it, that green light, I want it

I'm waiting for it, that green light, I want it

I'm waiting for it, that green light, I want it

I'm waiting for it, that green light, I want it

Writer(s): Ella Yelich - O'Connor, Jack Antonoff, Joel Little Lyrics powered by www.musixmatch.com