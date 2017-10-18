Fifth Harmony

Fifth Harmony Slay 'He Like That' Performance At Tidal X Benefit Concert

The band performed alongside J-Lo, Jay-Z and many more A-list stars...

Wednesday, October 18, 2017 - 15:02

Fifth Harmony lit up the stage with a hot-pink performance at the Tidal X benefit concert in New York last night.

The hitmakers put on a show to remember as they performed their latest single 'He Like That' in matching fuscia latex leotards and thigh-high boots, serving choreography and vocals for days.

Ally, Dinah, Lauren and Normani's moves and vocals were in sync as ever while performing the saucy track, which is proving to be one of their best with every live rendition.

View the lyrics
Mmm...
Pumps and a bump, pumps and a bump

You got that good boy attitude and yeah, I kinda like it
You got the tats on your arm, got a bad girl excited
You put that bass in the beat, won't you beat it up inside it?
I got that pumps and a bump and you know you wanna try it

Pumps and a bump, pumps and a bump
He like the girls with the pumps and a bump
Pumps and a bump, pumps and a bump
I be that girl with the pumps and a bump

He like that bang, bang, bang
He like that bomb, bomb, bomb
He like that love, love, love
I'm like that drug, drug, drug
He trip when he on it, one taste and he want it
He like that bang, bang, bang
He like that bomb, bomb, bomb
He like that love, love, love
I'm like that drug, drug, drug
He trip when he on it, one taste and he want it

He got that rough neck swaggy, but he know how to hide it
He got that dope boy cash, but he get it nine to five-ing
He got a thing for them girls that make their money overnight-ing (Money overnight-ing)
I know he bad for my health, but I still wanna try it (Still wanna try it)

Pumps and a bump (Oh), pumps and a bump
He like the girls with the pumps and a bump
Pumps and a bump (Oh), pumps and a bump
I be that girl with the pumps and a bump

He like that bang, bang, bang
He like that bomb, bomb, bomb
He like that love, love, love
I'm like that drug, drug, drug
He trip when he on it (On it), one taste and he want it (One taste and he want it)
He like that bang, bang, bang, (He like that bang)
He like that bomb, bomb, bomb, (He like that bomb)
He like that love, love, love, (He like that love)
I'm like that drug, drug, drug, (I'm like that drug)
He trip when he on it (On it), one taste and he want it
(One taste and...)

(Bang) He love that bang
(Bomb) He love that bomb, bomb, bomb
(Love) He love that thang
(Drug) He love that hit and run
He lose his brain
He going to stupid dumb
He stupid dumb, all he ever want is some

Pumps and a bump, pumps and a bump
He like the girls with the pumps and a bump (Oh)
Pumps and a bump
(You know he wants some, wants some)
Pumps and a bump
I be that girl with the pumps and a bump

He like that bang, bang, bang
He like that bom, bom, bom
He like that love, love, love
I'm like that drug, drug, drug
He trip when he on it, one taste and he want it
He like that bang, bang, bang
He like that bom, bom, bom
He like that love, love, love
I'm like that drug, drug, drug
He trip when he on it, one taste and he want it
Writer(s): Frank Brim, Joshua Emanuel Coleman, Dallas James Koehlke, Ester Dean, Deandria Ronay Dean Lyrics powered by www.musixmatch.com

The band were on the star-studded bill with legends like Jennifer Lopez, Stevie Wonder and Jay-Z, while Cardi B performed her U.S. number one hit 'Bodak Yellow' and DJ Khaled took to the stage.

It was the third annual Tidal X benefit concert with this year's proceeds going to the victims of Hurricane Harvey, Hurricane Irma, Hurricane Maria and the earthquakes in Mexico City.

Despite not performing, Tidal co-owner Beyoncé stole the show (when doesn't she?) with her jaw-dropping red carpet look. It's hard to believe she had twins just a few months ago!

Getty Images

Fifth Harmony performed on TRL yesterday and revealed more about their highly-anticipated Pitbull collaboration, which comes out later this month.

Lauren described 'Por Favor' as "cool and sexy" and "really dope", and rumour has it the 5H ladies will be singing en Español!

There's no stopping Fifth Harmony this year - keep on bringing it, girls!

Fifth Harmony Performs "He Like That"

Words: Ross McNeilage

WATCH FIFTH HARMONY'S 'ANGEL' VIDEO BELOW

View the lyrics
Who said I was an angel?
Who said I was an angel?
(Oh, yeah)

We was just a moment, nothing serious
Never really paid you no mind
Dropped a bag, started paying attention
Should've never (ah)
Should've never not kept your word
Woulda had a reason to keep mine
You was too inconsistent
Should've never (ah)

Should've never crossed that line with ya
Everything was cool, just drinkin' with ya
Way too young to be up in handcuffs
Wasn't tryna spend my life on the phone with ya
Gotta keep it on one hundred with ya
The original me wouldn't fuck with ya
And I was beginning to fuck with ya

Who said I was an angel?
Who said I was an angel?
(Oh, yeah)
When you look at me, what do you see?
Open your eyes, I'm more brilliant than you'll ever be
Who said I was an angel?

Yeah...
Won't lie and say I don't lie
Yeah, I might've told a few lies, yeah
Won't lie and say I didn't try
But you're only worth a few tries, yeah
Track star, think you're running these streets
You ain't the only one running the streets
Stay making ground like I only wear cleats, yeah

Should've never crossed that line with ya
Everything was cool, just drinkin' with ya
Way too young to be up in handcuffs
Wasn't tryna spend my life on the phone with ya
Gotta keep it on one hundred with ya
The original me wouldn't fuck with ya
And I was beginning to fuck with ya

Who said I was an angel?
(But you was wrong)
(Oh, yeah) Who said I was an angel?
(Oh, I'm no angel, when you look at me)
When you look at me, what do you see?
Open your eyes, I'm more brilliant than you'll ever be
Who said I was an angel? Who said I was, an angel? (ohh)

Oh, oh, oh, oh
Oh, oh, oh, oh, oh, oh, oh, oh
I want it, I want it, oh, oh, I want it
Ah, ah, ah, ah, ah, ah, ah, ah
I want it, I want it, ah, ah

Who said I was an angel? (Who said I was an angel?)
(Didn't know the real me, I'm far from an)
(Angel) Who said I was an angel? (Never took the time out)
(Never had time to figure me out... when you look at me)
When you look at me, what do you see? (what do you see?)
Open your eyes, I'm more brilliant than you'll ever be
Who said I was an angel? Who said I was a, an angel? (oh)
Writer(s): Sonny Moore, Jason Boyd Lyrics powered by www.musixmatch.com

