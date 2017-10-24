Fifth Harmony's Dinah Jane Teases Daddy Yankee, French Montana and RedOne Collaboration
This could be amazing...
It's no secret that Fifth Harmony kill it as a group. From 'Down' to 'He Like That', we adore them. That being said they are also great individually. Lauren, Ally and Normani have all taken part in incredible solo projects during Fifth Harmony's career.
Now it's Dinah Jane's turn. The 'Work from Home' star just teased her new RedOne collaboration.
Pumps and a bump, pumps and a bump
You got that good boy attitude and yeah, I kinda like it
You got the tats on your arm, got a bad girl excited
You put that bass in the beat, won't you beat it up inside it?
I got that pumps and a bump and you know you wanna try it
Pumps and a bump, pumps and a bump
He like the girls with the pumps and a bump
Pumps and a bump, pumps and a bump
I be that girl with the pumps and a bump
He like that bang, bang, bang
He like that bomb, bomb, bomb
He like that love, love, love
I'm like that drug, drug, drug
He trip when he on it, one taste and he want it
He like that bang, bang, bang
He like that bomb, bomb, bomb
He like that love, love, love
I'm like that drug, drug, drug
He trip when he on it, one taste and he want it
He got that rough neck swaggy, but he know how to hide it
He got that dope boy cash, but he get it nine to five-ing
He got a thing for them girls that make their money overnight-ing (Money overnight-ing)
I know he bad for my health, but I still wanna try it (Still wanna try it)
Pumps and a bump (Oh), pumps and a bump
He like the girls with the pumps and a bump
Pumps and a bump (Oh), pumps and a bump
I be that girl with the pumps and a bump
He like that bang, bang, bang
He like that bomb, bomb, bomb
He like that love, love, love
I'm like that drug, drug, drug
He trip when he on it (On it), one taste and he want it (One taste and he want it)
He like that bang, bang, bang, (He like that bang)
He like that bomb, bomb, bomb, (He like that bomb)
He like that love, love, love, (He like that love)
I'm like that drug, drug, drug, (I'm like that drug)
He trip when he on it (On it), one taste and he want it
(One taste and...)
(Bang) He love that bang
(Bomb) He love that bomb, bomb, bomb
(Love) He love that thang
(Drug) He love that hit and run
He lose his brain
He going to stupid dumb
He stupid dumb, all he ever want is some
Pumps and a bump, pumps and a bump
He like the girls with the pumps and a bump (Oh)
Pumps and a bump
(You know he wants some, wants some)
Pumps and a bump
I be that girl with the pumps and a bump
He like that bang, bang, bang
He like that bom, bom, bom
He like that love, love, love
I'm like that drug, drug, drug
He trip when he on it, one taste and he want it
He like that bang, bang, bang
He like that bom, bom, bom
He like that love, love, love
I'm like that drug, drug, drug
He trip when he on it, one taste and he want it
YES. DINAH X REDONE IS REALLY HAPPENING YOU BETTER BELIEVE IT!
The singer took to Twitter last night to get us hyped about the new project writing: "Boom boom countdown [10.27 RedOne] you ready ??" And it's safe to say that the thought of hearing Dinah deliver her vocals on a RedOne beat is super exciting.
That's not all though. French Montana and Daddy Yankee are on the track too.
Bearing in mind that French Montana and Daddy Yankee have ruled the radio this year with 'Unpredictable' and 'Despacito' respectively and RedOne has produced hits for stars including Lady Gaga, we think that 'Boom Boom' will be a smash.
The single will be released this Friday under RedOne's name as a solo artist.
To add to the excitement, Normani has offered her support on Twitter too.
'Yahhhhhhhh sis. they don't know'. WHAT DON'T WE KNOW.
We can't wait. We need to hear this single right this minute.
Words: Sam Prance
Listen to your favourite tracks no matter where you are with the MTV TRAX music app. No ads, no limits, no monkey business. Download it now for FREE at mtvtrax.com.