Fifth Harmony's Dinah Jane Gets Emotional About Achievements on Twitter

We can't get enough of Fifth Harmony. From their brilliant self-titled album to their live performances, Normani Kordei, Lauren Jauregui, Dinah Jane and Ally Brooke never fail to deliver. We are still not over their incredible debut MTV VMA performance.

On top of that, they've won loads of awards this year and Dinah Jane just opened up about it on Twitter.

View the lyrics (Mmm...) Pumps and a bump, pumps and a bump



You got that good boy attitude and yeah, I kinda like it

You got the tats on your arm, got a bad girl excited

You put that bass in the beat, won't you beat it up inside it?

I got that pumps and a bump and you know you wanna try it



Pumps and a bump, pumps and a bump

He like the girls with the pumps and a bump

Pumps and a bump, pumps and a bump

I be that girl with the pumps and a bump



He like that bang, bang, bang

He like that bomb, bomb, bomb

He like that love, love, love

I'm like that drug, drug, drug

He trip when he on it, one taste and he want it

He like that bang, bang, bang

He like that bomb, bomb, bomb

He like that love, love, love

I'm like that drug, drug, drug

He trip when he on it, one taste and he want it



He got that rough neck swaggy, but he know how to hide it

He got that dope boy cash, but he get it nine to five-ing

He got a thing for them girls that make their money overnight-ing

I know he bad for my health, but I still wanna try it



Pumps and a bump (oh), pumps and a bump

He like the girls with the pumps and a bump

Pumps and a bump (oh), pumps and a bump

I be that girl with the pumps and a bump



He like that bang, bang, bang

He like that bomb, bomb, bomb

He like that love, love, love

I'm like that drug, drug, drug

He trip when he on it, one taste and he want it

He like that bang, bang, bang

He like that bomb, bomb, bomb

He like that love, love, love

I'm like that drug, drug, drug

He trip when he on it, one taste and he want it



He love that bang

He love that bomb, bomb, bomb

He love that thang

He love that hit and run

He lose his brain

He going to stupid dumb

He stupid dumb, all he ever want is some



Pumps and a bump, pumps and a bump

He like the girls with the pumps and a bump (oh)

Pumps and a bump,

pumps and a bump (you know he wants some, wants some)

I be that girl with the pumps and a bump



He like that bang, bang, bang

He like that bom, bom, bom

He like that love, love, love

I'm like that drug, drug, drug

He trip when he on it, one taste and he want it

He like that bang, bang, bang

He like that bom, bom, bom

He like that love, love, love

I'm like that drug, drug, drug

He trip when he on it, one taste and he want it Writer(s): Frank Brim, Joshua Emanuel Coleman, Dallas James Koehlke, Ester Dean, Deandria Ronay Dean Lyrics powered by www.musixmatch.com Hide the lyrics

The 'Work from Home' superstars might have just won an MTV EMA award for best US act but that is not the only award that they've swept up this year. In a single tweet, Dinah shared a list of every accolade that the girls have received in 2017 so far.

They include: 4 Teen Choice Awards, 3 iHeart Music Awards, 2 Kids Choice Awards, 1 MTV VMA, 1 MTV EMA, 1 People's Choice Award, 2 Radio Disney Awards and 1 MTV Italia Award. To quote Miss Jane: "[Fifth Harmony] are eatin' so good".

The popstar also wrote: "not enough words man #HarmonizersStayWinnin I love you forever & ever !!!"

not enough words man 🙏🏽🙏🏽 #HarmonizersStayWinnin I love you forever & ever !!! Thank you thank you thank you .......... @mtvema pic.twitter.com/y6oPLQYfzP — ♕DinahJane (@dinahjane97) November 13, 2017

We're no mathematicians but we're pretty sure that these accolades add up to an impressive total - 15 it turns out. Dinah didn't stop there though. She also used the moment as an opportunity to give back Harmonizers a little bit more love.

"2017 is all because of you" she wrote. We love when superstars take the time to recognise their fans.

Dinah also retweeted a fan who replied: "we ready to make 2018 even better"! Omg this is exciting.

we ready to make 2018 even better — edith 🍂 (@Setingyoufree) November 13, 2017

We cannot wait to find out what the girls have in store for us next year.

In the meantime, we hope that they are enjoying all of their success!

Words: Sam Prance

