Fifth Harmony

Fifth Harmony Slay Performance of New Single 'He Like That' on Good Morning America

The fab four are on a roll...

Wednesday, August 30, 2017 - 17:39

Fresh off of delivering the most iconic performance of their careers to date at the VMAs on Sunday, Fifth Harmony are already back on the promo circuit for their self-titled album. The talented girl group visited Good Morning America yesterday.

The former X Factor USA contestants slayed a rendition of their brand new single 'He Like That'.

'He Like That' is the second official single from Fifth Harmony the album.

After choosing to perform promo single 'Angel' and lead single 'Down' at the VMAs, yesterday marked the first time that the 'Work from Home' stars performed their new single live on television and it's safe to say that all four girls absolutely nailed it.

Normani Kordei, Lauren Jauregui, Dinah Jane and Ally Brooke each served amazing choreography and vocals.

Fifth Harmony - He Like That (Live on Good Morning America)

The performance comes just after the girls released the 'He Like That' video on YouTube last Friday.

The visual is their most grown-up and confident to date and it has already scored over 10 million views on YouTube.

WHAT A GIRL GROUP!

Fifth Harmony - He Like That

Seriously between this, these performance and their brand new album, the girls are spoiling us this week.

We cannot wait to see what they do next.

