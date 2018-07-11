Fitness

4 Reasons You Need To Start Playing Football

Get your Raheem Sterling on.

Wednesday, July 11, 2018 - 13:15

It might not be coming home this time round, but with England’s historic world cup success, will we actually see a new wave of keen footballers?

While it’s understandable to only associate the game with Year 6 PE and/or pints of beer, there are actually a lot of ways football is incredibly good for your fitness. Here are four reasons why you should channel your inner Kane and hit the pitch:

First up, treat yourself to a quick smoothie:

1. Faster, quicker, stronger

When you see a footballer bombing it across the pitch, you will notice that their speed and agility is on point. Playing football builds a high level of overall fitness, as it engages many parts of your body. Footballers perform a range of multi-joint and multi-muscle movements, which increases your overall fitness and agility. They engage their entire body whilst playing a game, everything from defence, tackle, sprint and jumps, meaning core stability is vital. So for you, that means strength training as well as cardio, to engage the same energy systems as a footballer.

2. Co-ordination and brain training

We all struggle with concentration from time to time and so any way we can boost it has got to be a winner. Football is ALL about the co-ordination and concentration, to get that ball into the foot of a teammate or, more preferably, the goal. Try dribbling a ball between some cones in your garden or local park, and you’ll immediately see how much you have to engage your brain AND your body. These on the pitch skills also tend to translate to real life, as it’s all about the teamwork and working together for the win.

3. Look after your heart

Three Lions

Football engages your cardiovascular system in exercises like sprinting, drills, running and jumps. All of these require a lot of energy, and with their aerobic nature it helps to keep the heart ticking over. Try incorporating some high intensity sprints or drills into your work out and watch your aerobic capacity grow.

4. It’s pretty sociable

Team sports are excellent for boosting your confidence and building teammate rapport. There’s no wonder people get such a buzz out of winning, when you’ve spent so much time training with each other. While you might not want to join a local football team, consider joining a class with a friend or a group of mates in a training session. Having someone to spur you on will make all the difference, and make you push yourself further.

So all in, there are many ways implementing some of the key tricks of football into your fitness regime could benefit you.

Words by Bryony Hopkins

