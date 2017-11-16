Fifth Harmony

Fifth Harmony's Normani Kordei Hits The Studio With Stargate

The girl group star is making moves with the producers behind Rihanna's biggest hits...

Thursday, November 16, 2017 - 14:09

What is Normani Kordei planning?

The Fifth Harmony bombshell has been spotted in the studio with the legendary Stargate and fans are freaking out about what it all means.

It's no secret that the 'Down' hitmakers like to do their own thing outside of the group but this is the biggest collaboration outside of 5H yet.

View the lyrics
(Mmm...) Pumps and a bump, pumps and a bump

You got that good boy attitude and yeah, I kinda like it
You got the tats on your arm, got a bad girl excited
You put that bass in the beat, won't you beat it up inside it?
I got that pumps and a bump and you know you wanna try it

Pumps and a bump, pumps and a bump
He like the girls with the pumps and a bump
Pumps and a bump, pumps and a bump
I be that girl with the pumps and a bump

He like that bang, bang, bang
He like that bomb, bomb, bomb
He like that love, love, love
I'm like that drug, drug, drug
He trip when he on it, one taste and he want it
He like that bang, bang, bang
He like that bomb, bomb, bomb
He like that love, love, love
I'm like that drug, drug, drug
He trip when he on it, one taste and he want it

He got that rough neck swaggy, but he know how to hide it
He got that dope boy cash, but he get it nine to five-ing
He got a thing for them girls that make their money overnight-ing
I know he bad for my health, but I still wanna try it

Pumps and a bump (oh), pumps and a bump
He like the girls with the pumps and a bump
Pumps and a bump (oh), pumps and a bump
I be that girl with the pumps and a bump

He like that bang, bang, bang
He like that bomb, bomb, bomb
He like that love, love, love
I'm like that drug, drug, drug
He trip when he on it, one taste and he want it
He like that bang, bang, bang
He like that bomb, bomb, bomb
He like that love, love, love
I'm like that drug, drug, drug
He trip when he on it, one taste and he want it

He love that bang
He love that bomb, bomb, bomb
He love that thang
He love that hit and run
He lose his brain
He going to stupid dumb
He stupid dumb, all he ever want is some

Pumps and a bump, pumps and a bump
He like the girls with the pumps and a bump (oh)
Pumps and a bump,
pumps and a bump (you know he wants some, wants some)
I be that girl with the pumps and a bump

He like that bang, bang, bang
He like that bom, bom, bom
He like that love, love, love
I'm like that drug, drug, drug
He trip when he on it, one taste and he want it
He like that bang, bang, bang
He like that bom, bom, bom
He like that love, love, love
I'm like that drug, drug, drug
He trip when he on it, one taste and he want it
Writer(s): Frank Brim, Joshua Emanuel Coleman, Dallas James Koehlke, Ester Dean, Deandria Ronay Dean Lyrics powered by www.musixmatch.com

Production duo Stargate are the masterminds behind many of Rihanna's biggest hits and they've also penned huge number one singles for Beyoncé and Katy Perry, so this is very promising for Normani.

While many might worry this means that Normani is planning a solo release, the collaboration is most likely for the duo's own project.

Earlier this year they made the move from behind-the-scenes to a Calvin Harris-esque artist with their debut single 'Waterfall' featuring P!nk and Sia.

Getty Images

Elsewhere in the Fifth Harmony world, Lauren Jauregui will release her long-awaited collaboration with Steve Aoki, 'All Night', this Friday.

With Normani's star power and Stargate's track record, this could be a monster hit for both artists.

We have a very good feeling about this one!

Words: Ross McNeilage

Listen to your favourite tracks no matter where you are with the MTV TRAX music app. No ads, no limits, no monkey business. Download it now for FREE at mtvtrax.com.  

WATCH FIFTH HARMONY'S 'DELIVER' VIDEO BELOW

View the lyrics
Who said I was an angel?
Who said I was an angel?
(Oh, yeah)

We was just a moment, nothing serious
Never really paid you no mind
Dropped a bag, started paying attention
Should've never (ah)
Should've never not kept your word
Woulda had a reason to keep mine
You was too inconsistent
Should've never (ah)

Should've never crossed that line with ya
Everything was cool, just drinkin' with ya
Way too young to be up in handcuffs
Wasn't tryna spend my life on the phone with ya
Gotta keep it on one hundred with ya
The original me wouldn't fuck with ya
And I was beginning to fuck with ya

Who said I was an angel?
Who said I was an angel?
(Oh, yeah)
When you look at me, what do you see?
Open your eyes, I'm more brilliant than you'll ever be
Who said I was an angel?

Yeah...
Won't lie and say I don't lie
Yeah, I might've told a few lies, yeah
Won't lie and say I didn't try
But you're only worth a few tries, yeah
Track star, think you're running these streets
You ain't the only one running the streets
Stay making ground like I only wear cleats, yeah

Should've never crossed that line with ya
Everything was cool, just drinkin' with ya
Way too young to be up in handcuffs
Wasn't tryna spend my life on the phone with ya
Gotta keep it on one hundred with ya
The original me wouldn't fuck with ya
And I was beginning to fuck with ya

Who said I was an angel?
(But you was wrong)
(Oh, yeah) Who said I was an angel?
(Oh, I'm no angel, when you look at me)
When you look at me, what do you see?
Open your eyes, I'm more brilliant than you'll ever be
Who said I was an angel? Who said I was, an angel? (ohh)

Oh, oh, oh, oh
Oh, oh, oh, oh, oh, oh, oh, oh
I want it, I want it, oh, oh, I want it
Ah, ah, ah, ah, ah, ah, ah, ah
I want it, I want it, ah, ah

Who said I was an angel? (Who said I was an angel?)
(Didn't know the real me, I'm far from an)
(Angel) Who said I was an angel? (Never took the time out)
(Never had time to figure me out... when you look at me)
When you look at me, what do you see? (what do you see?)
Open your eyes, I'm more brilliant than you'll ever be
Who said I was an angel? Who said I was a, an angel? (oh)
Writer(s): Sonny Moore, Jason Boyd Lyrics powered by www.musixmatch.com

More From Fifth Harmony

Singer Normani Kordei attends the 2018 Miss America Competition Red Carpet at Boardwalk Hall Arena on September 10, 2017 in Atlantic City, New Jersey.

Fifth Harmony's Normani Kordei Hits The Studio With Stargate

Fifth Harmony's Dinah Jane Gets Emotional About Achievements on Twitter

Singer Lauren Jauregui of Fifth Harmony attends the premiere of Columbia Pictures&#039; &#039;The Star&#039; at Regency Village Theatre on November 12, 2017 in Westwood, California

Fifth Harmony‘s Lauren Jauregui Teases Solo Collab With Steve Aoki, 'All Night'

Fifth Harmony

2017 MTV EMA: Fifth Harmony Thank Fans for EMA Win on Twitter

Sam Smith and Fifth Harmony Team Up for Epic Carpool Karaoke

Fifth Harmony attend the Latin American Music Awards

Fifth Harmony and Pitbull Spice Things Up On 'Por Favor'

New Music Round-Up: Selena Gomez, Kelly Clarkson, Fifth Harmony and More

Lauren Jauregui and Ty Dolla $ign

Fifth Harmony's Lauren Jauregui Is About to Release a Song with Ty Dolla $ign

Fifth Harmony's Dinah Jane Teases Daddy Yankee, French Montana and RedOne Collaboration

Rita Ora filming &#039;Anywhere&#039; music video in New York City

New Music Round-Up: Rita Ora, Taylor Swift, Liam Payne and More

Fifth Harmony performs onstage during TIDAL X: Brooklyn at Barclays Center of Brooklyn on October 17, 2017 in New York City

Fifth Harmony Slay 'He Like That' Performance At Tidal X Benefit Concert

Fifth Harmony
Music

Fifth Harmony Discuss 'Sexy' Pitbull Collboration and More on TRL

Trending Articles

Eminem performs on stage during the MTV EMAs 2017 held at The SSE Arena, Wembley on November 12, 2017 in London, England
Music

2017 MTV EMA: Eminem Blows Us Away With Powerful 'Walk On Water' Performance

Just Tattoo Of Us Host Charlotte Crosby Admits She 'Felt Sorry' For Teen Mom UK's Naomi Konickova And Her 'Saggy Boobs' Tattoo - EXCLUSIVE

TV Shows

Just Tattoo Of Us: Ex On The Beach Star Maisie Gillespie Trash Talks Ex-BF After Shocking Tattoo Reveal And It’s Savage AF

Harry Styles 'Confirmed' To Perform At Victoria's Secret Fashion Show And Fans Are Freaking Out

It Looks Like Bella Thorne Is Pregnant

Scotty T Completely Changes Up His Look With This Striking New Haircut

charlotte and bear shock.jpg

Stephen Bear Delays His Autobiography Release Because Of Charlotte Crosby Split

DJ Khaled Posted A Video Of Sophie Kasaei And She Responded With An Incredible Suggestion

2017 MTV EMA: Craziest Outfits On The Red Carpet

All The Geordie Lasses' Incredible Transformations

Abbie Holborn Launches Ruthless Twitter Tirade Against 'Dodgy Man' That Stole Her Bag

Rapper Lil Peep performs onstage during the Day N Night Festival at Angel Stadium of Anaheim on September 8, 2017 in Anaheim, California

Rapper Lil Peep Has Died Aged 21 Of Drug Overdose