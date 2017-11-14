Fifth Harmony

Fifth Harmony's Dinah Jane Gets Emotional About Achievements on Twitter

This is adorable...

Tuesday, November 14, 2017 - 15:41

We can't get enough of Fifth Harmony. From their brilliant self-titled album to their live performances, Normani Kordei, Lauren Jauregui, Dinah Jane and Ally Brooke never fail to deliver. We are still not over their incredible debut MTV VMA performance.

On top of that, they've won loads of awards this year and Dinah Jane just opened up about it on Twitter.

The 'Work from Home' superstars might have just won an MTV EMA award for best US act but that is not the only award that they've swept up this year. In a single tweet, Dinah shared a list of every accolade that the girls have received in 2017 so far.

They include: 4 Teen Choice Awards, 3 iHeart Music Awards, 2 Kids Choice Awards, 1 MTV VMA, 1 MTV EMA, 1 People's Choice Award, 2 Radio Disney Awards and 1 MTV Italia Award. To quote Miss Jane: "[Fifth Harmony] are eatin' so good".

The popstar also wrote: "not enough words man #HarmonizersStayWinnin I love you forever & ever !!!"

We're no mathematicians but we're pretty sure that these accolades add up to an impressive total - 15 it turns out. Dinah didn't stop there though. She also used the moment as an opportunity to give back Harmonizers a little bit more love.

"2017 is all because of you" she wrote. We love when superstars take the time to recognise their fans.

Dinah also retweeted a fan who replied: "we ready to make 2018 even better"! Omg this is exciting.

We cannot wait to find out what the girls have in store for us next year.

In the meantime, we hope that they are enjoying all of their success!

Words: Sam Prance

