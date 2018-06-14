Fitness

6 Reasons Music Can Improve Your Workout

Yep, all your time spent on those workout playlists is 100% worth it.

Thursday, June 14, 2018 - 11:26

You know the feeling – coming to the end of a run or spin class, you’ve hit a wall and don’t know how you’re going to make it, the perfect tune comes on and, suddenly, you’re flying again. The right song can turn you into Mo Farah – pushing you through that barrier and helping you work harder than ever. For many of us, getting through a HIIT session wouldn’t be possible without a little help from Beyoncé, Rihanna et al. Leaving your headphones at home is basically as bad as forgetting your sports bra – they’re equally essential.

But why is music so important when we work out? Turns out there are some actual scientific facts behind it.

Need a workout tune to get you fired up? Here you go:

View the lyrics
Diztortion

All I wanna do is just flex
Big batty ting, have sex
No phone calls just text
Ay rude boy mind out the creps
Why I flex with the bass
Flex with the bass
Flex with the bass
Yeah I flex with the bass
While I bubble with the bass
Bubble with bass
Yeah I bubble with the bass
Bubble with the bass

Shutdown ting when we pull up
Boujee car flexin' with my hood up
You dun know that I grind daily
Now all of the gyaldem wanna link up
Stephanie, Beverly, Melanie
I see they wanna try and get the best of me
I see they wanna play with my energy
I'm a Survivor, maybe you're my Destiny

All I wanna do is just flex
Big batty ting, have sex
No phone calls just text
Ay rude boy mind out the creps
Why I flex with the bass
Flex with the bass
Flex with the bass
Yeah I flex with the bass
While I bubble with the bass
Bubble with bass
Yeah I bubble with the bass
Bubble with the bass

Street kid but that money corporate
OG yeah the borough done a portrait
Boundary but they play my tunes Norfolk
I don't dwell on situations I sort it
Yeah I come alive in the night time
Henny Coke sometimes I mess with white wine
These are off white Nikes Donny take time
I don't wanna see no pagans on my timeline
I can tell on sight if you're a hater
If you flex with your money I don't rate ya
I would never sell my soul for some paper
Did it the hard way, no elevator

All I wanna do is just flex
Big batty ting, have sex
No phone calls just text
Ay rude boy mind out the creps
Why I flex with the bass
Flex with the bass
Flex with the bass
Yeah I flex with the bass
While I bubble with the bass
Bubble with bass
Yeah I bubble with the bass
Bubble with the bass

Them man there move illiterate
You need do it for the gram certificate
Bare catfishing now you feeling it
Money phone gang I ain't hearing it
All I'm tryna do is inspire
I know the price of that car Don you're a liar
Mortgage on your wrist before a home buyer
That is not Dench I don't care if it's fire
I don't really deal with the ego
I just get it in like a freethrow
Don Gargon like I'm Neeko
Excellence do it for my people

All I wanna do is just flex
Big batty ting, have sex
No phone calls just text
Ay rude boy mind out the creps
Why I flex with the bass
Flex with the bass
Flex with the bass
Yeah I flex with the bass
While I bubble with the bass
Bubble with bass
Yeah I bubble with the bass
Bubble with the bass

Diztortion
Lyrics powered by www.musixmatch.com

1. It helps distract you

Your brain is surprisingly easy to fool. When you’re powering through a workout and focusing on the fatigue, laboured breathing and aching muscles, music can act as an effective distraction. By playing your favourite songs you allow your brain to focus on the positive feelings you get from music, rather than how exhausted you are.  

2. It boosts your mood

A 2013 study found that people listen to music in order to “regulate mood” – and we all know that your mood can have a huge impact on your effectiveness in the gym. Music, like sex and chocolate, releases dopamine in the brain – the neurotransmitter driving the brain’s reward system – so music helps you to chemically associate working out with feeling happy.

3. It keeps exercise fun

There aren’t many opportunities to spend an hour listening to your favourite songs back-to-back – and it’s undeniably fun. If you know you’ve got your favourite diva medley or house bangers to listen to, even that freezing cold 6am run suddenly feels more appealing. And fun is key to keeping you motivated. Exercise has to be enjoyable to be sustainable – the right playlist can transform your workout from punishment to pleasure.

4. It’s good for your mental health

Music has been proven to help reduce stress and anxiety. Songs with a calming tempo and no lyrics are perfect to help clear your brain of worries and focus on nothing but your workout. That 2013 study also found music can help you “achieve self-awareness”, so it can be crucial in connecting you with your innermost emotions. Try pairing your chill-out tracks with a Vinyasa yoga session for the ultimate Zen experience.

5. It helps you pace yourself

The right rhythms can help you keep to the beat of your workout and pace yourself for the best performance. Whether it’s the perfect spinning song to up your speed for that final hill climb, or a steady track to help you regulate that first mile of a marathon – finding the right BPM to fit your pace can be a game-changer.

6. It breaks your workout up

There’s nothing worse than clock-watching during a workout. An hour on the treadmill can feel horrifically daunting – but music can help break it up into manageable chunks. An hour? That’s just Taylor Swift’s 1989 album, or 15 of your favourite songs.

Words by Natalie Morris

Latest News

Eyal Brooker and his group EverYoung
Love Island’s Eyal Booker Was In A Band Called EverYoung And It’s Everything
Amber Mark Press Pic
Get To Know: Amber Mark
Geordie Shore's Charlotte Crosby Documents Her Trip For A Cervical Screening
Little Mix at the Global Awards
Little Mix Have A New Song 'Only You' Coming With Cheat Codes!
Justin Bieber and Hayley Baldwin spotted with a diamond ring on a date night in NYC
Hailey Baldwin, Justin Bieber And A Huge Diamond Ring
Madison Beer &#039;Home With You&#039; Music Video
Madison Beer Releases New 'Home With You' Music Video
Drake Scorpion Album Cover Art
Drake Unveils 'Scorpion' Album Release Date & Artwork
John Cena
John Cena Replaces Sylvester Stallone In New Movie With Jackie Chan
Nicki Minaj Ft. Ariana Grande - Bed - Cover Art
Nicki Minaj & Ariana Grande Stun With Sexy New Song 'Bed' - Listen
Geordie Shore Spoiler: WTF? Newbie Alex Macpherson Tries To Neck On With Nathan Henry: “I Asked You To Look After Me, Not Stick It On Me!”
Charlotte Crosby Displays MAJOR Cleavage In Confusing AF Cut-Out Swimming Costume
Drake &#039;I&#039;m Upset&#039; Music Video
Drake Drops 'I'm Upset' Video & It's A Hilarious Degrassi High School Reunion
Duke Dumont
Playlist | Duke Dumont Picks His Top 10 Underground House Bangers Right Now
6 Reasons Music Can Improve Your Workout
DJ Khaled And His Son Asahd
DJ Khaled's New Album 'Father Of Asahd' Is Officially In The Works!
Chloe Ferry and Sam Gowland
Chloe Ferry And Sam Gowland Unveil Their Luxurious Bedroom As They Officially Move Into Their New Home Together
Troye Sivan and Ariana Grande &#039;Dance To This&#039; Music Video
Troye Sivan And Ariana Grande Dropped Their Collab ‘Dance To This’ And The Reactions Are Hilar
3 Lessons I Learned From Being A Plus-Size Zumba Instructor
Cole Sprouse Calls Out Sneaky Human Trying To Take His Pic With Zero Subtlety
Millie Bobby Brown
Millie Bobby Brown Quits Twitter After Being Made Into An Anti-Gay Meme

More From Fitness

6 Reasons Music Can Improve Your Workout
3 Lessons I Learned From Being A Plus-Size Zumba Instructor
8 Ways To Trick Yourself Into Becoming A Morning Workout Person
10 Things To Consider When Choosing A Personal Trainer
What Happened When We Took On The F45 8-Week Challenge
9 Expert-Approved Ways To Motivate Yourself To Work Out
Geordie Shore Lad Aaron Chalmers Took Over MTV Fit’s Instagram To Show A Day In His Life And Here’s What We Learnt – EXCLUSIVE
5 Ways To Look And Feel Better At The Gym
7 Things You Only Know If You Exercise With IBS Or IBD
Fitness
Pole Dancer Sam King Is Absolutely Amazing | MTV Fit
My Workout Life: AJ Odudu
Fitness
Blast Your Triceps With These Fiery Moves | MTV Fit

Trending Articles

Geordie Shore's Chloe Ferry And Sam Gowland Take Us Inside Their New Joint Home For The First Time
Chloe Ferry and Sam Gowland
Chloe Ferry And Sam Gowland Unveil Their Luxurious Bedroom As They Officially Move Into Their New Home Together
Marnie Simpson Strips COMPLETELY Naked And Takes The Title For Skinny Dip Queen
Did Chloe Ferry Just Call Out Sam Gowland For Telling THIS Lie About Their Sex Life?
Charlotte Crosby Displays MAJOR Cleavage In Confusing AF Cut-Out Swimming Costume
Amber Davies and Kendall Knight
Love Island’s Kendall Rae-Knight Has Swapped Digits With Kem Cetinay And Amber Davies Isn’t Happy
Jade Thirwall and Jad Elliot spotted in London
Little Mix’s Jade Thirlwall And Boyfriend Jed Elliot Were 'Almost Killed' At Dollywood
Dua Lipa and boyfriend Isaac Carew
Dua Lipa Seems To Respond To Boyfriend Isaac Carew Dirty Dancing To One Kiss With Mystery Girl
Geordie Shore Spoiler: WTF? Newbie Alex Macpherson Tries To Neck On With Nathan Henry: “I Asked You To Look After Me, Not Stick It On Me!”
Geordie Shore's Sophie Kasaei Goes Completely Topless In World's Most Extra Outfit
Geordie Shore's Charlotte Crosby Documents Her Trip For A Cervical Screening
Millie Bobby Brown
Millie Bobby Brown Quits Twitter After Being Made Into An Anti-Gay Meme