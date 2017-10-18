Fifth Harmony Slay 'He Like That' Performance At Tidal X Benefit Concert

View the lyrics

Mmm...

Pumps and a bump, pumps and a bump



You got that good boy attitude and yeah, I kinda like it

You got the tats on your arm, got a bad girl excited

You put that bass in the beat, won't you beat it up inside it?

I got that pumps and a bump and you know you wanna try it



Pumps and a bump, pumps and a bump

He like the girls with the pumps and a bump

Pumps and a bump, pumps and a bump

I be that girl with the pumps and a bump



He like that bang, bang, bang

He like that bomb, bomb, bomb

He like that love, love, love

I'm like that drug, drug, drug

He trip when he on it, one taste and he want it

He like that bang, bang, bang

He like that bomb, bomb, bomb

He like that love, love, love

I'm like that drug, drug, drug

He trip when he on it, one taste and he want it



He got that rough neck swaggy, but he know how to hide it

He got that dope boy cash, but he get it nine to five-ing

He got a thing for them girls that make their money overnight-ing (Money overnight-ing)

I know he bad for my health, but I still wanna try it (Still wanna try it)



Pumps and a bump (Oh), pumps and a bump

He like the girls with the pumps and a bump

Pumps and a bump (Oh), pumps and a bump

I be that girl with the pumps and a bump



He like that bang, bang, bang

He like that bomb, bomb, bomb

He like that love, love, love

I'm like that drug, drug, drug

He trip when he on it (On it), one taste and he want it (One taste and he want it)

He like that bang, bang, bang, (He like that bang)

He like that bomb, bomb, bomb, (He like that bomb)

He like that love, love, love, (He like that love)

I'm like that drug, drug, drug, (I'm like that drug)

He trip when he on it (On it), one taste and he want it

(One taste and...)



(Bang) He love that bang

(Bomb) He love that bomb, bomb, bomb

(Love) He love that thang

(Drug) He love that hit and run

He lose his brain

He going to stupid dumb

He stupid dumb, all he ever want is some



Pumps and a bump, pumps and a bump

He like the girls with the pumps and a bump (Oh)

Pumps and a bump

(You know he wants some, wants some)

Pumps and a bump

I be that girl with the pumps and a bump



He like that bang, bang, bang

He like that bom, bom, bom

He like that love, love, love

I'm like that drug, drug, drug

He trip when he on it, one taste and he want it

He like that bang, bang, bang

He like that bom, bom, bom

He like that love, love, love

I'm like that drug, drug, drug

He trip when he on it, one taste and he want it

Writer(s): Frank Brim, Joshua Emanuel Coleman, Dallas James Koehlke, Ester Dean, Deandria Ronay Dean Lyrics powered by www.musixmatch.com