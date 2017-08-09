Fifth Harmony

Your Live Ranking of Camila Cabello and Fifth Harmony's Singles

Vote for your fave 5H single... or do you prefer one of Camila's solo hits?

Wednesday, August 9, 2017 - 17:08

Fifth Harmony and ex-member Camila Cabello have racked up several hits both together and apart in their short careers, and we've decided it's time to see which is the best!

It's a pivotal time for both artists as the band are about to release their first album as a four-piece this month and Camila's solo debut is coming in September, so now feels like a good time to look back at their musical journeys.

From 'That's My Girl' to 'Down' and 'OMG', this is a tough one...

 

 

Fifth Harmony drops August 25 and Camila's debut The Hurting. The Healing. The Loving. will be released on September 22.

By Ross McNeilage

WATCH CAMILA CABELLO'S 'CRYING IN THE CLUB' BELOW

