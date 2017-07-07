This Swedish Music Festival Is Banning All Men In Response To Mass Sexual Assaults

Get checking out how to be a good straight ally during Pride celebrations...

In response to a string of sexual assault allegations that occured at a popular Swedish festival, a comedian has taken action by organising a women-only event that is scheduled to go ahead in 2018.

Comedian Emma Knyckare came up with the idea after learning of the sheer number of sexual offenses committed at four-day event Bravalla, which has actually been cancelled in response to the ongoing issue for next year.

Getty

"What do you think about putting together a really cool festival where only non-men are welcome?" she tweeted, before arguing that the festival would continue taking place "until all men learned how to behave" themselves.

Only a day after she posted the initial tweet, Emma confirmed that "Sweden's first man-free rock festival will see the light next summer" after revealing that a "solid group of talented organisers and project leaders" are turning the idea into a reality.

Vad tror ni om att vi styr ihop en asfet festival dit bara icke män är välkomna som vi kör tills ALLA män har lärt sig hur en beter sig? — Emma Knyckare (@Knyckare) July 2, 2017

High rates of sexual assault assault at festivals isn't only an issue in Sweden - with Newsweek reporting that 28 events in the UK have taken action by participating in an online blackout to promote the #saferspacesatfestivals cause. This also follows Glastonbury's launch of The Sisterhood - a safe space exclusively designed for "intersectional, queer, trans and disability-inclusive" women.

As for the people complaining about reverse discrimination, Emma pointed out to Aftonbladet newspaper that the safety of female festival-goers should come above all else: “Since it seems to be OK to discriminate against women all the time, maybe it’s OK to shut out men for three days? I would not exactly call it an abuse not to come to the festival.”