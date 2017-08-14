Fifth Harmony’s New Album Is Risk-Taking R&B Inspired By The Pussycat Dolls

With their new album out next week, Fifth Harmony has opened up about the creative process and inspirations behind the new music.

Ally, Dinah, Lauren and Normani have tapped into their R&B sides much more heavily this time around, telling Official Charts that some of the new songs were inspired by Destiny’s Child and Pussycat Dolls. Not a bad start, girls!

Lauren’s favourite track on the album is ‘Deliver’, describing it as “super Destiny’s Child and it gives you good soul and harmonies. The melodies are crazy and the concept is awesome. It bounces, and it’s super clever.”

Getty Images

“We definitely wanted to take on the R&B sound because that’s how we identify as vocalists,” they explain, before Normani makes the most exciting comparison we never expected to hear.

“There’s a song on the album called Messy where we sound really vulnerable. It kinda sound like Pussycat Dolls’ ‘Stickwitu’ - it has that throwback vibe.”

Stickwitu? Pussycat Dolls? As in PCD? Fifth Harmony is about to deliver a moment with this one.

The group have written on over half of the songs, with Normani explaining that “We have the best A&R Chris Anokute, he gave us the freedom to be creative this time around. It’s all us, this album, top to bottom.”

Well it makes sense that the lead single ‘Down’ - featuring Gucci Mane - is the one and only collaboration on the album, to let the four divas shine through alone.

“We’re so excited because we’ve found our sound and we feel it’s strong enough to be just us. And if anyone wants to jump on a remix track, we’re open to that as well!”

[Getty]

We’re sure plenty of rappers will be hopping on ‘Sauced Up’, which sounds like a certified banger and is described by the group as “basically a night out in one song.”

We don’t know if we’re ready for this one…

By Ross McNeilage

FIND OUT WHO IS PERFORMING ALONGSIDE FIFTH HARMONY AT THE 2017 MTV VMAS