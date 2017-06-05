Glitter Boobs Might Just Be The Best Festival Beauty Trend Yet

Get checking out the latest from MTV News...

Roll up for another slightly out-there beauty trend that, let's face it, we all sort of want to try - because the latest shtick when it comes to dominating the festival scene is to tip an entire pot of sequins over your boobs and sack off a bra entirely.

Because a touch of glitter is guaranteed to lift any outfit from drab to glam, a bunch of visionaries have decided that the best way to look like a glowy mermaid while pushing your way to the front of the crowd is to jump on the aptly named Glitter Boobs trend.

Unless you prefer to go by the moniker Disco T*ts. Honestly, it's entirely up to you. Both kind of work.

The trend - which even hit Yves Saint Laurent's SS17 collection - was all the rage at Glastonbury 2017 where the weather was hot enough for gals to head out the door sans any type of clothing without quite literally freezing their bits off.

For anyone who'd like to recreate the look at home, the best option is to gather up whatever body paint, tassles, or sequins grab your attention and apply them over the chest with the help of a dab of adhesive sticking tape and a touch of hairspray.

While this is all fab news for smaller-busted ladies, girls with a bust-size of anything above a C cup can still get in on the action and remain capable of physical movement by applying the sequins over a cropped top or bralet. Happy sequin hunting, folks.