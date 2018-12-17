Fitness

10 Christmas Gifts For Anyone Who Loves Fitness

Share the joy (and some activewear) this festive season!

Monday, December 17, 2018 - 11:33

Got a fitness fan friend to buy for but no idea what to get them this Christmas? Fear not - we have ten gift ideas that are PERFECT whether they're a runner, gym fiend or yogi.

Beats by Dre Studio3 Wireless headphones

£299.95, Beats by Dre

Everyone knows that a workout is 100% better with a good soundtrack, and these Beats by Dre Studio3 wireless headphones are the perfect way to listen to that without getting tangled in wires or compromising on sound quality. The boujee Skyline colourways above are an absolute dream.

Odlo FutureSkin baselayer

£75 per item, Odlo

These chic baselayers from Swiss activewear geniuses Odlo and Zaha Hadid Design use their Bodymapping technology to fit your body like a glove while ensuring nothing gets too cold, overheats or is victim to the dreaded chafe. You’ll never want to take these off.

Nike AeroLoft running jacket

£169.95, Nike

This jacket is ultra-lightweight, insulated for warmth and has a vent at the back for breathability – but, best of all, it has INSIDE POCKETS. What more could you want for Christmas?!

BOD Prosecco bath salts

£10, Holland and Barrett

There’s no better way to recover and relax after a big workout than by taking a long, soothing bath. These Prosecco scented bath salts are a dreamy addition, surrounding you with a festive scent as you help those muscles recover.

Pulseroll Foam Roller

£114.99, Pulseroll

Foam rolling hurts. Believe us, we know. But this genius foam roller has four powerful vibration settings that help release tight muscles without all the pain associated with your traditional torture tube. Amazing.

Garmin Vívomove HR fitness tracker

£169.99, Garmin

This absolute beaut from Garmin has got to be the best-looking fitness tracker on the market. With a wrist-based heart rate monitor, stress tracking and a smart display, it covers all the bases you could want in a fitness wearable or smartwatch.

Lululemon Namastay yoga mat

£68, Lululemon

A good mat is an absolute essential for any home workout. This cushioned lightweight mat comes in five dreamy colourways and has a textured side to prevent slipping.

MyProtein metal shaker

£6.49, MyProtein

Trade in battered old plastic shakers for this 100% stainless steel one – it’s way easier to keep fresh than plastic and gets those pesky lumps out of protein shakes.

Zwift RunPod

£29.99, Amazon

This genius piece of tech attaches to the laces on your running shoes and syncs up to the Zwift app on your phone. It measures your speed, distance and cadence (that’s how many steps per minute you take) as you run, and broadcasts it to the app and your followers. Perfect for a bit of healthy competition!

MyZone heart-rate monitor

£129.99, Amazon

For anyone super serious about their training, this heart-rate monitor from MyZone is a MUST. It straps around the chest during workouts and syncs up to an app so you can see exactly how hard you’re working. Feel the burn.

