Fifty Shades Freed

Fifty Shades Freed: Watch The Sexy New Trailer Now

Don't miss the climax! Anastasia Steele and Christian Grey return as Mr & Mrs Grey in this steamy new trailer.

Rebecca May
Monday, November 6, 2017 - 17:03

It’s almost time to steam up the cinema again – a new trailer for Fifty Shades Freed is here and its fire AF.

Universal

The third Fifty Shades movie sees Christian Grey (Jamie Dornan) and Anastasia Steele (Dakota Johnson) settling into married life… but don’t expect things to simmer down for Mrs Grey.

The new trailer gives us a tease of the thriller elements of the upcoming movie, the Greys’s lavish married life, their honeymoon – and of course, super steamy red room sexiness.

HIT PLAY to watch the new trailer now…

Fifty Shades Freed will hit cinemas for Valentine’s Day 2018. 

25 Of The Steamiest Movie Sex Scenes To Rival Fifty Shades Darker

  • Fifty Shades Of Grey - Jamie Dornan & Dakota Johnson: Let’s face it, this film revolves around sex. Ana & Christian get involved with ties, knots, blindfolds, even vaginal beads. Its unprecedented use of sex toys should be applauded!
    1 of 33
  • The Notebook - Rachel McAdams & Ryan Gosling: Noah and Allie brought us sweet summer love, soul mate romance and the most passionate rainy day screen snog of all time followed by make-up sex when they finally reunite.
    2 of 33
  • You know its real because they dated for years after filming (we're still praying they get back together).
    3 of 33
  • American Honey - Sasha Lane & Shia LeBeouf: There's wild, raw sex scenes in the car as well as rolling around in the grass, being at one with nature. Just two teenagers with serious lust for each other – maybe what led to rumours about the pair dating.
    4 of 33
  • Black Swan – Mila Kunis & Natalie Portman: This trippy did-it-really-happen sex scene may have been just a figment of Nina's crazy ballerina imagination, but it's still one of the most memorable girl-on-girl sex scenes, like ever.
    5 of 33
  • Mila reportedly banned her dad from watching it (we don’t blame her) & this scene also comes 69 minutes into the film, just FYI.
    6 of 33
  • Wolf of Wall Street – Leonardo DiCaprio & Margot Robbie: Turns out that steamy scene wasn't as fun as we thought. Margot admitted: "If anyone is ever planning on having sex on top of a pile of cash: don't”. We couldn't even afford to try it.
    7 of 33
  • Cruel Intentions - Reese Witherspoon & Ryan Phillippe: No one can hear Counting Crows' "Colourblind" without having this scene enter your mind. This cherry-popping scene is heightened by the fact that these two were already in a serious relationship IRL.
    8 of 33
  • Gone Girl – Rosamund Pike & Neil Patrick Harris: Weird fact: she actually practised this scene using a Dora The Explorer doll and also requested that she and Neil spend two hours alone on set preparing.
    9 of 33
  • This kinky sex scene is a surprising choice seeing as it ends in murder, but it’s definitely memorable #crazygirlfriendgoals
    10 of 33
  • Dirty Dancing – Patrick Swayze & Jennifer Grey: What is sexier than being half naked and doing a spot of intimate slow dancing all up on each other? Nothing. Nothing is sexier than that — which is why it is steamy AF.
    11 of 33
  • Yep, they are definitely having the time of their lives.
    12 of 33
  • Spring Breakers – Ashley Benson, James Franco & Vanessa Hudgens: Talk about good girls gone bad! While the whole film was pretty shocking, it was the late-night underwater threesome with Ashley, Vanessa and James that really had people talking.
    13 of 33
  • Friends with Benefits – Mila Kunis & Justin Timberlake: Someone's been reading up on how to go down on a girl, Justin! The pair decide to have sex ‘as friends’, with hilarious results. Being good-looking & definitely not shy makes this a great sex scene.
    14 of 33
  • Atonement – Keira Knightley & James McAvoy: Don’t tell us you haven’t longed for the passionate moment Cecilia and Robbie shared secretly banging against a bookshelf. This entire relationship thrives on this magic scene...
    15 of 33
  • and the previous moments they have together, before Briony ruins it all. We hate you Briony.
    16 of 33
  • The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn — Part 1: Kristen Stewart & Robert Pattison: It only took them three films & about 1000 longing glances at each other, but Edward & Bella finally sealed the deal. The bed-breaking bang session doesn't disappoint.
    17 of 33
  • Love & Other Drugs – Jake Gyllenhaal & Anne Hathaway: It’s always exciting when casual sex becomes something more. You definitely see a bit of Anne’s boob & Gyllenhaal’s bum in it too so that’s always a plus.
    18 of 33
  • The Lucky One – Zac Efron & Taylor Schilling: If a photo of a random woman allegedly kept you alive during the war, and then you meet them and fall in love, we imagine your first time together would be this great. Also, Zac efron shirtless. That’s all.
    19 of 33
  • Titanic – Kate Winslet & Leonardo DiCaprio: Jack & Rose's sweaty car scene might have set our standards pretty high for what sex is really like, but hey — we can't all be on a doomed boat with our forbidden love affair unfolding as time runs out...
    20 of 33
  • Not only is it romantic but that sweaty hand running down the window is just iconic.
    21 of 33
  • The Boy Next Door – Jennifer Lopez & Ryan Guzman: Claire shares a steamy one-night stand with her hunky neighbor, who winds up being her student. Ok, so the film turns into more of a thriller, but this scene will 100% make you blush.
    22 of 33
  • Mr. and Mrs. Smith – Angelina Jolie & Brad Pitt: It's no secret that two of the most beautiful creatures on earth were mega-attracted to each other in this steamy make-up sex scene. So sizzling and steamy that Ange revealed they “fell in love" on set.
    23 of 33
  • Forgetting Sarah Marshall - Russell Brand & Kristen Bell: Talk about hitting the spot! So much flexibility that we definitely tried to see if we could still do the ‘crab’ (we can’t)...
    24 of 33
  • Kristen revealed in an interview: “We were thrown into a bedroom six days after we met and they said, ‘find like ten different sexual positions’.” Actually quite awkward when you think about it.
    25 of 33
  • Match Point - Scarlett Johansson & Jonathan Rhys Meyers: Having sex in an open field in the pouring rain? Check, check, and check! And there’s just something about their forbidden sex that just does it for us too.
    26 of 33
  • Blue is the Warmest Color – Adele Exarchopoulos & Lea Seydoux: Adele’s first time with a woman lasts a groundbreaking seven minutes on screen. It doesn’t sound long but when you’re hearing all the kissing, sucking and licking, it feels like a lot.
    27 of 33
  • Crazy Stupid Love – Emma Stone & Ryan Gosling: We can’t help but wonder just what is going through Emma’s head. Probably something like “Ryan Gosling has got this whole sex scene thing down to a T”. Mmmhmmm.
    28 of 33
  • Secretary - Maggie Gyllenhaall & James Spader: This secretary affair fantasy was the Fifty Shades before E.L. James had even written the books. It breaks boundaries & celebrates BDSM - an unusual amount of clothes are kept on but she does wear a saddle...
    29 of 33
  • 8 Mile - Eminem & Brittany Murphy: Gritty, sweaty and raw, the in-your-face sex between Jimmy and Alex took place in a grubby factory on a lunch-break. Most importantly, they didn’t even get caught. Res-ult.
    30 of 33
  • Brokeback Mountain - Heath Ledger & Jake Gyllenhaal: THAT tent scene is what dreams are made of —it gets lonely up on that mountain. It’s groundbreaking for many reasons, but mostly because it was the first gay sex scene in a major movie & that rocks.
    31 of 33
  • Blue Valentine - Ryan Gosling & Michelle Williams: Ryan gave us another classic sex scene & this time is was definitely all for the woman's benefit. Word of advice: It's probably NSFW or for watching with your parents. In fact, none of these are!
    32 of 33
  • Original Sin - Antonio Banderas & Angelina Jolie: Ant and Ange were destined to sizzle on screen, so it’s hardly surprising that this sex scene was one of the steamiest of all. Now excuse us whilst we go take a cold shower...
    33 of 33

 

