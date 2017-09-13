Fifth Harmony

Fifth Harmony Recreate The 'He Like That' Video Live and It's Amazing

The girl group performed the single on The Late Late Show with James Corden...

Wednesday, September 13, 2017 - 17:25

Fifth Harmony have had the craziest month. They released their incredible self-titled album, which debuted at Number 4 in the US and Number 10 in the UK, they performed at the VMAs and then they released the 'He Like That' and 'Deliver' videos.

That's not all though. The fab four just recreated their 'He Like That' video in a LIVE performance.

View the lyrics

YES FIFTH HARMONY JUST SLAYED ALL OF THAT AMAZING CHOREOGRAPHY LIVE ON TELEVISON.

Last night the 'Down' singers performed their new single on The Late Late Show with James Corden in the US.

And while Fifth Harmony wow us with their choreography and vocals everytime that they take to the stage, this was something else. Joined by a team of male dancers Normani Kordei, Dinah Jane, Ally Brooke and Lauren Jauregui each gave their all.

Fifth Harmony: He Like That

Seriously from the floorography to the wall dancing, they did not leave out a single part of the visual.

Here's hoping that they announce a tour soon so that we can all see this showmanship in person.

We want to go see them perform their new music so badly.

Getty Images

With great music videos for not one but FOUR of the Fifth Harmony tracks out now ('Down', 'Angel', 'He Like That', 'Deliver'), we've got our fingers crossed that the foursome may actually have videos for every song on the album up their sleeves. 

We need a 'Sauced Up' visual in our lives ASAP!

Words: Sam Prance

Listen to your favourite tracks no matter where you are with the MTV TRAX music app. No ads, no limits, no monkey business. Download it now for FREE at mtvtrax.com.  

Latest News

Lana Del Rey's 'White Mustang' Video Is A Sultry Ride

Fifth Harmony Recreate The 'He Like That' Video Live and It's Amazing

12 Times Marnie Simpson and Casey Johnson Have Already Been The Cutest Celeb Couple Going

Ferne McCann Insists There's 'Absolutely No Way' Her Baby Will Ever Appear On TOWIE

Is Blac Chyna Working On A Debut Rap Album?

Justin Bieber Fans Troll Selena Gomez's Assistant For Confirming Jelena Is Dead

12 Reasons John Legend Blew Us Away On His Darkness And Light Tour In London

Gigi Hadid Loves A Bit Of Zayn Malik's Chicken And Sweetcorn Pie

Um, Harry Styles Covered 'Wild Thoughts' and It's Unbelievable

PewDiePie Issues Apology Video For Using Racist Slur In Online Stream

Is This Solid Proof That Stephanie Davis Is Dating Marnie Simpson's Ex Ricky Rayment?

Game-Changing Apps Every Beauty Obsessed Human Should Download Now

Stardew Valley

This Game Is A Mix Of Harry Potter, Studio Ghibli And Stardew Valley And You'll Want To Play It Right Now

OMG - Kesha Is Headlining Her Own Show In London In November

15 Celeb Fashion Stylists You Need To Start Following On Instagram Right Now

Grool, The First Teaser For The Mean Girls Musical Is Here

Love Island's Montana Brown Is Joining MTV News As A Weekly Presenter!

Gaz Beadle Shares Selfie With Pregnant Emma McVey After Returning From Australia

Fergie and Nicki Minaj Unveil Incredible 'You Already Know' Music Video

Miley Cyrus And Liam Hemsworth Share A Kissing Selfie And It's Cute AF

More From Fifth Harmony

Music

Fifth Harmony Recreate The 'He Like That' Video Live and It's Amazing

Fifth Harmony Go Vintage For The Amazing 'Deliver' Video

Fifth Harmony - Deliver - Music Video
Fifth Harmony

Deliver

Music

Fifth Harmony Take Us Behind the Scenes of Their VMAs Performance in an Incredible 360 Visual

Fifth Harmony - He Like That - Music Video
Fifth Harmony

He Like That

Fifth Harmony Are "Sick Of Being Sweet" Behind The Scenes Of 'Angel' Video

Music

Fifth Harmony Slay Performance of New Single 'He Like That' on Good Morning America

VMAs

Fifth Harmony Accepts Best Pop Video Award At The 2017 VMAs

Did Fifth Harmony Just Throw Camila Cabello Off Stage In Their VMA Performance?!

Fifth Harmony

Angel/Down (Ft. Gucci Mane) (Live At The 2017 VMAs)

Music

Fifth Harmony Tease New 'He Like That' Music Video

Music

It's Okay, Fifth Harmony Don't Know Who Sarah Harding Is

Trending Articles

Geordie Shore Spoiler Video: Gaz Beadle Drops A Relationship Bombshell On The House As He Finally Returns Following Emma McVey Split

Geordie Shore's Abbie Holborn Has A Stern Word For Haters Who Called Out Her Stained Bed Sheet

TV Shows

Gaz Beadle Explains Why He Was 'Acting Single' In The New Series Of Geordie Shore

Celebrity

Vicky Pattison Explains The Zero Geordies Policy For Her Wedding To John Noble

Gaz Beadle Shares Selfie With Pregnant Emma McVey After Returning From Australia

Celebrity

Sophie Kasaei Says It's 'Not The Right Time' For Her And Boyfriend Joel Corry To Settle Down

Celebrity

Marnie Simpson Discusses One Thing She Really Hates In The Bedroom

MTV Breaks Wants YOU To Join Us At MTV EMA 2017 In London

Charlotte Crosby Hits Out At 'Rank, Fake Girl' In Seriously Cryptic Twitter Post

Is This Solid Proof That Stephanie Davis Is Dating Marnie Simpson's Ex Ricky Rayment?

Little Mix Come Clean About Why They Always Wear Leotards On Stage

Zayn Malik Has Told The World He ‘Never Really Spoke To Harry Styles’ During His One Direction Days