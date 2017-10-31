All Points East Festival Line Up Lorde, LCD Soundsystem, Rex Orange County & More
The brand new festival will take place in London's Victoria Park on the 2017 bank holiday...
London's newest festival All Points East last night revealed more acts to join their previously announced headliners The xx with the news that LCD Soundsystem and Björk will perform at Victoria Park next summer!
Joining them on the line up include Lorde, Beck, Yeah Yeah Yeahs, Father John Misty, Phoenix, Flying Lotus 3D, Sampha, Glass Animals, Richie Hawtin CLOSE and many more!
We order different drinks at the same bars
I know about what you did and I wanna scream the truth
She thinks you love the beach, you're such a damn liar
Those great whites, they have big teeth
Hope they bite you
Thought you said that you would always be in love
But you're not in love no more
Did it frighten you
How we kissed when we danced on the light up floor?
On the light up floor
But I hear sounds in my mind
Brand new sounds in my mind
But honey I'll be seein' you 'ever I go
But honey I'll be seein' you down every road
I'm waiting for it, that green light, I want it
'Cause honey I'll come get my things, but I can't let go
I'm waiting for it, that green light, I want it
Oh, I wish I could get my things and just let go
I'm waiting for it, that green light, I want it
Sometimes I wake up in a different bedroom
I whisper things, the city sings 'em back to you
All those rumors, they have big teeth
Hope they bite you
Thought you said that you would always be in love
But you're not in love no more
Did it frighten you
How we kissed when we danced on the light up floor?
On the light up floor
But I hear sounds in my mind
Brand new sounds in my mind
But honey I'll be seein' you 'ever I go
But honey I'll be seein' you down every road
I'm waiting for it, that green light, I want it
'Cause honey I'll come get my things, but I can't let go
I'm waiting for it, that green light, I want it
Oh, honey I'll come get my things, but I can't let go
I'm waiting for it, that green light, I want it
Yes, honey I'll come get my things, but I can't let go
I'm waiting for it, that green light, I want it
Oh, I wish I could get my things and just let go
I'm waiting for it, that green light, I want it
I'm waiting for it, that green light, I want it
I'm waiting for it, that green light, I want it
I'm waiting for it, that green light, I want it
I'm waiting for it, that green light, I want it
I'm waiting for it, that green light, I want it
I'm waiting for it, that green light, I want it
All Points East is a brand new ten day event taking place from 25th May to 3rd June 2018, kicking off on the May bank holiday with the All Points East festival, a three day music festival with a thrillingly diverse line up of some of the coolest names in music.
Following the opening weekend, there’ll be a four-day community focused midweek event with an entertainment programme of comedy, food, outdoor cinema. The stint then culminates in three huge APE Presents... headline shows the first of which will be topped by Ohio indie rockers The National.
Goldenvoice, the promoter of All Points East, won the exclusive contract to run events on Victoria Park from Tower Hamlets Council, which means both Lovebox and Field Day festivals are off to pastures new. Both festivals have started teasing their new homes, with details sure to be revealed soon...
For ticket details about All Points East head to allpointseastfestival.com.
Listen to your favourite tracks no matter where you are with the MTV TRAX music app. No ads, no limits, no monkey business. Download it now for FREE at mtvtrax.com.