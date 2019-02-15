Fitness

7 Pieces Of Activewear You Need For SS19

Spring is nearly here and it’s time to update your wardrobe!

Friday, February 15, 2019 - 13:46

It's finally warming up outside, it hasn't snowed yet (touch wood) and if that isn't the perfect excuse to buy all new activewear then we don't know what is. Here are our top activewear picks for SS19.

1. Evveervital Abbey Sports Bra

£40, Evveervital

This spring it’s all about a colour pop, and there’s no better way to work it than with this tiger orange sports bra from Evveervital. It’s super soft and breathable, and we adore the cut-out back detail.

2. Nike Epic Reach Flyknit 2

£129.95, Nike

Again with a flash of colour, the latest edition of Nike’s Epic React running shoes have a makeover for spring but keep the lightweight, supportive feel that we love them for. Whether you’re brand new to running or knee-deep in marathon training, the Epic Reacts are perfect for you.

3. Gymshark Camo Seamless Leggings

£50, Gymshark

With Gymshark’s mega-flattering high waist and sculpting fit, it’s easy enough to fall in love with these Camo leggings. But being totally seamless takes their comfort factor to the next level – and that’s before we even get onto their dreamy sage green colourway. These are an absolute must for your spring workout wardrobe.

4. On Running Cloud Shoes

£120, On

You’ve probably seen any keen runner you know working these super lightweight running shoes from On. Their shoes feature CloudTec technology – the pods on the soles lock to make a firm foundation when your foot hits the ground and then help propel you forwards as you take off. This monochrome pair are perfect for casual wear or training.

5. Gymshark Flawless Knit Long Sleeve Crop Top

£35, Gymshark

This cute long-sleeved crop is ideal for when the spring weather can’t make up its mind. The cut-outs in the sleeves and shoulders add extra ventilation, while the long sleeves and figure-hugging fit make it super stylish.

6. Nike Women’s Yoga Training Pullover

£54.95, Nike

Made with soft fleece, this loose hoodie is exactly what you need to take you to and from your yoga class, plus keep you warm during that all-important savasana. It comes in club gold and black heather material, and looks just as good worn casually as it does in the yoga studio.

7. New Balance Fresh Foam Zante Pursuit

£110, New Balance

This shoe’s Fresh Foam midsole (the bit between the inside of the shoe and the sole) is so comfy it’s unreal, making these new Zante Pursuits perfect for long distance runs where your feet need a bit more love. And if you’re not into running? No problem – you’ll love these for the gym and walking too.

