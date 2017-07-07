Festivals

This Swedish Music Festival Is Banning All Men In Response To Mass Sexual Assaults

Comedian Emma Knyckare is taking a stand.

Friday, July 7, 2017 - 13:27

Get checking out how to be a good straight ally during Pride celebrations...

In response to a string of sexual assault allegations that occured at a popular Swedish festival, a comedian has taken action by organising a women-only event that is scheduled to go ahead in 2018.

Comedian Emma Knyckare came up with the idea after learning of the sheer number of sexual offenses committed at four-day event Bravalla, which has actually been cancelled in response to the ongoing issue for next year. 

Getty

"What do you think about putting together a really cool festival where only non-men are welcome?" she tweeted, before arguing that the festival would continue taking place "until all men learned how to behave" themselves. 

Only a day after she posted the initial tweet, Emma confirmed that "Sweden's first man-free rock festival will see the light next summer" after revealing that a "solid group of talented organisers and project leaders" are turning the idea into a reality. 

High rates of sexual assault assault at festivals isn't only an issue in Sweden - with Newsweek reporting that 28 events in the UK have taken action by participating in an online blackout to promote the #saferspacesatfestivals cause. This also follows Glastonbury's launch of The Sisterhood - a safe space exclusively designed for "intersectional, queer, trans and disability-inclusive" women.  

As for the people complaining about reverse discrimination, Emma pointed out to Aftonbladet newspaper that the safety of female festival-goers should come above all else: “Since it seems to be OK to discriminate against women all the time, maybe it’s OK to shut out men for three days? I would not exactly call it an abuse not to come to the festival.”

 

Latest News

Five Things We Learned At Kings of Leon's BST Hyde Park Show

Wish Upon

Watch The FREAKY AF Trailer For New Horror Movie WISH UPON – Exclusive!

This Swedish Music Festival Is Banning All Men In Response To Mass Sexual Assaults

Review: Bleachers Bring Their Wild Hearts To London’s Bush Hall

Who's Actually Left In Taylor Swift's Squad? Because Lorde Just Implied That She Isn't

Sophie Kasaei Thinks Chloe Ferry Needs To Get Over Marty McKenna

Animal Shelter Denies Lena Dunham's Claims Her Dog Was Was Abused Before Adoption

The Rock

The Rock Is Planning A Fast & Furious Spinoff

Billie Lourd And Taylor Lautner Have Reportedly Split

Did Scott Disick Just Send Bella Thorne A Huge Bouquet Of Flowers Or What?

Jemma Lucy Straddles Rumoured Ex On The Beach Star Girlfriend Zaralena Jackson

19 Awkward Stages Of Getting It On At A Music Festival

Aaron Chalmers Weighs In On Love Island Couples Discussing Marriage And Babies

Edward Grimes Gets Stood Up On Single AF, So He Dates A Horse Instead

New Music Round-Up: Kesha, Liam Payne, Jennifer Lopez and more...

Miley Cyrus Just Posted The Ultimate Throwback Of Her First Kiss With Liam Hemsworth

The Kardashians Are Said To Be "Disappointed" In Rob's Explicit Blac Chyna Rant

Single AF: Casey Johnson Calls Farrah Abraham A Witch After She Blocks Him On Twitter

Marnie Simpson Finally Tashes On With Her Fittest Single AF Date Yet

Cheryl And Liam Payne Share Super Cute Selfie On Date Night

More From Festivals

Five Things We Learned At Kings of Leon's BST Hyde Park Show

This Swedish Music Festival Is Banning All Men In Response To Mass Sexual Assaults

19 Awkward Stages Of Getting It On At A Music Festival

19 Things You Need To Survive Any Summer Music Festival

Life

First Time Festival Fails That You Can Avoid This Summer

5 Things We Loved About Justin Bieber At BST Hyde Park

13 Reasons Why Sónar Festival 2017 Was So Damn Hot

Glitter Boobs Might Just Be The Best Festival Beauty Trend Yet

This Is The Music Festival You Are Most Likely To Get It On At

Music

10 Things We Learned At Primavera Sound 2017

Becca Dudley
Music

Becca Dudley Picks Her Strawberries & Creem Festival Fave Tunes - Listen!

Style

Loads of Festival Hair Ideas That Don't Involve Flower Crowns, Thank F***

Trending Articles

Love Island 2017: Alex Bowen and Olivia Buckland Think Jonny Has Been ‘Stuck’ With Camilla And Name Her The ‘Hardest Person To Get Along With’

Marnie Simpson Reveals She And Aaron Chalmers Had Sex Before Their Onscreen Hook-Up

Love Island 2017: Alex Bowen and Olivia Buckland Brand Love Island’s Olivia Attwood A ‘Psycho’

Jemma Lucy Straddles Rumoured Ex On The Beach Star Girlfriend Zaralena Jackson

Ex On The Beach&#039;s Chloe Ferry breaks down in emosh heart-to-heart with Marty McKenna

Ex On The Beach Spoiler Video: Chloe Ferry Breaks Down As She Opens Up To Marty McKenna In Emosh Heart-To-Heart

Celebrity

Alex Bowen And Olivia Buckland Just Threw Major Shade At Love Island’s Malin Andersson

Love Island 2017: Alex Bowen and Olivia Buckland Think Love Island’s Chris Hughes Should ‘Shut Up’ And Want To See Him GONE

Kim Kardashian's KKW Beauty Contour Kit: A VERY Honest Review

Ex On The Beach's Max Morley Bumped Into Zac Efron And Geordie Shore's Marty McKenna Is Beyond Jealous

TV Shows

Marnie Simpson Finally Tashes On With Her Fittest Single AF Date Yet

Marnie Simpson Went On A Terrible Single AF Date With This Ex On The Beach Star

Aaron Chalmers Weighs In On Love Island Couples Discussing Marriage And Babies