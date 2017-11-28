Fifth Harmony and Pitbull Drop Fierce 'Por Favor' Video

Fifth Harmony and Pitbull take over Asia for their Latin banger because why not, right?

'Por Favor' is the infectious Spanglish collaboration between the 'Down' hitmakers and Latin pop king Mr. Worldwide that just keeps getting better with every listen and it's video takes it to new heights.

As Pitbull introduces them on the track, Ally, Dinah, Lauren and Normani really are "beautiful, sexy, sophisticated" queens as they serve up glamorous looks while Pitbull searches for romance.

Instead of a salsa-filled beach party visual, the 'Por Favor' video follows Pitbull as he falls for a gorgeous woman in a Japanese compound and he soon finds that she's not just a pretty face.

The love interest turns out to be a samurai sword-handling bad-ass, meanwhile Fifth Harmony perform the Latin bop in a separate room with the sass and ferocity we've come to expect from them.

Unfortunately they don't perform the choreography debuted during their brilliant performance on Dancing With The Stars but they definitely make up for the lack of routines.

'Por Favor' easily ranks high amongst the mass Latin pop crossover hits this year has blessed us with so we hope it smashes like it deserves to.

The epic collaboration is taken from Pitbull's greatest hits album that drops this Friday (December 1) with two more brand new songs.

What are you waiting for? Time to salsa with 5H!

Words: Ross McNeilage

