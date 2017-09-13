Fifth Harmony Recreate The 'He Like That' Video Live and It's Amazing
The girl group performed the single on The Late Late Show with James Corden...
Fifth Harmony have had the craziest month. They released their incredible self-titled album, which debuted at Number 4 in the US and Number 10 in the UK, they performed at the VMAs and then they released the 'He Like That' and 'Deliver' videos.
That's not all though. The fab four just recreated their 'He Like That' video in a LIVE performance.
YES FIFTH HARMONY JUST SLAYED ALL OF THAT AMAZING CHOREOGRAPHY LIVE ON TELEVISON.
Last night the 'Down' singers performed their new single on The Late Late Show with James Corden in the US.
And while Fifth Harmony wow us with their choreography and vocals everytime that they take to the stage, this was something else. Joined by a team of male dancers Normani Kordei, Dinah Jane, Ally Brooke and Lauren Jauregui each gave their all.
Seriously from the floorography to the wall dancing, they did not leave out a single part of the visual.
Here's hoping that they announce a tour soon so that we can all see this showmanship in person.
We want to go see them perform their new music so badly.
With great music videos for not one but FOUR of the Fifth Harmony tracks out now ('Down', 'Angel', 'He Like That', 'Deliver'), we've got our fingers crossed that the foursome may actually have videos for every song on the album up their sleeves.
We need a 'Sauced Up' visual in our lives ASAP!
Words: Sam Prance
