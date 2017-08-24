Fifth Harmony

Fifth Harmony Tease New 'He Like That' Music Video

Are the 'Down' singers about to unleash a new single?

Thursday, August 24, 2017 - 12:07

Fifth Harmony are having an incredible 2017. Not only is 'Down' one of our songs of the summer but they are performing at this year's MTV VMA Awards and they have a brand new album coming out tomorrow. We are so excited to get our hands on it!

That's not all though. The fab four have just started teasing a brand new music video.

NO. WE'RE NOT JOKING. A NEW FIFTH HARMONY VISUAL IS ON ITS WAY. GET READY!

The girls took to Twitter to reveal that the 'He Like That' music video is 'coming soon'.

Not only that but the group also shared a snippet of the video and it looks amazing.

Judging by the short clip the girls are turning up the heat majorly in their new visual and taking to the dancefloor to work some incredible choreography. We cannot wait to see what kind of routine the 'Work From Home' girls have put together for us.

'He Like That' is a track from their upcoming self-titled album which could be their best to date. In a recent Zach Sang interview Lauren Jauregui revealed that she, Normani Kordei, Dinah Jane and Ally Brooke: "wrote more than half the album." Wow.

And the girls have repeatedly claimed that this is their most personal album to date.

Fifth Harmony talks New Album, VMAs and Taylor Swift

With a video and an album out tomorrow, we cannot get enough of Fifth Harmony right now.

Now please excuse us while we mentally prepare for their incredible VMAs performance.

Words: Sam Prance

