Fitness

9 GLOW-Inspired High Street Gym Buys

Channel Gorgeous Lady of Wrestling vibes with these must-have activewear items.

Friday, June 29, 2018 - 10:17

Wouldn’t it be nice to feel more badass in the gym? To walk into the free weights section feeling like a boss? Wouldn’t it also be nice to make working out more FUN?

There’s one bunch of ladies who know how to have a fun time and look great in the process – it’s the Gorgeous Ladies Of Wresting, or GLOW, and they’re back on our screens in all their lycra-clad glory this week. The hit Netflix series will return on June 29th, and to celebrate we’ve rounded up some of our favourite 80s-inspired gym gear from the high street.

Get ready to WERK with this full body workout:

1. H&M turquoise running shorts

Whether you’re choke-slamming your opponent or just doing hip thrusts in the gym, shorts can get a bit gappy in all the wrong places. Double layered shorts solve all your problems – like these shiny turquoise H&M ones (£14.99).

2. ASOS 4505 yoga onesie

One thing the GLOW girls love is a one-piece – nothing to ride up when you’re in a headlock (or downward-facing dog). ASOS have released the perfect burgundy long-sleeved yoga onesie (£28), as part of their fitness range.

3. Lorna Jane metallic sports bra

This Lorna Jane sports bra (£49), is so retro it could actually be used on the set of GLOW. It’s a bit pricey, but just look at the structure in the back! There’s a high neck and wide straps to keep your chest bounce-proof.

4. Pull & Bear sweatshirt

The perfect accompaniment to the skin-tight leggings and shorts of the 80s? An oversized sweatshirt. This one from Pull & Bear (£12.99) comes in three colours, and they’re all washed-effect, so they look like you’ve actually dug them out from the past.

5. Pretty Little Thing sequin star swimsuit

Nothing screams 80s quite like a high leg and an exposed hipbone. Thankfully for us, the leg-lengthening style is having a real moment this season. Swim laps in this star-studded costume from Pretty Little Thing (£20).

6. Gymshark ocean camo shorts

Really tight shorts were all the rage in the 80s, but also, they are SO practical. All the benefits of leggings (i.e. no chafing, no riding up) but with cooler calves. Gymshark nail it with these new-in patterned blue cycle shorts (£25).

7. Sweaty Betty Makarasana leotard

Another all-in-one here, but honestly, we can’t get enough. Sweaty Betty’s full-length one piece (£95) will make you feel like Catwoman, and it’s got glossy panels on it for a bit of added fun.

8. Boohoo colour block leggings

Actual leg-warmers a step too far? Go for some colour-blocked leggings instead. Boohoo do a great pair (£25) - black with white and coral panels below the knee. There’s a matching sports bra too.

9. ban.do silver boogie daze gym bag

You can’t be dressed in bold beautiful colour and then carry a boring black duffel bag. You need this shiny silver bag (£35), complete with rainbow straps, from Trouva. It’s also got a hole to thread your headphones through, so you won’t need to carry a boombox.

Words by Daisy Jackson

