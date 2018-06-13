8 Ways To Trick Yourself Into Becoming A Morning Workout Person

Ever noticed how people who work out in the morning just seem to have their life together? Not only are they smugly upbeat by the time you've crawled out of bed, they’re also full of energy all day and they get to do what they really want to do when they're free, instead of schlepping down to the gym. If you keep vowing to join the 5am workout club, but just can't seem to prise yourself away from your bed when your morning alarm goes off, here are eight sneaky tricks that will destroy even the strongest excuse for staying under the covers.

Work out anywhere like skipping master Rushie:

1. Go to bed an hour earlier

There’s no quicker way to fail at waking up early than to stay up until midnight the night before. When you have less than six hours’ sleep, you’re more likely to be physically exhausted, which means you need to win a battle with your tired body AND your mind to actually make it out of bed. Stack the odds in your favour by going to bed at least an hour earlier than normal, that way, you’ll only have to get your mind onside when it’s time to wake up.

2. Start slow and build up

If you want to make working out in the morning a regular thing, you need to pace yourself to make sure you create a long-lasting habit. The best way to do this is to ease into things by getting up just 20 minutes earlier than normal for the first week. Then set your alarm 10 more minutes earlier in week two, take off another 15 minutes in week three and another 15 minutes in week four. By shaving just 10 or 15 minutes off your sleep each week, you’ll find you’re getting up a whole hour earlier by the end of the month. Of course, that means you’ll need to focus on short workouts you can do at or close to home while you’re building up to a full hour.

3. Be consistent

Unless you plan on working out every single day, you may be looking forward to rest days because you’ll get to sleep in. Sorry to burst your bubble but waking up early on some days and sleeping in on others is guaranteed to make things harder in the long run. While you’re getting used to being a morning person, you need to always get up at your new early wake-up time… even on rest days. It’s the only way to make sure your natural body clock adjusts to your new sleep schedule. Sorry!

4. Bribe yourself with a reward for the workout

When those ‘I don’t really need to exercise’ or ‘I’ll just start next week’ thoughts start creeping into your head in the morning, the best way to beat them is to have something you really really really want lined up as a reward for completing your work out. Whether that’s a cheeky manicure at lunchtime or a fancy coffee en route to work, the rule is simple: if you do your sweat session you get it; if you stay in bed, you get nothing.

5. Think on your feet

A great way to get into the habit of waking up early to exercise is to get out of bed the second your alarm clock goes off. Don’t even think about why you’re getting out of bed or debating it, just get up. Get yourself into the habit of only thinking when you’re on your feet and you’ll find that it’s easier to ignore those ‘five more minutes’ thoughts if you have them when you’re out of the warmth of your bed.

6. Book a non-refundable class

Unless you’re loaded, you’re way more likely to get up to exercise at the crack of dawn if you’ve paid for your morning workout. Whether that’s a personal training session or a boutique spin class, the fear of throwing your hard-earned cash down the drain will quickly shut down any excuse you can come up with when it’s time to get up.

7. Invest in indoor workout equipment

Half of the battle of exercising first thing in the morning comes from the depressing thought of leaving your warm bed to go into the cold, wet and dark world outside. Get yourself some indoor workout equipment and you’ll no longer have to worry about braving the cold. It doesn’t have to be anything high-tech and expensive like a cross trainer or treadmill, just some dumbbells and a skipping rope will do.

8. Tell everybody about it

Never underestimate the power of saving face to get you to do something you really don’t want to do. If you make a big deal about your healthy new morning lifestyle, your friends, colleagues and family will be watching closely to see if you can keep it up. And while you can easily hit the snooze button when you only have to make excuses to yourself, skipping that morning workout becomes much harder when you have to explain yourself to everyone else.

Words by Dr Lauretta Ihonor