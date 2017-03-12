Fifth Harmony Claim They Have 'No Secrets' Since Camilla Cabello's Departure

Fifth Harmony have admitted they no longer have secrets since Camilla Cabello's exit from the band in an interview with Billboard.

The magazine's latest cover features Dinah Hansen, Ally Brooke Hernandez, Normani Kordei and Lauren Jauregui looking uh-maze-ing and the girls got all kinds of real about life as a four-piece girlband.

Billboard

5H (AKA the only good thing to come from The X Factor USA) were rocked by Camilla's decision to go it alone in December last year - something they claim she announced through her reps rather than herself.

The girls address Camilla's awks denial of those claims, with Normani saying: "I get to sleep at night knowing we did everything in our power as friends, bandmates and human beings to make it work." while Ally added: "You can't change people."

Despite her departure they insist they are better than ever. Dina said: "Let's just say we're in a better place now - there are no secrets in this Circle." Ooh-er.

Lauren admits to sufferring some serious anxiety before their first perfomance as a four-piece at the People's Choice Awards in January but the girls say they're now loving being on the road as a four during their 7/27 tour.

Lauren said: "Honestly, in this very moment, we could not be happier."

We're LOVING the sass of this awesome foursome. P.s. if anyone's wondering how the whole 'fifth harmony' thing works now that they're a man down, just know there's still very much five elements to band..

According to Ally "The fans" are totes the fifth member now. Amazing.

