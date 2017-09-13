Fifth Harmony Recreate The 'He Like That' Video Live and It's Amazing

Fifth Harmony have had the craziest month. They released their incredible self-titled album, which debuted at Number 4 in the US and Number 10 in the UK, they performed at the VMAs and then they released the 'He Like That' and 'Deliver' videos.

That's not all though. The fab four just recreated their 'He Like That' video in a LIVE performance.

View the lyrics You got that good boy attitude and yeah, I kind like it

You got the tats on your arm get a bad girl excited

You put that bass in the beat, won't you beat it up inside it?

I got that pumps and a bump and you know you wanna try it



Pumps and a bump, pumps and a bump

He like the girls with the pumps and a bump

Pumps and a bump, pumps and a bump

I be that girl with the pumps and a bump



He like that bang, bang, bang

He like that bomb, bomb, bomb

He like that love, love, love

I'm like that drug, drug, drug

He trip when he on it, one taste and he want it

He like that bang, bang, bang

He like that bomb, bomb, bomb

He like that love, love, love

I'm like that drug, drug, drug

He trip when he on it, one taste and he want it



He got that rough neck swaggy, but he know how to hide it

He got that dope boy cash, but he get it 9 to 5ing

He got a thing for them girls that make their money overnightning

I know he bad for my health, but I still wanna try it



Pumps and a bump, pumps and a bump

He like the girls with the pumps and a bump

Pumps and a bump, pumps and a bump

I be that girl with the pumps and a bump



He like that bang, bang, bang

He like that bomb, bomb, bomb

He like that love, love, love

I'm like that drug, drug, drug

He trip when he on it (on it), one taste and he want it

(one taste and he want it)

He like that bang, bang, bang, he like that bang

He like that bomb, bomb, bomb, he like that bomb

He like that love, love, love, he like that love

I'm like that drug, drug, drug, I'm like that drug

He trip when he on it, one taste and he want it, one taste and



(Bang) He love that bang

(Bomb) He like that bomb, bomb, bomb

(Love) He love that thang

(Drug) He love that hit and run

He lose his brain

He going to stupid dumb

He stupid dumb, all he ever want is some



Pumps and a bump, pumps and a bump

He like the girls with the pumps and a bump

Pumps and a bump, pumps and a bump

I be that girl with the pumps and a bump



He like that bang, bang, bang

He like that bom, bom, bom

He like that love, love, love

I'm like that drug, drug, drug

He trip when he on it, one taste and he want it

He like that bang, bang, bang

He like that bom, bom, bom

He like that love, love, love

I'm like that drug, drug, drug

He trip when he on it, one taste and he want it Writer(s): Frank Brim, Joshua Emanuel Coleman, Dallas James Koehlke, Ester Dean, Deandria Ronay Dean

YES FIFTH HARMONY JUST SLAYED ALL OF THAT AMAZING CHOREOGRAPHY LIVE ON TELEVISON.

Last night the 'Down' singers performed their new single on The Late Late Show with James Corden in the US.

And while Fifth Harmony wow us with their choreography and vocals everytime that they take to the stage, this was something else. Joined by a team of male dancers Normani Kordei, Dinah Jane, Ally Brooke and Lauren Jauregui each gave their all.

Seriously from the floorography to the wall dancing, they did not leave out a single part of the visual.

Here's hoping that they announce a tour soon so that we can all see this showmanship in person.

We want to go see them perform their new music so badly.

Getty Images

With great music videos for not one but FOUR of the Fifth Harmony tracks out now ('Down', 'Angel', 'He Like That', 'Deliver'), we've got our fingers crossed that the foursome may actually have videos for every song on the album up their sleeves.

We need a 'Sauced Up' visual in our lives ASAP!

Words: Sam Prance

