Getting Fit: The Expectation VS. The Reality

Giving up your serious chocolate addiction vs. accidentally eating a big bar while binge-watching Riverdale.

Sophie Boyden
Monday, November 13, 2017 - 12:54

It’s easy to see all the killer abs on your Instagram feeds and suddenly feel a rush of motivation to turn your life around and become a fitness pro. A month in and you'll basically be Victoria’s Secret model...right?

WRONG, because when it actually comes to getting up off your bum and doing something about it, you *might* find out that working out IRL isn't quite as fun you'd envisioned. 

And - spoiler - we say this as someone who has also done just that.

Here’s what to expect on your quest to get the body of your wildest ~*dreams*~.

Expectation: Getting up really early to do a workout and carrying on your productive streak for the rest of the day.

Reality: Snoozing your alarm 17 times until you’re 1000% going to be late for school/work/your whole entire life. 

Expectation: Buying fancy new gym wear that makes you feel like Khloe Kardashian on a fitness photoshoot.

Reality: Hating yourself a little bit every time you put on the sports bra that's too small and the see-through leggings with holes in that make your legs look a bit like sausages exploding out of a string bag. 

Expectation: Eating a hearty, healthy breakfast to set you up for a fabulous day.

Reality: Being too late and grabbing a sugary coffee for breakfast as you run to the bus stop. 

Expectation: Spending the whole of Sunday sorting your weekly meal prep. 

Reality: Being too hungover to move and ordering McDonald’s delivery twice in one day.

Expectation: Smashing your 2 litre water target everyday with ease. 

Reality: Forgetting to drink anything until 2pm, then trying to glug a whole litre in the space of 10 seconds and feeling sick and bloated for the rest of the afternoon.

Expectation: Getting to the gym at exactly the right time so the machines are empty and you cruise through your workout. 

Reality: Is everyone on the entire planet at this gym right now?

Expectation: Wondering if you should start a food blog after cooking so many healthy (and yummy) meals from scratch.

Reality: Somehow finding yourself boiling the kettle and eating a chicken and mushroom pot noodle.

Expectation: Feeling the burn... but in a good way.

Reality: Feeling like a human jelly after one session and you can barely sit down or walk up stairs for the rest of the week.

Expectation: Not even craving snacks. One bit. You are a changed being.

Reality: Eating four packets of crisps in a row while binge-watching Stranger Things. Oops.

Expectation: Looking slightly sweaty but still flawless af after a great workout, just like Ariana Grande in the 'Side To Side' video.

Reality: Looking like some sort of sweaty tomato only five minutes into the warmup.    

Expectation: Knowing exactly how to use all the gym machines (or at least the main ones, it can’t be hard, right?).

Reality: Having to ask for help to use the treadmill. Where are the brakes on this thing?!

Expectation: Your ‘Workout 2k17’ playlist being the most motivational musical montage ever created.

Reality: Running out of battery halfway through a Little Mix banger and then giving up and going home. 

Expectation: Protein becoming a welcome part of your new fitness life.

Reality: Gagging every time you even smell it. Definitely shouldn’t have gone for the Turkish delight flavour…

Expectation: Taking progress snaps and noticing killer abs after 2 weeks.

Reality: Wondering if your food baby is an actual baby because it seems to be growing by the minute.

Expectation: Becoming an insta fitness blogger who motivates everyone to get fit and healthy by posting transformation pictures every other day #fitfam.

Reality: Literally jumping into your mate’s arms when they suggest getting a Chinese takeaway tonight.

Expectation: Swapping your serious chocolate addiction for a balanced diet of fruit and veg.

Reality: 'Accidentally' eating a big bar of Dairy Milk and six chocolate digestives. You needed something to dip in your cup of tea, okay?

Expectation: Becoming a fitness pro within the first week and deciding that being a personal trainer is your calling.

Reality: Still not really understanding what HIIT even is and constantly forgetting which machine does what.

Expectation: Cutting down on alcohol (and saving loads of money too!)

Reality: Did someone say Tequila?

