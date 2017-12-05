Festivals

The Arcadia Spider Is Coming To London’s Queen Elizabeth Olympic Park Next Year!

Plus the first names have been revealed…

Mike Pell
Tuesday, December 5, 2017 - 12:47

Afraid of spiders? Get over it, because you’re not going to want to miss the legendary Arcadia which is celebrating its 10th anniversary in London next year!

Having travelled to some of the worlds most far-flung locations and the biggest festivals on the planet, on 5th-6th May 2018, the spider touches down in the capital and today, the venue and first acts were revealed…

Credit: Luke Taylor

On Saturday 5th May, at the Queen Elizabeth Olympic Park in Stratford, Leftfield will be performing a live selection of hits from their iconic Leftism & Rhythm and Stealth albums, turning the park into a house and techno mecca.

Then on Sunday 6th May, cutting edge label RAM Records take over (DJs TBC) hosting the structure for a high octane, unmissable night.

The two-day event, which celebrates the performance art collective's 10th anniversary, will see a different musical identity on each day while Arcadia's spellbinding Metamorphosis show is performed on both nights. 

Credit: Charlie Raven

Expect flame throwers, lasers, car-sized robotic arachnids and a whole host of incredible sights when the unique 360 structure arrives in London next year.

Pre- sale tickets go on sale on Thursday 7th December at 12pm.

General tickets go on sale on Friday 8th December at 12pm via Ticket Tannoy.

For more info head to www.arcadiaspectacular.com

Listen to your favourite tracks no matter where you are with the MTV TRAX music app. No ads, no limits, no monkey business. Download it now for FREE at mtvtrax.com.  

More From Festivals

Arcadia Stage
The Arcadia Spider Is Coming To London’s Queen Elizabeth Olympic Park Next Year!
All Points East Festival Line Up Lorde, LCD Soundsystem, Rex Orange County & More
Drake &amp; Giggs At Reading Festival 2017
10 Artists That Made Reading Festival 2017
Music
10 Things That Went Down At Wilderness Festival 2017
10 Reasons Why Tomorrowland Is The Greatest Place On Earth
Music
Our 10 Fave Things About 2017's Lovebox Weekender
Music
RAYE Picks Our Her Festival Faves Playlist - Listen!
Five Things We Learned At Kings of Leon's BST Hyde Park Show
This Swedish Music Festival Is Banning All Men In Response To Mass Sexual Assaults
19 Awkward Stages Of Getting It On At A Music Festival
19 Things You Need To Survive Any Summer Music Festival
Life
First Time Festival Fails That You Can Avoid This Summer

Trending Articles

Geordie Shore Series 16: New Housemates Sam Gowland And Stephanie Snowdon Talk Past Worldies And Getting Mortal As Start Date Is Confirmed
Celebs who fell out with the rest of their cast
From Holly Hagan To Ariana Grande: 9 Celebrities That Fell Out With The Rest Of Their TV Cast
Ferne McCann And Vicky Pattison Reunite As Baby Sunday Makes Her Television Debut
Kylie Jenner and Khloe Kardashian will announce pregnancies on Keeping Up With The Kardashians
Are Kylie Jenner And Khloe Kardashian Set To Reveal Pregnancy News in KUWTK Mid-Season Finale?
Charlotte Dawson Backs Marnie Simpson
Charlotte Dawson Backs Marnie Simpson's Rant As She Hits Out At 'Pathetic' Snobbery
Charlotte Crosby is &#039;great&#039; after splitting from Stephen Bear reveals Olivia Attwood
Charlotte Crosby Clears Up Inaccurate Reports About Her Personal Life
TV Shows
Who Is Stephanie Snowdon? Everything You Need To Know About The New Geordie Shore Lass
Just Tattoo Of Us Spoiler Video: Ex On The Beach Star Chet Johnson Rages As He Sees His 'Horrible' Jesus Sandal Tattoo For The First Time
TV Shows
Who Is Sam Gowland? Everything You Need To Know About The New Geordie Shore Lad And Chloe Ferry's Boyfriend
Just Tattoo Of Us Spoiler Video: Love Island’s Alex Bowen And Olivia Buckland Reveal They Visited A Strip Club After Alex’s Cute New York Proposal
Home alone christmas gif
A Six Year Old Sent This Absolutely Savage Letter To Santa
Marnie Simpson Admits She's 'Punching' With Casey Johnson As They Tease Secret Project