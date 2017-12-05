The Arcadia Spider Is Coming To London’s Queen Elizabeth Olympic Park Next Year!

Afraid of spiders? Get over it, because you’re not going to want to miss the legendary Arcadia which is celebrating its 10th anniversary in London next year!

Having travelled to some of the worlds most far-flung locations and the biggest festivals on the planet, on 5th-6th May 2018, the spider touches down in the capital and today, the venue and first acts were revealed…

Credit: Luke Taylor

On Saturday 5th May, at the Queen Elizabeth Olympic Park in Stratford, Leftfield will be performing a live selection of hits from their iconic Leftism & Rhythm and Stealth albums, turning the park into a house and techno mecca.

Then on Sunday 6th May, cutting edge label RAM Records take over (DJs TBC) hosting the structure for a high octane, unmissable night.

The two-day event, which celebrates the performance art collective's 10th anniversary, will see a different musical identity on each day while Arcadia's spellbinding Metamorphosis show is performed on both nights.

Credit: Charlie Raven

Expect flame throwers, lasers, car-sized robotic arachnids and a whole host of incredible sights when the unique 360 structure arrives in London next year.

Pre- sale tickets go on sale on Thursday 7th December at 12pm.

General tickets go on sale on Friday 8th December at 12pm via Ticket Tannoy.

For more info head to www.arcadiaspectacular.com

