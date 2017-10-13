Fifth Harmony

Fifth Harmony's Normani Kordei Expertly Styles Out A Major Tumble On Stage

"I've never seen someone fall so beautifully."

Friday, October 13, 2017 - 10:37

Normani Kordei proved to be the queen of smooth recoveries last night after taking a tumble while performing with her fellow Fifth Harmony babes in Brazil.

While the whole thing could have been a total disaster, the singer managed to style it out perfectly with an extended leg and dash of sass. Tbh, we reckon she should add the move to the choreography.

Check out MTV News to see Vicky Pattison open up about leaving I'm A Celeb Extra Camp exclusively for the first time...

The 21-year-old was mid-way through a performance of 5H's song Make You Mad when she took a fall that would have most wallowing on the ground in their own self-pity for at least five minutes.

But nope, not Normani - the absolute pro managed to turn the entire fiasco into the most flawless dance routine we've seen since the Work From Home video dropped.

After finishing off with a fierce whip of the hair as she got up from the ground, it was back to business as usual as she joined the rest of her bandmates firmly on her feet.

Bravo, Normani.

Normani Kordei took a fall on stage in Brazil. / Twitter

The spectacle certainly didn't go unnoticed by fans, who flocked to Twitter to praise the smooth criminal. "Normani can literally save anything, she played it off and made it look like it was supposed to happen. Legend," wrote one admiring fan.

Normani fell as Fifth Harmony performed 'Make You Mad'. / Getty Images

"I've never seen someone fall so beautifully," chimed in another as someone else wrote: "Oh she played that off too good!"

She certainly did, nice one Normani.

 

Latest News

5 Minute Fashion Fix: Asos Resurrect Same Day Delivery, Kendall And Kylie's Topshop Confusion And H&M's Erdem Reveal

Niall Horan performs onstage during the 2017 iHeartRadio Music Festival at T-Mobile Arena on September 23, 2017 in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Niall Horan Thinks Tinder Is 'Filthy' And We Feel All Sorts Of Conflicted

Love Island's Chloe Crowhurst Is Head Over Heels For THIS Ex On The Beach Hunk After Bitter Split From TOWIE's Jon Clark

P!nk

New Music Round-Up: P!nk, Louis Tomlinson, MNEK and More

Thanks To Geordie Shore's Marnie Simpson Big Brother Winner Isabelle Warburton Is Completely Unrecognisable Now

Nicki Minaj and Yo Gotti Performing &#039;Rake It Up&#039; On The Tonight Show With Jimmy Fallon

Nicki Minaj Says She 'Reintroduced Female Rap To Pop Culture'

Scarlett Moffatt keeps it real with hilarious sun bathing selfie

Scarlett Moffatt Unveils Incredible Transformation After Booking Herself In For Procedure

Riverdale’s Lili Reinhart Has A Hidden Talent For Special FX Halloween Makeup

Fifth Harmony's Normani Kordei Expertly Styles Out A Major Tumble On Stage

Lady Gaga Announces Rescheduled UK Tour Dates As She Returns To The Studio

Did You Miss This Potential Clue At The End Of Riverdale's Season 2 Premiere?

Marnie Simpson Packs On The PDA With Casey Johnson After Bumping Into Ex Lewis Bloor

Dramatic Celeb Hair Transformations That’ll Make You Want To Switch Up Your Own

Miguel performing

Miguel Sets The Standard With Electrifying Gig At Islington Assembly Hall

12 Celebrities Who Have Turned Down The Flirty Advances Of Other Celebs

Fans Are Going Crazy For Teen Mom UK Star Mia Boardman's Fluffy Primark Heels

Check Out These Proper Mint Spoilers From The Geordie Shore Series 15 FINALE!

MTV Music Week London 2017

Tickets For The House Of MTV In Shoreditch Are Now On Sale!

Demi Lovato reveals the exact moment she fell in love with Joe Jonas

Demi Lovato Opens Up About The Exact Moment She Fell In Love With Joe Jonas

Jessie J Performs At London&#039;s KOKO On 11th October 2017

Jessie J Brings the Thunder with Brilliant Set at KOKO in London

More From Fifth Harmony

Fifth Harmony's Normani Kordei Expertly Styles Out A Major Tumble On Stage

Little Mix 'Really Want To' Collaborate With Fifth Harmony

Fifth Harmony and Pitbull Announce 'Por Favor', The Spanglish Banger We Deserve

Lauren Jauregui

Did Fifth Harmony's Lauren Jauregui Not Like 7/27?

Lauren Jauregui and Ty Dolla $ign

Fifth Harmony's Lauren Jauregui Confirms Ty Dolla $ign Romance On Instagram

Music

Fifth Harmony Recreate The 'He Like That' Video Live and It's Amazing

Fifth Harmony Go Vintage For The Amazing 'Deliver' Video

Fifth Harmony - Deliver - Music Video
Fifth Harmony

Deliver

Music

Fifth Harmony Take Us Behind the Scenes of Their VMAs Performance in an Incredible 360 Visual

Fifth Harmony - He Like That - Music Video
Fifth Harmony

He Like That

Fifth Harmony Are "Sick Of Being Sweet" Behind The Scenes Of 'Angel' Video

Music

Fifth Harmony Slay Performance of New Single 'He Like That' on Good Morning America

Trending Articles

All The Geordie Lasses' Incredible Transformations

Fifty Shades Freed
Movies

Watch Ana Become MRS GREY In The First Teaser Trailer For Fifty Shades Freed

Thanks To Geordie Shore's Marnie Simpson Big Brother Winner Isabelle Warburton Is Completely Unrecognisable Now

Geordie Shore Spoiler Video: OI OI! Gaz Beadle Hits The Sh*g Pad For A Buck With Chloe Ferry's Ibiza Weekender BFF Bethan Kershaw

Casey Johnson On The Moment Marnie Simpson Told Him She Was Pregnant

Stephanie Davis's Relationship With Marnie Simpson's Ex Ricky Rayment Is 'Confirmed' As She Wears Charlotte Crosby And Stephen Bear Couples Hoody

Reality Stars With Seriously Shocking Surgery Complications

Marnie Simpson Has Her Say On Stephen Bear Potentially Joining Geordie Shore

Celebrity

12 Celebrities Who Have Turned Down The Flirty Advances Of Other Celebs

Fans Are Going Crazy For Teen Mom UK Star Mia Boardman's Fluffy Primark Heels

Gaz Beadle Shares An Intimate Shot Of Himself Kissing Emma McVey's Baby Bump

Celebrity

13 Celebs Who Are Serial Reality Star Daters: Ranked