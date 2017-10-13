Fifth Harmony's Normani Kordei Expertly Styles Out A Major Tumble On Stage

Normani Kordei proved to be the queen of smooth recoveries last night after taking a tumble while performing with her fellow Fifth Harmony babes in Brazil.

While the whole thing could have been a total disaster, the singer managed to style it out perfectly with an extended leg and dash of sass. Tbh, we reckon she should add the move to the choreography.

The 21-year-old was mid-way through a performance of 5H's song Make You Mad when she took a fall that would have most wallowing on the ground in their own self-pity for at least five minutes.

But nope, not Normani - the absolute pro managed to turn the entire fiasco into the most flawless dance routine we've seen since the Work From Home video dropped.

Normani Kordei fell down while performing with the group in Brazil, but look at that effortless recovery! pic.twitter.com/t5Z9puTwyk — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) October 12, 2017

After finishing off with a fierce whip of the hair as she got up from the ground, it was back to business as usual as she joined the rest of her bandmates firmly on her feet.

Bravo, Normani.

Normani Kordei took a fall on stage in Brazil. / Twitter

The spectacle certainly didn't go unnoticed by fans, who flocked to Twitter to praise the smooth criminal. "Normani can literally save anything, she played it off and made it look like it was supposed to happen. Legend," wrote one admiring fan.

Normani fell as Fifth Harmony performed 'Make You Mad'. / Getty Images

"I've never seen someone fall so beautifully," chimed in another as someone else wrote: "Oh she played that off too good!"

She certainly did, nice one Normani.