Fifth Harmony

Fifth Harmony‘s Lauren Jauregui Teases Solo Collab With Steve Aoki, 'All Night'

The anticipated dance track sounds like a huge hit...

Tuesday, November 14, 2017 - 10:25

Lauren Jauregui is about to make her first foray into the dance world.

The Fifth Harmony star has previewed her latest solo effort 'All Night', a rousing collaboration with Steve Aoki that was first teased nine months ago.

Jauregui's trademark husky vocals sound incredible, as per usual, over the building EDM production that drops to a sexy, chill vibe.

(Mmm...) Pumps and a bump, pumps and a bump

You got that good boy attitude and yeah, I kinda like it
You got the tats on your arm, got a bad girl excited
You put that bass in the beat, won't you beat it up inside it?
I got that pumps and a bump and you know you wanna try it

Pumps and a bump, pumps and a bump
He like the girls with the pumps and a bump
Pumps and a bump, pumps and a bump
I be that girl with the pumps and a bump

He like that bang, bang, bang
He like that bomb, bomb, bomb
He like that love, love, love
I'm like that drug, drug, drug
He trip when he on it, one taste and he want it
He like that bang, bang, bang
He like that bomb, bomb, bomb
He like that love, love, love
I'm like that drug, drug, drug
He trip when he on it, one taste and he want it

He got that rough neck swaggy, but he know how to hide it
He got that dope boy cash, but he get it nine to five-ing
He got a thing for them girls that make their money overnight-ing
I know he bad for my health, but I still wanna try it

Pumps and a bump (oh), pumps and a bump
He like the girls with the pumps and a bump
Pumps and a bump (oh), pumps and a bump
I be that girl with the pumps and a bump

He like that bang, bang, bang
He like that bomb, bomb, bomb
He like that love, love, love
I'm like that drug, drug, drug
He trip when he on it, one taste and he want it
He like that bang, bang, bang
He like that bomb, bomb, bomb
He like that love, love, love
I'm like that drug, drug, drug
He trip when he on it, one taste and he want it

He love that bang
He love that bomb, bomb, bomb
He love that thang
He love that hit and run
He lose his brain
He going to stupid dumb
He stupid dumb, all he ever want is some

Pumps and a bump, pumps and a bump
He like the girls with the pumps and a bump (oh)
Pumps and a bump,
pumps and a bump (you know he wants some, wants some)
I be that girl with the pumps and a bump

He like that bang, bang, bang
He like that bom, bom, bom
He like that love, love, love
I'm like that drug, drug, drug
He trip when he on it, one taste and he want it
He like that bang, bang, bang
He like that bom, bom, bom
He like that love, love, love
I'm like that drug, drug, drug
He trip when he on it, one taste and he want it
Writer(s): Frank Brim, Joshua Emanuel Coleman, Dallas James Koehlke, Ester Dean, Deandria Ronay Dean Lyrics powered by www.musixmatch.com

"Caught me by surprise / I'm not usually like this, no / Got me paralysed," she sings. "Don't think I can help it / Why does it feel so right / Let's keep this going all night."

The lush new track is Lauren's third solo appearance outside of Fifth Harmony this year, as she featured on Halsey's 'Strangers' and boyfriend Ty Dolla $ign's 'In Your Phone'.

Although, Harmonizers don't need to worry about a thing as Lauren recently slammed a news report that claimed the band were "falling apart".

'All Night' will finally be released this Friday and is expected to be the lead single from his forthcoming fifth studio album, after he dropped Kolony back in July.

Until then, we'll be playing this flawless 30 seconds on loop... Wanna join us?

Words: Ross McNeilage

I ain't worried 'bout nothin'
I ain't wearin' na-nada
I'm sittin' pretty, impatient, but I know you gotta
Put in them hours, I'mma make it hotter
I'm sending pic after picture, I'mma get you fired

I know you're always on the night shift
But I can't stand these nights alone
And I don't need no explanation
Cause baby, you're the boss at home

You don't gotta go to work, work, work, work
Work, work, work
But you gotta put in work, work, work, work
Work, work, work
You don't gotta go to work, work, work, work
Work, work, work
Let my body do the work, work, work, work
Work, work, work
We can work from home, oh, oh, oh-oh
We can work from home, oh, oh, oh-oh

Let's put it into motion
I'mma give you a promotion
I'll make it feel like a vacay, turn the bed into an ocean
We don't need nobody, I just need your body
Nothin' but sheets in between us, ain't no getting off early

I know you're always on the night shift
But I can't stand these nights alone
And I don't need no explanation
Cause baby, you're the boss at home

You don't gotta go to work, work, work, work
Work, work, work
But you gotta put in work, work, work, work
Work, work, work
You don't gotta go to work, work, work, work
Work, work, work
Let my body do the work, work, work, work
Work, work, work
We can work from home, oh, oh, oh-oh
We can work from home, oh, oh, oh-oh

Oh yeah, girl you gotta work for me
Can you make it clap, no hands for me?
Take it to the ground, pick it up for me
Look back at it all over me
Put in work like my timesheet
She ride it like a '63
I'mma buy her new Céline
Let her ride in a foreign with me
Oh, she the bae, I'm her boo
And she down to break the rules
La-di-da she gon' go
I'm on drugs, she finessin'
I pipe up, she take that
Putting overtime on your body

You don't gotta go to work, work, work, work
Work, work, work
But you gotta put in work, work, work, work
Work, work, work
You don't gotta go to work, work, work, work
Work, work, work
Let my body do the work, work, work, work
Work, work, work
We can work from home, oh, oh, oh-oh
We can work from home, oh, oh, oh-oh

Yeah, we can work from home
Yeah, we can work from home
Yeah
Writer(s): Brian Dong Ho Lee, Tyrone William Griffin Jr, Daniel John Bedingfield, Joshua Emanuel Coleman, Dallas James Koehlke, Jude Demorest, Alexander Izquierdo Lyrics powered by www.musixmatch.com

