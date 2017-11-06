Fifty Shades Freed: Watch The Sexy New Trailer Now
Don't miss the climax! Anastasia Steele and Christian Grey return as Mr & Mrs Grey in this steamy new trailer.
Monday, November 6, 2017 - 17:03
It’s almost time to steam up the cinema again – a new trailer for Fifty Shades Freed is here and its fire AF.
The third Fifty Shades movie sees Christian Grey (Jamie Dornan) and Anastasia Steele (Dakota Johnson) settling into married life… but don’t expect things to simmer down for Mrs Grey.
The new trailer gives us a tease of the thriller elements of the upcoming movie, the Greys’s lavish married life, their honeymoon – and of course, super steamy red room sexiness.
HIT PLAY to watch the new trailer now…
Fifty Shades Freed will hit cinemas for Valentine’s Day 2018.
