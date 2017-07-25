Fifth Harmony Reveal New Album Title and Release Date

Fifth Harmony have finally revealed the name of their new album and its release date.

Yes - a new era of Fifth Harmony is about to kick into action!

[Getty]

And thankfully we don't have too long to hear what the girls have been cooking up in the studio for us. The album is titled 'Fifth Harmony' and it is scheduled to be released on August 25th this year. So in one month's time.

WE ARE GETTING A NEW FIFTH HARMONY ALBUM IN ONE MONTH'S TIME!

The 'Work from Home' girls had Jimmy Fallon announce the news on The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon before giving us a jaw-dropping performance of their current single 'Down'. Seriously these girls are so talented.

Not only that but Gucci Mane joined the 'Sledgehamner' stars for the live renditon.

He even joked over Twitter that he was the 'newest member' of the girl group.

Although if anyone is actually joining Fifth Harmony, we would like to be first in line.

Fifth Harmony will be the 'Boss' singers third album and first album since Camila Cabello left the group last December.

We can't wait to hear it and will be first in line to buy it.

They're worth it.

Listen to your favourite tracks no matter where you are with the MTV TRAX music app. No ads, no limits, no monkey business. Download it now for FREE at mtvtrax.com.

WATCH OUR LATEST NEWS VIDEO HERE!