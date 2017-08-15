Sarah Harding Slams Fifth Harmony On CBB and Harmonizers Aren't Happy

Sarah Harding just slammed Fifth Harmony on Celebrity Big Brother and our girl group loving hearts don't know how to cope.

WHY SARAH? WHY?!

The former Girls Aloud member was asked if she knew the American girl group by her Celebrity Big Brother housemate and in house love interest Chad Johnson. Instead of praising the fab four like any good Harmonizer would, Sarah came for them.

"The slutty ones?" she says and Chad responds "Are they slutty?"

YES CHAD!

Sarah then goes further and not only starts slut-shaming the 'Down' hitmakers but appears to reference Little Mix too.

"Yeah. They all wear next to nothing. All the girl bands these days. Slutty, slutty, slutty. Sex sells, sex sells..."

"We used to have to do proper dance routines. They just do slut drops now."

Sarah! All of these girls are confident in their bodies and wear what they want. They should be celebrated!

Not to mention Girls Aloud often wore skimpy outfits and did provactive dance routines too and there's nothing wrong with that. As long as girl groups are able to wear clothes that they are comfortable in and dance how they like, that's all that matters.

Of course Harmonizers were quick to catch on to the news and they were not happy.

Ok I really really like Sarah Harding, she was one of my first idols, but what she said about 5H is unacceptable #SarahHardingIsOverParty — Casey (@laurenxally) August 15, 2017

So I'm not familiar with Sarah Harding but slut shaming in 2017? #SarahHardingisOverParty pic.twitter.com/w37Z2dMWji — lysa (@with0utapurpose) August 15, 2017

Imagine being bitter about girlbands who have a career while you're on TV trying to resurrect your own 🙂 pic.twitter.com/3Zbpc6rxs6 — Not Again Ben 👻 (@NotAgainBen) August 15, 2017

We hope that Sarah apologies for her comments either on or after the show!

It hurts too much to see a fave slut-shaming and hating on another fave!

Words: Sam Prance

