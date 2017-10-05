Fifth Harmony and Pitbull Announce 'Por Favor', The Spanglish Banger We Deserve

View the lyrics

He know I keep it ready on the regular

So I don't have to get ready, ain't no setting up

When I give it, I make sure I give more than enough, yeah

He knows, he knows this, he know, he knows this

No needs for replacements or a warranty

And he'll never need another, that's a guarantee

I can overnight this body if it's what you need, yeah

He know, he knows this, he know, he knows this



I never hit or miss, he know I always come through

Show up looking like my photo, keep it foolproof

When you call me, know you know just what I'm gon' do, gon' do

(what I'm gon' do)



Yeah, my baby knows that I deliver

That's exactly what I'm gon' do, do

Yeah, my baby knows that I deliver

Know what's coming when I come through, through

I know you got the message, I deliver

That's exactly what I'm gon' do, do

Yeah, my baby knows that I deliver

Know what's coming when I come through



I ain't even gonna try, it's in my DNA (in my DNA)

Always get the job done way too easily (yeah)

I assure you, I back up what's on my resume

Yeah, I know you know this, I know you notice

I'm never letting down (I'm never letting you)

I'm all that you heard about

Why? That's why you come around

I know you know this, I know you know this



I never hit or miss, he know I always come through (through)

Show up looking like my photo, keep it foolproof (proof)

When you call me, know you know just what I'm gon' do, gon' do



Yeah, my baby knows that I deliver

That's exactly what I'm gon' do, do

Yeah, my baby knows that I deliver

Know what's coming when I come through, through

I know you got the message, I deliver

That's exactly what I'm gon' do do (exactly what I'm gon' do do)

Yeah, my baby knows that I deliver (I deliver, yeah)

Know what's coming when I come through



On your doorstep like UPS, won't send it back

You're hard to please, just like me and I'll give you that (I'll give you that)

I'll give you something that you wanna unpack

You can say I'm reliable like that (oh)



I never hit or miss, he know I always come through (through)

Show up looking like my photo, keep it foolproof (proof)

When you call me, know you know just what I'm gon' do, gon' do



Yeah, my baby knows that I deliver

That's exactly what I'm gon' do, do

Yeah, my baby knows that I deliver (my baby knows that I deliver)

Know what's coming when I come through, through

I know you got the message, I deliver

That's exactly what I'm gon' do do

Yeah, my baby knows that I deliver (I deliver, yeah, I deliver, yeah)

Know what's coming when I come through



Oh, baby, I deliver, ah

Mmmmm, yeah

Writer(s): Jeremy L. Reeves, Ray Charles Ii Mccullough, Whitney Lauren Phillips, Jonathan James Yip, Ray Romulus, Taylor Monet Parks Lyrics powered by www.musixmatch.com