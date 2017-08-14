Fifth Harmony

Fifth Harmony’s New Album Is Risk-Taking R&B Inspired By The Pussycat Dolls

The girls have revealed all about their new music…

Monday, August 14, 2017 - 14:33

With their new album out next week, Fifth Harmony has opened up about the creative process and inspirations behind the new music.

Ally, Dinah, Lauren and Normani have tapped into their R&B sides much more heavily this time around, telling Official Charts that some of the new songs were inspired by Destiny’s Child and Pussycat Dolls. Not a bad start, girls!

Lauren’s favourite track on the album is ‘Deliver’, describing it as “super Destiny’s Child and it gives you good soul and harmonies. The melodies are crazy and the concept is awesome. It bounces, and it’s super clever.”

Getty Images

“We definitely wanted to take on the R&B sound because that’s how we identify as vocalists,” they explain, before Normani makes the most exciting comparison we never expected to hear.

“There’s a song on the album called Messy where we sound really vulnerable. It kinda sound like Pussycat Dolls’ ‘Stickwitu’ - it has that throwback vibe.”

Stickwitu? Pussycat Dolls? As in PCD? Fifth Harmony is about to deliver a moment with this one.

Fifth Harmony - Angel

The group have written on over half of the songs, with Normani explaining that “We have the best A&R Chris Anokute, he gave us the freedom to be creative this time around. It’s all us, this album, top to bottom.”

Well it makes sense that the lead single ‘Down’ - featuring Gucci Mane - is the one and only collaboration on the album, to let the four divas shine through alone.

“We’re so excited because we’ve found our sound and we feel it’s strong enough to be just us. And if anyone wants to jump on a remix track, we’re open to that as well!”

[Getty]

We’re sure plenty of rappers will be hopping on ‘Sauced Up’, which sounds like a certified banger and is described by the group as “basically a night out in one song.”

We don’t know if we’re ready for this one…

Listen to your favourite tracks no matter where you are with the MTV TRAX music app. No ads, no limits, no monkey business. Download it now for FREE at mtvtrax.com.  

By Ross McNeilage

FIND OUT WHO IS PERFORMING ALONGSIDE FIFTH HARMONY AT THE 2017 MTV VMAS

Latest News

Splatoon 2 summer costumes

New Splatoon 2 Summer Costumes Will Make You Feel Summery AF

Liam Payne and Zedd Go Busking Around London

Celebrity Big Brother 2017: Jemma Lucy Doesn't Approve Of Sarah Kissing Chad: “She’s A D**k Tease”

Battlefield 1

Here's How You Can Play Battlefield 1 For Free Right Now

11 Tiny Tattoo Ideas To Get inked With This Summer

Celebrity Big Brother 2017: Jemma Lucy Lashes Out At Amelia Lily In Clash About House Arguments

Fifth Harmony’s New Album Is Risk-Taking R&B Inspired By The Pussycat Dolls

ASOS Launch The Search Tool Of Literal Dreams

Miley Cyrus' New Single Is Coming Out This Friday

Adwoa Aboah&#039;s top style moments of all time ever

12 Times Adwoa Aboah Was Your Ultimate Style Crush

Louis Tomlinson, Lili Reinhart And Fifth Harmony Rock The Teen Choice Awards Red Carpet

Love island's Kem Cetinay On THAT Ex Boyfriend Drama Between Chris Hughes And Olivia Attwood

Celebrity Big Brother 2017: Sarah Harding Admits She's Been Dating Someone On The Outside For 4 Weeks

18 Ways To Fool People Into Thinking You Are Winning At Adulting

Venom

Riz Ahmed And Matt Smith Going Head To Head For Venom Role

Amber Butler confronts Alex on a date on Teen Mom UK

Teen Mom UK Spoiler Video: Amber Butler Confronts Date Alex After Discovering He's Been Flirting With Other Girls

Has Justin Bieber Just Revealed the Title of His New Single?

Why Being Single In Summer Is Actually Kinda The Best

15 Times Celebs Got Super Real About Boobs

Zendaya Is The Star Of Bruno Mars’ ‘Versace On The Floor’ Video

More From Fifth Harmony

Music

Fifth Harmony’s New Album Is Risk-Taking R&B Inspired By The Pussycat Dolls

Music

Ariana Grande, Fifth Harmony and Camila Cabello Win Big at the Teen Choice Awards

Music

New Music Round-Up: Kesha, P!nk, Fifth Harmony and More...

Music

Camila Cabello Tells 'Wonderland' Being Solo Is "More Fun, For Sure"

Music

Your Live Ranking of Camila Cabello and Fifth Harmony's Singles

Music

Fifth Harmony Reveal Album Tracklist and Cover Seventeen's Body Confidence Issue

Music

Fifth Harmony Unveil New Album Cover

Shawn Mendes - 2017 MTV VMAs
Music

Lorde, Fifth Harmony, Shawn Mendes & More To Perform At The 2017 VMAs!

Zara Larsson
Music

The Ladies Battle It Out As Lady Gaga and Zara Larsson Lead MTV Hottest Summer Superstar 2017

Music

Fifth Harmony Reveal New Album Title and Release Date

Celebrity

Fifth Harmony Claim They Have 'No Secrets' Since Camilla Cabello's Departure

The Reason That Fifth Harmony Didn’t Change Their Name After Camila Left Is Too Cute for Words

Trending Articles

TV Shows

New Ex On The Beach Hunk David Hawley Reveals X-Rated Sexy Secrets Following Jemma Lucy Romance - EXCLUSIVE

Chantelle Connelly shows off huge new tattoo on Instagram, but it&#039;s just been sprayed on
Celebrity

Geordie Shore’s Chantelle Connelly Transforms Her Look With Incredible Spray-On Tattoos

Holly Hagan shows off new hair in sexy selfie
Celebrity

Holly Hagan Is An Absolute Worldie In This Sexy Weekend Selfie

Celebrity

Love Island's Kem Cetinay Weighs In On Claims That Montana Brown Faked Her Relationship With Alex Beattie For Fame

TV Shows

Ex On The Beach Spoiler Video: Twin Sisters Che And Leonie McSorley Go Head-To-Head In A Savage Fight Over The New Ex Arrival

Amber Butler confronts Alex on a date on Teen Mom UK
TV Shows

Teen Mom UK Spoiler Video: Amber Butler Confronts Date Alex After Discovering He's Been Flirting With Other Girls

Celebrity

Love island's Kem Cetinay On THAT Ex Boyfriend Drama Between Chris Hughes And Olivia Attwood

Celebrity

Celebrity Big Brother 2017: Jemma Lucy Lashes Out At Amelia Lily In Clash About House Arguments

Celebrity

Love Island's Cara De La Hoyde Puts Her Glorious Baby Bump On Display

Celebrity

Riverdale’s Bughead Take Home Teen Choice Award As Cole Sprouse’s On Screen Dad 'Confirms' Lili Reinhart Romance

Celebrity

Justin Bieber Just Got Turned Down By A Girl On Instagram And She Wants Everyone To Know

Celebrity

Travis Scott Gifts Kylie Jenner With A $60,000 Necklace For Her 20th Birthday