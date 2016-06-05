Fitness

13 Times The Geordie Shore Gals Have Been Our Ultimate Gym Clothes Inspo

This makes sweating look appealing AF....

Caroline Fergusson
Monday, October 9, 2017 - 14:56

The Geordie lasses are no strangers to the gym. We’ve all seen Vicky Pattison and Holly Hagan absolutely bossing it during their work-outs. And they’ve got the bods to prove it.

But what they really excel at is some incredible gym wear that will make even the laziest of couch potatoes want to hit those dead lifts.

CHECK OUT THE GEORDIE LASSES’ INCREDIBLE TRANSFORMATIONS FOR SOME FITNESS INSPO…

1. Chloe Ferry’s Black leggings and zip-up hoodie combo…

Hi

Hi

A post shared by Chloe Ferry💀 (@chloegshore1) on

A classic gym going outfit; a pair of black leggings and a jumper that’s easy to get on and off for when you’re dying of tiredness. Maaaaaybe swap for a sports bra though. That will give you no support.

2. Marnie Simpson’s gym onesie…

#ad Flat tummy = life, right? RIGHT. That’s what my @flattummytea has been giving me, and it’s safe to say I’m obsessed! Coming in hot means getting that tummy flat, and that sluggish blehh feeling out… only one place to make that happen and it’s flattummytea.com

This lycra catsuit was also worn by Khloe Kardashian and Rita Ora so you know you’re in great fashion company when you’re pounding that treadmill.

Grab it at Adidas.co.uk

3. Holly Hagan’s neon trainers…

On top of the world ✨

On top of the world ✨

A post shared by H O L L Y H A G A N 💅🏼 (@hollygshore) on

So much gym wear is black but tbh it is slimming so we get it. But trainers are a perfect way to add a pop of colour to your outfit. Unless your feet are feeling bloated. Those divas.

4. Vicky Pattison’s mismatch…

Casual Sunday's... 💜 Full outfit @jdwomen

Casual Sunday's... 💜 Full outfit @jdwomen

A post shared by Vicky Pattison (@vickypattison) on

The great thing about the gym is no one expects your outfit to look perfectly matched. So throw on anything that’s comfy and cool.

Grab this outfit at jdsports.co.uk.

5. Chloe Ferry’s Matching two-piece

Shoes @lasulaboutique 2 piece @ohpolly

Shoes @lasulaboutique 2 piece @ohpolly

A post shared by Chloe Ferry💀 (@chloegshore1) on

A matching two piece is highly Rich Kids Of Beverly Hills’ Morgan Stewart and we’re obsessed. Trainers are probs a safer option, we aren’t Mariah Carey. Best Cribs episode ever.

6. Holly Hagan’s cropped leggings…

Trying so hard to improve my upper body strength 😩 I'm so weak! But a session with this woman @joyous05 has taught me so much 🙌🏼 she my inspo 💪🏼❤️ I'll be applying this to my @hollysbodybible plan!

If you really get your sweat on the cropped leggings are the best. Full ones can get that bit too warm and a nice breeze to the shins always helps that heat.

7. Marnie Simpson’s Cropped hoodies…

Naked speed dating today 👀👀👀👀 make sure to follow @mtvsingleaf for all the updates and you can follow what happens live 🔥🔥🔥

Nail that sporty yet sexy lewk with a cropped hoodie over your gym stuff. Plus it’s cooler for when you’re a sweat-filled mess after your work-out.

8. Chloe Ferry’s Gym leggings all day…

What are gym leggings for, if not showing off your abs in a mirror? Reality stars have taught us well.

Grab these Adidas leggings at asos.com.

9. Sophie Kasaei and Marnie Simpson’s Friend coordinating…

It starts now 🏃🏻‍♀️🏃🏻‍♀️🏃🏻‍♀️

It starts now 🏃🏻‍♀️🏃🏻‍♀️🏃🏻‍♀️

A post shared by Marnie. (@marniegshore) on

If you wanna feel like Khloe and Kourtney Kardashian Snapchatting their work-out from their basketball court then grab your mate and co-ord your gym outfits. It’s not basic, it’s best. 

10. Vicky Pattison’s Slogan tops…

Well that's a gym HQ wrap folks... Thrilled to be ending of a high with this beautiful human being @shona_vertue!! Such a female boss and a beautiful soul too!! 💜 Can't wait to reveal this project! 📽👑👙✈️💪🏼💃🏻

What better way to get the motivation to work-out than throw on a sassy top? Sassy tops make everything better. 

Grab this Squat + Slay running vest at boohoo.com.

11. Marnie Simpson’s Matchy-matchy…

I am in love with this new @ellesseuk jacket and leggins from @jdwomen @jdsportsofficial its one of fave brands at the moment. The quality of all their clothing is amazing. The jacket is so warm and cosy for this change in weather #ellesse #spon

Nothing screams ‘I KNOW HOW TO USE THESE MACHINES I SWEAR’ more than a matching gym outfit. Even if your gym floor fear is at an all time high, at least you can fake it until you make it. And this is srsly cute.

Grab this outfit at ellesse.co.uk.

12. Holly Hagan’s Sofa wear or gym wear?

Chilled Sunday✌🏼 Two piece - @fashionnova use code HOLLYG for 15% off 💅🏼

Chilled Sunday✌🏼 Two piece - @fashionnova use code HOLLYG for 15% off 💅🏼

A post shared by H O L L Y H A G A N 💅🏼 (@hollygshore) on

For the days when you just can’t face the gym, work-out clothes are still acceptable. Plus if you run out to pick up more chocolate, people will still think you’re still super active. Smug.

13. Vicky Pattison’s nudes…

Day two of filming in the bag... 👌🏼 This @houseofcb workout wear literally SLAYED... 💁🏻 Trainers are @schuhshoes and my girl @hollywillmotstylist made it all pop 💕

It's not what it sounds like. Black gets so same-y when it comes to gym fash so chuck on a bit of nude and white to stand-out. LOVE.

Grab this outfit at houseofcb.com.

Okay so now you’ve got the threads, grab the inspiration by checking out the amazing transformation the Geordie gals have gone through…

