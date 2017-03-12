Fifth Harmony

Fifth Harmony Claim They Have 'No Secrets' Since Camilla Cabello's Departure

The girl group get real about life after Camilla Cabello.

Thursday, July 13, 2017 - 13:06

Fifth Harmony have admitted they no longer have secrets since Camilla Cabello's exit from the band in an interview with Billboard.

The magazine's latest cover features Dinah Hansen, Ally Brooke Hernandez, Normani Kordei and Lauren Jauregui looking uh-maze-ing and the girls got all kinds of real about life as a four-piece girlband.

Billboard

5H (AKA the only good thing to come from The X Factor USA) were rocked by Camilla's decision to go it alone in December last year - something they claim she announced through her reps rather than herself.

The girls address Camilla's awks denial of those claims, with Normani saying: "I get to sleep at night knowing we did everything in our power as friends, bandmates and human beings to make it work." while Ally added: "You can't change people."

Despite her departure they insist they are better than ever. Dina said: "Let's just say we're in a better place now - there are no secrets in this Circle." Ooh-er.

[Giphy]

Lauren admits to sufferring some serious anxiety before their first perfomance as a four-piece at the People's Choice Awards in January but the girls say they're now loving being on the road as a four during their 7/27 tour.

Lauren said: "Honestly, in this very moment, we could not be happier."

AYYEEE FAV MUSIC GROUP AND FAV SONG! @tydollasign!! 💚 @Nickelodeon!!! Our hearts are so full thanks to all of you!! #KCA

We're LOVING the sass of this awesome foursome. P.s. if anyone's wondering how the whole 'fifth harmony' thing works now that they're a man down, just know there's still very much five elements to band..

According to Ally "The fans" are totes the fifth member now. Amazing.

Now why not take a look at the latest from MTV News...

 

Latest News

Zahida Allen Is 'Scared To Leave Her House' After Brutal Attack Left Her With A Busted Lip

Celebrity Couples Who Took Their PDA A Little Too Far

RAYE Picks Our Her Festival Faves Playlist - Listen!

Max Morley kicks off at Georgia Crone over her Lee Moran snog in Ex On The Beach

Ex On The Beach Spoiler Video: Max Morley Loses His Sh*t Over Ex Georgia Crone's Snog Betrayal With Lee Moran

Charlotte Crosby's Reaction To Stephen Bear's On Air Proposal Is Everything

TOWIE's Jake Hall Announces His Real Housewives Of Cheshire Girlfriend Missé Beqiri Is Pregnant

Kendall Jenner Files Second Restraining Order Against Another Stalker

Zayn Malik And Gigi Hadid Are All About The Gender Fluidity As They Cover Vogue Together

The Sexiest Spoilers From Ex On The Beach Series 7 Episode #5

Fifth Harmony Claim They Have 'No Secrets' Since Camilla Cabello's Departure

Get to Know: Bugzy Malone

Love Island 2017: Charlotte Crosby Gives Her Surprising Verdict On Olivia Attwood And Chris Hughes

16 Summer Candles And Diffusers That Will Make You Want To Stay Inside

Kim Kardashian Claps Back At Criticism Of North West's Corset Dress

This Is Why It's Probably A Bad Idea To Share Your Netflix Password

Ariana Grande Is ‘Moved And Honoured’ After Being Made First Honorary Citizen Of Manchester

We've Got a Fetish for Selena Gomez's New Single - Listen Here

Niall Horan Just Stole One Of Harry Styles’ Crowns In Shock Move

Love Island 2017: Montana's Mum Accuses The Show Of Being Fake And Claims Her Daughter Was Pressured Into Having Sex

A Throwback Video Of Ariana Grande Recreating Mean Girls Has Emerged And It's Incredible

More From Fifth Harmony

Celebrity

Fifth Harmony Claim They Have 'No Secrets' Since Camilla Cabello's Departure

The Reason That Fifth Harmony Didn’t Change Their Name After Camila Left Is Too Cute for Words

Fifth Harmony

Down (Ft. Gucci Mane)

Fifth Harmony

New Music Out This Week (2nd June 2017)

Music

New Music Round-Up: Fifth Harmony, Lorde, Arcade Fire, Major Lazer & More

Fan Account Of The Week: @5hNewsBrasil

Style

Fifth Harmony’s Lauren Jauregui Rocks Sheer Dress For Dreamy Photoshoot With Rumoured Ex-Girlfriend

Fan Account Of The Week

Fan Account Of The Week: @LMJupdates

Music

Fan Account Of The Week: @LMJupdates

Music

iHeartRadio Accidentally Gave Fifth Harmony’s Award To Zayn Malik & His Fans Aren’t Happy

Celebrity

Camila Cabello Reveals She Hasn't Spoken To Fifth Harmony Since She Left The Band

Celebrity

Lauren Jauregui Pens Powerful Letter To Donald Trump About The Muslim Ban

Trending Articles

Celebrity

Charlotte Crosby's Reaction To Stephen Bear's On Air Proposal Is Everything

Celebrity

Is Aaron Chalmers Already Planning On Moving In With His Girlfriend Of One Month?

Celebrity

Love Island 2017: Montana's Mum Accuses The Show Of Being Fake And Claims Her Daughter Was Pressured Into Having Sex

Fans praise Lee Moran for being so sweet to Chloe in Ex On The Beach
TV Shows

Ex On The Beach Fans Are Crying Actual Tears Over The Way Lee Moran Stuck Up For Chloe Ferry

Celebrity

Love Island 2017: Jonny Mitchell Deletes ALL Social Media Accounts After His Shock Exit From The Show

Celebrity

Love Island 2017: Charlotte Crosby Gives Her Surprising Verdict On Olivia Attwood And Chris Hughes

Celebrity

Zahida Allen Is 'Scared To Leave Her House' After Brutal Attack Left Her With A Busted Lip

Celebrity

Kim Kardashian Hints Blac Chyna May Have Violated A Non-Disclosure Agreement With Allegations Against Rob

Celebrity

Alex Bowen And Olivia Buckland Just Threw Major Shade At Love Island’s Malin Andersson

Ex On The Beach’s Che McSorley Admits ‘Everyone Can See’ That Chloe Ferry And Marty McKenna ‘Still Love Each Other’ - exclusive

Max Morley kicks off at Georgia Crone over her Lee Moran snog in Ex On The Beach
TV Shows

Ex On The Beach Spoiler Video: Max Morley Loses His Sh*t Over Ex Georgia Crone's Snog Betrayal With Lee Moran

Celebrity

TOWIE's Jake Hall Announces His Real Housewives Of Cheshire Girlfriend Missé Beqiri Is Pregnant