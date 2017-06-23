Fifty Shades Darker: Jamie Dornan In Sexy UNSEEN Red Room Behind The Scenes Clip

Can't WAIT for Fifty Shades Freed to hit cinemas in Feb 2018? Then buckle up, because here is a world exclusive, never-before-seen look at Fifty Shades Darker!

In this as-yet-unseen look behind the scenes of the blockbuster - one of the highest grossing films of 2017 and definitely the hottest - Christian Grey himself, AKA Jamie Dornan, takes us behind the scenes of the infamous Red Room…

HIT PLAY TO SEE JAMIE DORNAN GIVE US HIS SEXY BEHIND THE SCENES SECRETS...

- Fifty Shades Darker is available on Digital HD now and on Blu-Ray™ and DVD from 26th June 2017, from Universal Pictures (UK).

Want more Fifty Shades? HIT PLAY to see Dakota Johnson reveal how they filmed the movie's HOTTEST sex scenes...