Fifth Harmony

Fifth Harmony Confirm Hiatus on Twitter

It's official...

Monday, March 19, 2018 - 14:13

There is no question that Fifth Harmony are one of the biggest girl groups in the world right now. From 'BO$$' and 'Worth It' to 'Work from Home' and 'Down', the VMA winners have never failed to release game-changing bops that have dominated charts globally.

As well as killing it as a group, the girls have also released huge solo projects and today the fierce four have announced a hiatus.

The 'That's My Girl' hitmakers took to Twitter today to unveil the news: "Reflecting on the past six years since we started on X-Factor, we've realized just how far we've come and we appreciate everything so much, more now than ever. We've really had one hell of a memorable journey together and can't begin to express our gratitude to y'all for coming along with us on this wild ride!"

The record-breaking stars then added: "After six years going hard, non-stop, we also realized that in order to stay authentic to ourselves and to you, we do need to take some time for now to go on a hiatus from Fifth Harmony in order to pursue solo endeavors."

Check out the note in full below, in which they also thank their Harmonizers and profess their love for each other. 

The news, while sad for Harmonizers around the world, is also exciting. Since the beginning of their career as a band, Normani, Lauren, Dinah and Ally have each expressed their desires to explore solo careers outside of Fifth Harmony and now they can do so.

In the past year, the girls have each released huge collaborations of their own. Dinah has worked with RedOne ('Boom Boom'), Lauren has worked with Halsey ('Strangers'), Ally has worked with Topic ('Perfect') and Normani has worked with Khalid ('Love Lies').

Not only that but it is rumoured that all of the girls are recording solo albums and we can't wait to hear them.

Getty Images

Fifth Harmony still have shows scheduled for the rest of the year.

We hope to get a chance to see them all perform one last time.

