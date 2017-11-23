Fifth Harmony

Fifth Harmony Tease Glamorous 'Por Favor' Music Video On TRL

The 'Down' hitmakers are about to drop the visual for their sexy Pitbull collaboration...

Thursday, November 23, 2017 - 17:06

'Por Favor' is coming for our wigs.

Fifth Harmony and Pitbull stopped by TRL to chat all things 'Por Favor' and were even generous enough to give a sneak peek at the eagerly-anticipated music video.

Our girls look incredible in the ultra-glam visual, serving up beauty shots for days in the quick preview that promises this will be another fire video from the band.

(Mmm...) Pumps and a bump, pumps and a bump

You got that good boy attitude and yeah, I kinda like it
You got the tats on your arm, got a bad girl excited
You put that bass in the beat, won't you beat it up inside it?
I got that pumps and a bump and you know you wanna try it

Pumps and a bump, pumps and a bump
He like the girls with the pumps and a bump
Pumps and a bump, pumps and a bump
I be that girl with the pumps and a bump

He like that bang, bang, bang
He like that bomb, bomb, bomb
He like that love, love, love
I'm like that drug, drug, drug
He trip when he on it, one taste and he want it
He like that bang, bang, bang
He like that bomb, bomb, bomb
He like that love, love, love
I'm like that drug, drug, drug
He trip when he on it, one taste and he want it

He got that rough neck swaggy, but he know how to hide it
He got that dope boy cash, but he get it nine to five-ing
He got a thing for them girls that make their money overnight-ing
I know he bad for my health, but I still wanna try it

Pumps and a bump (oh), pumps and a bump
He like the girls with the pumps and a bump
Pumps and a bump (oh), pumps and a bump
I be that girl with the pumps and a bump

He like that bang, bang, bang
He like that bomb, bomb, bomb
He like that love, love, love
I'm like that drug, drug, drug
He trip when he on it, one taste and he want it
He like that bang, bang, bang
He like that bomb, bomb, bomb
He like that love, love, love
I'm like that drug, drug, drug
He trip when he on it, one taste and he want it

He love that bang
He love that bomb, bomb, bomb
He love that thang
He love that hit and run
He lose his brain
He going to stupid dumb
He stupid dumb, all he ever want is some

Pumps and a bump, pumps and a bump
He like the girls with the pumps and a bump (oh)
Pumps and a bump,
pumps and a bump (you know he wants some, wants some)
I be that girl with the pumps and a bump

He like that bang, bang, bang
He like that bom, bom, bom
He like that love, love, love
I'm like that drug, drug, drug
He trip when he on it, one taste and he want it
He like that bang, bang, bang
He like that bom, bom, bom
He like that love, love, love
I'm like that drug, drug, drug
He trip when he on it, one taste and he want it
Lauren and Ally dominate the preview as they sing the Latin mega-bop, although Normani and Dinah make quick appearances just before the end.

The flashy video follows a potential romance between Mr. Worldwide and a gorgeous model, although we're hoping that Fifth Harmony have plenty of time to shine on their own - with choreography, preferably.

Their brilliant performance on this week's Dancing With The Stars finale debuted a salsa-fied routine that deserves its moment in the official video.

YouTube / Dancing With The Stars

No word on when the full video will premiere but this preview has left us wanting '¡Más! ¡Más! ¡Más!' so we hope it's soon.

'Por Favor' only ranks higher in the Spanglish bops of 2017 with every listen and deserves to be huge.

This is gonna be a good one, Harmonizers!

Words: Ross McNeilage

It's Gucci
Fifth Harmony

I need somebody with some patience
'Cause you know I got a temperament
And yeah, you got a reputation
Nothin' that a little love can't fix
There ain't no kinda situation
Where I wouldn't cross a line for you
FBI interrogation
I would get up there and lie for you

When push come to shove
You show me love
When push come to shove, aye

Long as you're holding me down, down, down
I'm gon' keep lovin' you down, down, down
Long as you're holding me down, down, down
I'm gon' keep lovin' you down, down, down
I'm gon' keep lovin' you

You the type that I could bake for
'Cause baby, you know how to take that cake
And I'm the only one you wait for
'Cause baby, you know that I'm worth the wait

When push come to shove
You show me love
When push come to shove, aye

Long as you're holding me down, down, down
I'm gon' keep lovin' you down, down, down
Long as you're holding me down, down, down
I'm gon' keep lovin' you down, down, down
I'm gon' keep lovin' you

It's just like Bonnie and Clyde just walked in
A gangster and his bride just walked in
We on the same team and we ballin'
Got me showin' off my ring like I'm Jordan
And I'ma hold you down like you hold me
And I'll never tell a soul what you told me
When I was sittin' in the cells is when you showed me
It takes a real one to put up with the old me
That's why you in the coupe with the low seat
That's why we at the game on the floor seats
My diamond that they seein' from the nosebleeds
You make 'em mad, feel like you won a trophy

Long as you're holding me down, down, down
I'm gon' keep lovin' you down, down, down
Long as you're holding me down, down, down (I'ma love you down)
I'm gon' keep lovin' you down, down, down
Long as you're holding me down, down, down
I'm gon' keep lovin' you down, down, down
Long as you're holding me down, down, down (i'm gon' love you down)
I'm gon' keep lovin' you down, down, down (love is in love with me, boy)
I'm gon' keep lovin' you
