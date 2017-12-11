Fifth Harmony Congratulate Dinah Jane on Leona Lewis Duet
These girls are the cutest...
Not only are Fifth Harmony one of the biggest girl bands in the world (in 2017 alone they have won an MTV VMA, released a huge album and collaborated with Pitbull) but they're also renowned for their unbreakable bond and adorable sisterhood.
This couldn't have been clearer than over the weekend when the girls praised Dinah for working with Leona Lewis.
NO. THIS IS NOT A DRILL. DINAH AND LEONA HAVE RELEASED AN INCREDIBLE CHRISTMAS MEDLEY.
The two superstars uploaded a video onto YouTube of them covering 'Silent Night' and 'Have Yourself a Merry Little Christmas'. In it, both Leona and Dinah not only show off what incredible voices they have but they also harmonize beautifully.
We need Leona and Dinah to release an official duet together. Their voices complement each other so well.
We weren't the only fans though. Normani and Ally took to Twitter to congratulate Dinah.
Normani wrote: "screaming screaming still screaming now I’m crying waghhhhhhhh voices of angels falalalalala this is her idol all she’s ever talked about bih we made it queen of vocals baby sister I’m so proud". Our thoughts exactly, Normani.
Meanwhile, Ally said: "IM CRYING OH MY GAH !!!!!!!!!!!!! Congratulations sis!! YOUR DREAM CAME TRUE! You deserve it mama. Merry Christmas to you baby! I love you so very much". This is all too cute for words. What friends.
We love that Fifth Harmony support each other's solo projects.
Huge congrats to Dinah on this Leona medley. It is sublime.
Words: Sam Prance
