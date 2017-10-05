Fifth Harmony

Fifth Harmony and Pitbull Announce 'Por Favor', The Spanglish Banger We Deserve

The 'Angel' hitmakers join forces with the Latin superstar for a surefire club banger...

Thursday, October 5, 2017 - 17:47

Prepare yourselves! Or as the Spanish would say... ¡Prepararse!

Fifth Harmony have just announced the biggest collaboration of their career so far, as they're about to drop a song with the one and only Pitbull.

The band are teaming up with the Latin legend for 'Por Favor', a guaranteed banger en español about manners that we already know will dominate the party playlists this winter.

Mmm...
Pumps and a bump, pumps and a bump

You got that good boy attitude and yeah, I kinda like it
You got the tats on your arm, got a bad girl excited
You put that bass in the beat, won't you beat it up inside it?
I got that pumps and a bump and you know you wanna try it

Pumps and a bump, pumps and a bump
He like the girls with the pumps and a bump
Pumps and a bump, pumps and a bump
I be that girl with the pumps and a bump

He like that bang, bang, bang
He like that bomb, bomb, bomb
He like that love, love, love
I'm like that drug, drug, drug
He trip when he on it, one taste and he want it
He like that bang, bang, bang
He like that bomb, bomb, bomb
He like that love, love, love
I'm like that drug, drug, drug
He trip when he on it, one taste and he want it

He got that rough neck swaggy, but he know how to hide it
He got that dope boy cash, but he get it nine to five-ing
He got a thing for them girls that make their money overnight-ing (Money overnight-ing)
I know he bad for my health, but I still wanna try it (Still wanna try it)

Pumps and a bump (Oh), pumps and a bump
He like the girls with the pumps and a bump
Pumps and a bump (Oh), pumps and a bump
I be that girl with the pumps and a bump

He like that bang, bang, bang
He like that bomb, bomb, bomb
He like that love, love, love
I'm like that drug, drug, drug
He trip when he on it (On it), one taste and he want it (One taste and he want it)
He like that bang, bang, bang, (He like that bang)
He like that bomb, bomb, bomb, (He like that bomb)
He like that love, love, love, (He like that love)
I'm like that drug, drug, drug, (I'm like that drug)
He trip when he on it (On it), one taste and he want it
(One taste and...)

(Bang) He love that bang
(Bomb) He love that bomb, bomb, bomb
(Love) He love that thang
(Drug) He love that hit and run
He lose his brain
He going to stupid dumb
He stupid dumb, all he ever want is some

Pumps and a bump, pumps and a bump
He like the girls with the pumps and a bump (Oh)
Pumps and a bump
(You know he wants some, wants some)
Pumps and a bump
I be that girl with the pumps and a bump

He like that bang, bang, bang
He like that bom, bom, bom
He like that love, love, love
I'm like that drug, drug, drug
He trip when he on it, one taste and he want it
He like that bang, bang, bang
He like that bom, bom, bom
He like that love, love, love
I'm like that drug, drug, drug
He trip when he on it, one taste and he want it
¡Ay ay ay! The girls will debut the song live with Mr. Worldwide at the Latin American Music Awards on October 26th, Billboard report, where he is receiving the first-ever Latin AMA Dick Clark Achievement Award. ¡Felicitaciones!

There's nothing we love more than a summer anthem to get us through the winter time, just like when Pitbull and Kesha's iconic collaboration 'Timber' was the soundtrack to Christmas in 2013.

Ally, Dinah, Lauren and Normani are currently touring Latin America to promote Fifth Harmony - their self-titled third album - so their surroundings have obviously inspired them to unleash their inner seńoritas.

Getty Images

It hasn't been confirmed yet but 'Por Favor' could be the lead single from Pitbull's eleventh album, given that he didn't release any more singles from his tenth after it dropped in March this year.

The last song he released was the funky 'Hey Ma' with Camila Cabello and J Balvin, which was recorded for The Fate of the Furious soundtrack, while Fifth Harmony followed up 'Down' with the sexy 'He Like That'.

First our very own Little Mix become hermanas on 'Reggaetón Lento' with CNCO, and now Fifth Harmony? ¡ASOMBROSO!

Words: Ross McNeilage

He know I keep it ready on the regular
So I don't have to get ready, ain't no setting up
When I give it, I make sure I give more than enough, yeah
He knows, he knows this, he know, he knows this
No needs for replacements or a warranty
And he'll never need another, that's a guarantee
I can overnight this body if it's what you need, yeah
He know, he knows this, he know, he knows this

I never hit or miss, he know I always come through
Show up looking like my photo, keep it foolproof
When you call me, know you know just what I'm gon' do, gon' do
(what I'm gon' do)

Yeah, my baby knows that I deliver
That's exactly what I'm gon' do, do
Yeah, my baby knows that I deliver
Know what's coming when I come through, through
I know you got the message, I deliver
That's exactly what I'm gon' do, do
Yeah, my baby knows that I deliver
Know what's coming when I come through

I ain't even gonna try, it's in my DNA (in my DNA)
Always get the job done way too easily (yeah)
I assure you, I back up what's on my resume
Yeah, I know you know this, I know you notice
I'm never letting down (I'm never letting you)
I'm all that you heard about
Why? That's why you come around
I know you know this, I know you know this

I never hit or miss, he know I always come through (through)
Show up looking like my photo, keep it foolproof (proof)
When you call me, know you know just what I'm gon' do, gon' do

Yeah, my baby knows that I deliver
That's exactly what I'm gon' do, do
Yeah, my baby knows that I deliver
Know what's coming when I come through, through
I know you got the message, I deliver
That's exactly what I'm gon' do do (exactly what I'm gon' do do)
Yeah, my baby knows that I deliver (I deliver, yeah)
Know what's coming when I come through

On your doorstep like UPS, won't send it back
You're hard to please, just like me and I'll give you that (I'll give you that)
I'll give you something that you wanna unpack
You can say I'm reliable like that (oh)

I never hit or miss, he know I always come through (through)
Show up looking like my photo, keep it foolproof (proof)
When you call me, know you know just what I'm gon' do, gon' do

Yeah, my baby knows that I deliver
That's exactly what I'm gon' do, do
Yeah, my baby knows that I deliver (my baby knows that I deliver)
Know what's coming when I come through, through
I know you got the message, I deliver
That's exactly what I'm gon' do do
Yeah, my baby knows that I deliver (I deliver, yeah, I deliver, yeah)
Know what's coming when I come through

Oh, baby, I deliver, ah
Mmmmm, yeah
