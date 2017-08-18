It's Okay, Fifth Harmony Don't Know Who Sarah Harding Is

Fifth Harmony were at the centre of a Celebrity Big Brother controversy earlier this week when Sarah Harding slut-shamed the hell out them.

ICYMI, the former Girls Aloud star was asked my housemate Chad if she was familiar with the ‘Work From Home’ hitmakers and she unexpectedly went off on one about them.

Referring to them as “the slutty ones”, she disapproved of their outfits and repeatedly said “Slutty, slutty, slutty. Sex sells, sex sells” before comparing them to her own experience.

“We used to have to do proper dance routines. They just do slut drops now.”

For someone who was often deemed provocative or ‘slutty’ by the media with her Girls Aloud bandmates, the tirade shocked fans as she put the Fifth Harmony girls down instead of bringing them up.

It’s all good, though. When asked about Harding’s comments, the band responded with class and dignity, and stood up for themselves.

“Nobody has ever told us ‘you have to wear this because this is the look,” Dinah Jane told The Sun.

“I honestly speak for myself. I go out there wearing shorts that I feel comfortable in, maybe because my thighs are my favourite thing about me so I can show them off.”

Yes for this body positivity! We love it!

Dinah also offered Sarah some lessons on ‘how to booty pop like Fifth Harmony’ before saying…

“I don’t know who she is […] but shout out to her. Keep doing you, girl.”

Amazing. Don’t let the haters get you down, ladies!

