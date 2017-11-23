Fifth Harmony Tease Glamorous 'Por Favor' Music Video On TRL
The 'Down' hitmakers are about to drop the visual for their sexy Pitbull collaboration...
'Por Favor' is coming for our wigs.
Fifth Harmony and Pitbull stopped by TRL to chat all things 'Por Favor' and were even generous enough to give a sneak peek at the eagerly-anticipated music video.
Our girls look incredible in the ultra-glam visual, serving up beauty shots for days in the quick preview that promises this will be another fire video from the band.
Lauren and Ally dominate the preview as they sing the Latin mega-bop, although Normani and Dinah make quick appearances just before the end.
The flashy video follows a potential romance between Mr. Worldwide and a gorgeous model, although we're hoping that Fifth Harmony have plenty of time to shine on their own - with choreography, preferably.
Their brilliant performance on this week's Dancing With The Stars finale debuted a salsa-fied routine that deserves its moment in the official video.
No word on when the full video will premiere but this preview has left us wanting '¡Más! ¡Más! ¡Más!' so we hope it's soon.
'Por Favor' only ranks higher in the Spanglish bops of 2017 with every listen and deserves to be huge.
This is gonna be a good one, Harmonizers!
Words: Ross McNeilage
Fifth Harmony
