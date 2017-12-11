Fifth Harmony Congratulate Dinah Jane on Leona Lewis Duet

Not only are Fifth Harmony one of the biggest girl bands in the world (in 2017 alone they have won an MTV VMA, released a huge album and collaborated with Pitbull) but they're also renowned for their unbreakable bond and adorable sisterhood.

This couldn't have been clearer than over the weekend when the girls praised Dinah for working with Leona Lewis.

View the lyrics Mr. Worldwide

With the beautiful, sexy, sophisticated Fifth Harmony



Sí, and I ain't too proud to beg just like TLC

I got a good head on my shoulders if you know what I mean

That's when I called her over and told her "Mami ven aqui"

¿De dónde eres, cuál es tu nombre?

¿Tienes novia, o buscas hombre?

Por favor, disculpa todas las preguntas

Que lo único que quiero es un besito en la punta, pretty, please



Please, vas a tener que esperar (Dame un besito, mami)

Please, si lo quieres tonight



Lo que quieras si me dices por favor

Lo hago todo si me dices por favor (por favor)

De la forma en que lo dices, díme mas

Haz lo que quieras si me dices por favor



Ella me dijo "Número uno, mi nombre es Johanna"

¿Y de qué punta tu hablas? Punta Cana

No mama, de la punta de mi nariz

Yo me pillo un french kiss, en la punta de París

Estoy loco, y un poco suelto

Coco quemao', y un poco fresco

Pero dame un besito en la punta, por favor

Mami, me lo merezco, pretty please



Please, vas a tener que esperar (dame un besito, mami)

Please, si lo quieres tonight



Lo que quieras si me dices por favor

Lo hago todo si me dices por favor (por favor)

De la forma en que lo dices, dime mas

Haz lo que quieras si me dices por favor



Mami, dame eso, sexy (¿que tú quieres?)

Mami, dame besos, rico

Mami, dame eso, sexy (mmm)

Mami, dame besos, rico (¿que tú quieres?)

Mami, dame eso, sexy (¿eso?)

Mami, dame besos, rico

Mami, dame eso, sexy

Mami, dame besos, rico



Please, vas a tener que esperar

Please, solo quieres sanar



Lo que quieras si me dices por favor (por favor)

Lo hago todo si me dices por favor (por favor)

De la forma en que lo dices, dímelo (todo haz)

Haz lo que quieras si me dices por favor

Lo que quieras si me dices por favor (por favor)

Lo hago todo si me dices por favor (por favor)

De la forma en que lo dices, dímelo (todo haz)

Haz lo que quieras si me dices por favor (por favor)



Ven mamita, pa' dártelo

Despacito, suavesito, rico

Como arroz con huevo frito

Por favor Lyrics powered by www.musixmatch.com Hide the lyrics

NO. THIS IS NOT A DRILL. DINAH AND LEONA HAVE RELEASED AN INCREDIBLE CHRISTMAS MEDLEY.

The two superstars uploaded a video onto YouTube of them covering 'Silent Night' and 'Have Yourself a Merry Little Christmas'. In it, both Leona and Dinah not only show off what incredible voices they have but they also harmonize beautifully.

We need Leona and Dinah to release an official duet together. Their voices complement each other so well.

We weren't the only fans though. Normani and Ally took to Twitter to congratulate Dinah.

Normani wrote: "screaming screaming still screaming now I’m crying waghhhhhhhh voices of angels falalalalala this is her idol all she’s ever talked about bih we made it queen of vocals baby sister I’m so proud". Our thoughts exactly, Normani.

Meanwhile, Ally said: "IM CRYING OH MY GAH !!!!!!!!!!!!! Congratulations sis!! YOUR DREAM CAME TRUE! You deserve it mama. Merry Christmas to you baby! I love you so very much". This is all too cute for words. What friends.

screaming screaming still screaming now I’m crying waghhhhhhhh voices of angels 👼🏽👼🏽 falalalalala this is her idol all she’s ever talked about bih we made it queen of vocals baby sister I’m so proud I don’t have enough characters even tho they added love you so much 😭✨🎼🎄 https://t.co/aRYfKvA81X — Normani (@NormaniKordei) December 7, 2017

IM CRYING OH MY GAH !!!!!!!!!!!!! Congratulations sis!! YOUR DREAM CAME TRUE! You deserve it mama. Merry Christmas to you baby! ⭐️ 🎄 I love you so very much https://t.co/8xc1jMlsCZ — Ally Brooke (@AllyBrooke) December 7, 2017

We love that Fifth Harmony support each other's solo projects.

Huge congrats to Dinah on this Leona medley. It is sublime.

Words: Sam Prance

Listen to your favourite tracks no matter where you are with the MTV TRAX music app. No ads, no limits, no monkey business. Download it now for FREE at mtvtrax.com.