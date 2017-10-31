Festivals

All Points East Festival Line Up Lorde, LCD Soundsystem, Rex Orange County & More

The brand new festival will take place in London's Victoria Park on the 2017 bank holiday...

Tuesday, October 31, 2017 - 14:57

London's newest festival All Points East last night revealed more acts to join their previously announced headliners The xx with the news that LCD Soundsystem and Björk will perform at Victoria Park next summer!

Joining them on the line up include Lorde, Beck, Yeah Yeah Yeahs, Father John Misty, Phoenix, Flying Lotus 3D, Sampha, Glass Animals, Richie Hawtin CLOSE and many more!

View the lyrics
I do my makeup in somebody else's car
We order different drinks at the same bars
I know about what you did and I wanna scream the truth
She thinks you love the beach, you're such a damn liar

Those great whites, they have big teeth
Hope they bite you
Thought you said that you would always be in love
But you're not in love no more
Did it frighten you
How we kissed when we danced on the light up floor?
On the light up floor

But I hear sounds in my mind
Brand new sounds in my mind
But honey I'll be seein' you 'ever I go
But honey I'll be seein' you down every road
I'm waiting for it, that green light, I want it

'Cause honey I'll come get my things, but I can't let go
I'm waiting for it, that green light, I want it
Oh, I wish I could get my things and just let go
I'm waiting for it, that green light, I want it

Sometimes I wake up in a different bedroom
I whisper things, the city sings 'em back to you

All those rumors, they have big teeth
Hope they bite you
Thought you said that you would always be in love
But you're not in love no more
Did it frighten you
How we kissed when we danced on the light up floor?
On the light up floor

But I hear sounds in my mind
Brand new sounds in my mind
But honey I'll be seein' you 'ever I go
But honey I'll be seein' you down every road
I'm waiting for it, that green light, I want it

'Cause honey I'll come get my things, but I can't let go
I'm waiting for it, that green light, I want it
Oh, honey I'll come get my things, but I can't let go
I'm waiting for it, that green light, I want it
Yes, honey I'll come get my things, but I can't let go
I'm waiting for it, that green light, I want it
Oh, I wish I could get my things and just let go
I'm waiting for it, that green light, I want it

I'm waiting for it, that green light, I want it
I'm waiting for it, that green light, I want it
I'm waiting for it, that green light, I want it
I'm waiting for it, that green light, I want it
I'm waiting for it, that green light, I want it
I'm waiting for it, that green light, I want it
Writer(s): Ella Yelich - O'Connor, Jack Antonoff, Joel Little Lyrics powered by www.musixmatch.com

All Points East is a brand new ten day event taking place from 25th May to 3rd June 2018, kicking off on the May bank holiday with the All Points East festival, a three day music festival with a thrillingly diverse line up of some of the coolest names in music. 

Following the opening weekend, there’ll be a four-day community focused midweek event with an entertainment programme of comedy, food, outdoor cinema. The stint then culminates in three huge APE Presents... headline shows the first of which will be topped by Ohio indie rockers The National.

Goldenvoice, the promoter of All Points East, won the exclusive contract to run events on Victoria Park from Tower Hamlets Council, which means both Lovebox and Field Day festivals are off to pastures new. Both festivals have started teasing their new homes, with details sure to be revealed soon...

For ticket details about All Points East head to allpointseastfestival.com.

Listen to your favourite tracks no matter where you are with the MTV TRAX music app. No ads, no limits, no monkey business. Download it now for FREE at mtvtrax.com.  

Latest News

Vicky Pattison Rushes Home After Revealing Fiance John Noble Has Been Hospitalised

Nicki Minaj Announced As The Face Of H&M Fashion Campaign

9 Celebs Who Admit To Actually Being Well Grubby

Rolling Stone - Cardi B photographed by Justice Apple

Cardi B Scores First Rolling Stone Cover

Kanye West Drops CyHi The Prynce Collaboration 'Dat Side'

Meet The Geordie Shore Parents

All Points East Festival Line Up Lorde, LCD Soundsystem, Rex Orange County & More

Scott Disick Admits He Only Hung Out With Bella Thorne To Make Kourney Kardsahian Jealous

Love Island's Kem Cetinay Has Been Confirmed For Dancing On Ice 2018

Niall Horan Wants To Collaborate With Camila Cabello

The Very Best Celebrity Halloween Costumes Of 2017

Kelly Clarkson &amp; Jennifer Hudson

Kelly Clarkson and Jennifer Hudson Praise Each Other on Twitter

This Is Why Ferne McCann Didn't Attend Vicky Pattison's Engagement Party

Ryan and hughie just tattoo of us nav.jpg

Just Tattoo Of Us: Fans Are Calling Ryan Ruckledge And Hughie Maughan’s Episode The ‘Best Ever’ As Poo Finger Tattoo Is Revealed

Demi Lovato in New York

Demi Lovato's Next Official Single Is 'Tell Me You Love Me'

Sia

Sia Celebrates Halloween With Christmas Song 'Santa's Coming For Us'

Justin Bieber Leaves Selena Gomez's Home Wearing Same Hoodie As On Their 'Date' The Day Before

Celebrity Splits 2017

20 Celebrity Splits That Proved 2017 Was The Year Love Died

Shawn Mendes - MTV Unplugged

Shawn Mendes' MTV Unplugged Album Is Out This Friday!

You'll Never Guess The Body Part Love Island's Chris Hughes Is Most Proud Of

More From Festivals

All Points East Festival Line Up Lorde, LCD Soundsystem, Rex Orange County & More

Drake &amp; Giggs At Reading Festival 2017

10 Artists That Made Reading Festival 2017

Music

10 Things That Went Down At Wilderness Festival 2017

10 Reasons Why Tomorrowland Is The Greatest Place On Earth

Music

Our 10 Fave Things About 2017's Lovebox Weekender

Music

RAYE Picks Our Her Festival Faves Playlist - Listen!

Five Things We Learned At Kings of Leon's BST Hyde Park Show

This Swedish Music Festival Is Banning All Men In Response To Mass Sexual Assaults

19 Awkward Stages Of Getting It On At A Music Festival

19 Things You Need To Survive Any Summer Music Festival

Life

First Time Festival Fails That You Can Avoid This Summer

5 Things We Loved About Justin Bieber At BST Hyde Park

Trending Articles

Chloe Ferry's Bum Is A Sight For Sore Eyes In This Latex Police Officer Costume

Fans Are Losing Their Minds Over How Young Charlotte Crosby's Mum Looks

Sophie Kasaei Caught Marnie Simpson Doing WHAT In The Men's Toilets!?

Marnie Simpson Breaks Her Silence On Shock Charlotte Crosby And Stephen Bear Split

Jemma Lucy's Bubble Butt Selfie Is Like Nothing We've Ever Seen Before

Marnie Simpson Narrowly Escapes Nip-Slip In Dangerously Low-Cut Dress

Charlotte Crosby and Pete Wicks enjoyed a night out with Towie and Geordie Shore co-stars

Charlotte Crosby Addresses Pete Wicks Dating Rumours

Ryan and hughie just tattoo of us nav.jpg

Just Tattoo Of Us: Fans Are Calling Ryan Ruckledge And Hughie Maughan’s Episode The ‘Best Ever’ As Poo Finger Tattoo Is Revealed

This Is Why Ferne McCann Didn't Attend Vicky Pattison's Engagement Party

Meet The Geordie Shore Parents

Vicky Pattison Rushes Home After Revealing Fiance John Noble Has Been Hospitalised

The Shocking Real Cost Of Celebrity Surgery | MTV Celeb