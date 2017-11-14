Fifth Harmony‘s Lauren Jauregui Teases Solo Collab With Steve Aoki, 'All Night'
The anticipated dance track sounds like a huge hit...
Lauren Jauregui is about to make her first foray into the dance world.
The Fifth Harmony star has previewed her latest solo effort 'All Night', a rousing collaboration with Steve Aoki that was first teased nine months ago.
Jauregui's trademark husky vocals sound incredible, as per usual, over the building EDM production that drops to a sexy, chill vibe.
"Caught me by surprise / I'm not usually like this, no / Got me paralysed," she sings. "Don't think I can help it / Why does it feel so right / Let's keep this going all night."
The lush new track is Lauren's third solo appearance outside of Fifth Harmony this year, as she featured on Halsey's 'Strangers' and boyfriend Ty Dolla $ign's 'In Your Phone'.
Although, Harmonizers don't need to worry about a thing as Lauren recently slammed a news report that claimed the band were "falling apart".
'All Night' will finally be released this Friday and is expected to be the lead single from his forthcoming fifth studio album, after he dropped Kolony back in July.
Until then, we'll be playing this flawless 30 seconds on loop... Wanna join us?
Words: Ross McNeilage
