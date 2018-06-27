19 Summer Activewear Picks That Will Make You Want To Work Out

Summer is here! While it hangs around for, ooh, maybe another week, why not refresh your workout wardrobe with this stylish activewear? Breathable, sweat-wicking and chic, they're everything you could want for heatwave workouts.

Get inspired to run by the amazing Rosh!

1. Saucony Kinvara 9 Life On The Run White Noise Edition

If you can only get one pair of shoes for all your running, gym and casualwear needs, Saucony Kinvaras are the ones. They’re super light, flexible and their White Noise colourway means they look just as good with jeans as they do with activewear.

£115, Saucony (women's, men's)

2. New Balance Determination bra top

You just can’t go wrong with monochrome, which is why we LOVE this sleek, stylish bra from New Balance.

£50, New Balance

3. Nike Miler tank

This ultra-light tank top is ideal for keeping you chilled, plus its T-back design offers extra ventilation.

£26.95, Runners Need

4. Björn Borg Charlie 7/8 tights

Bring some colour to your workout with these mesh breathable tights.

£40, Björn Borg

5. Lululemon On The Fly Short

These cute shorts are just as good for casual weekendwear as they are for workouts.

£48, Lululemon

6. Nike Pegasus 35

The Nike Pegasus running shoe has been about for 35 years, and there’s a reason it’s stuck around for so long – they’re one of the best you can get. Springy and light, this latest edition has a new ankle fit to help you avoid blisters, plus the women’s version features specially adapted foam to suit female runners.

£105, Nike (women's, men's)

7. Adidas Agravic two-in-one shorts

These shorts are made with Adidas's Climalite technology to keep you cool and comfortable. Plus their double layer means you won’t accidentally flash anyone when you go into a downward dog. Winning.

£54.95, Adidas

8. Puma DriRelease training shirt

Stay dry and cool with this sweat-wicking burnout t-shirt from Puma.

£33, Puma

9. Adidas Wanderlust yoga tights

Adidas have partnered with Wanderlust festivals to make a range of activewear inspired by nature in recycled materials. We love these patterned yoga tights.

£59.95, Adidas

10. Boudavida Spirit crop leaf

Activewear pros Boudavida donate 5% of every purchase to projects supporting women’s sport. If that’s not enough reason to love them, this stunning leaf pattern crop definitely is.

£25, Boudavida

11. Björn Borg Terrell shorts

Block colours never get old. These shorts are the one for workout classes and summer runs.

£40, Björn Borg

12. SoWeFlow yoga ‘flow’ t-shirt

We love this super-soft yoga tee – it’s made from 100% organic cotton which gives it that extra luxe feel.

£30, SoWeFlow

13 + 14. Stance Hustle Harder and Indigo Works

Look. We know you have socks already. But basic cotton socks are NOT your friend when you’re working out a lot – in fact, they’re a fast track to blisters and sweaty feet. These moisture-wicking socks from Stance are cushioned for comfort, and they look pretty sweet too.

£16.10, Stance (Hustle Harder, Indigo Works)

15. Every Second Counts Split Second Seamless vest

With anti-bacterial fabric and a four-way stretch, this tank top is the ONE for anybody who loves working out.

£55, Every Second Counts

16. Bellum Active Cobra Strike Bra

Bring some sass to your workout with this cobra-patterned bra. It’s medium impact and perfect for boxing, Pilates and the gym.

£40, Bellum Active

17. Lululemon Metal Vent Tech Short Sleeve

This classic t-shirt is seamless to avoid chafing and has anti-stink technology to help avoid lingering smells.

£58-68, Lululemon

18. Puma Clash Vest

Wear this cute hooded vest to and from the gym for protection from summer showers, or style it out in a dance class.

£45, Puma

19. New Balance Impact shorts

Keep cool with these breathable shorts by New Balance – perfect for heatwave workouts.

£40, New Balance